Capsa Healthcare Acquires The Harloff Company, Expanding Leadership in Healthcare Storage and Mobility Solutions

Acquisition broadens clinical workflow solutions portfolio and deepens commitment to care providers nationwide

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsa Healthcare, a global leader in pharmacy automation, point-of-care technology, and clinical supply solutions, today announced the acquisition of The Harloff Company, a leading manufacturer of healthcare storage and mobility products. The two companies bring together decades of experience designing, manufacturing, and deploying solutions that help clinicians deliver high-quality care.

Founded in 1951 by Norman Harloff, The Harloff Company entered healthcare in 1987 with a line of medical storage and transport products featuring innovative designs that have since become industry standards. Today, Harloff provides an array of storage cabinets, medical procedure carts, medication storage, and endoscopic processing solutions deployed in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and long-term care facilities.

The acquisition is a natural fit, uniting two trusted manufacturers with deep, complementary footprints across U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, and clinical care settings — and broadening Capsa's clinical care portfolio for the providers both companies serve.

"Capsa has spent more than six decades on a single mission: helping clinicians stay focused on patient care. Today's healthcare environment is more complex than ever, and providers need partners who can support them across the entire care continuum. At Capsa, we are committed to equipping, enabling, and engineering solutions that empower caregivers in any care setting.

"Our comprehensive portfolio—spanning point-of-care, medication management, clinical workflow, IT, pharmacy, and supply chain—reflects our deep experience across the full healthcare landscape. The addition of Harloff strengthens that commitment, expanding our capabilities in clinical storage and mobility and further enhancing our ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions for the providers and patients who rely on us every day," said Jeff Schlossnagle, CEO of Capsa Healthcare.

Existing Harloff customers will continue to have access to the products and support they rely on, now backed by Capsa's broader portfolio and service infrastructure. The combined organization is positioned to serve healthcare providers with an expanded range of clinical storage, mobility, and point-of-care solutions. The acquisition reflects Capsa's commitment to strategic growth that strengthens its ability to serve clinicians and patients across the full care environment.

About Capsa Healthcare

Capsa Healthcare is a worldwide leader in developing and delivering innovative pharmacy automation, point-of-care technology, medication management, and clinical supply solutions. With over 60 years of experience partnering with healthcare providers, Capsa engineers purpose-built solutions that optimize workflows, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Learn more at www.capsahealthcare.com.

About The Harloff Company

Founded in 1951, The Harloff Company entered healthcare in 1987 and has since become a trusted manufacturer of clinical storage cabinets, procedure carts, and medication storage products serving care providers nationwide. Learn more at www.harloff.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capsa-healthcare-acquires-the-harloff-company-expanding-leadership-in-healthcare-storage-and-mobility-solutions-302794245.html

SOURCE Capsa Healthcare