Cancer Immunotherapy Market Size to Hit USD 700.09 Billion by 2034, Growing at a Stellar 11.95% CAGR

The cancer immunotherapy market size stood at USD 226.42 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 253.48 billion in 2025, It is projected to hit USD 700.09 billion by 2034, registering a robust CAGR of 11.95% from 2025 to 2034, Study Published by Vision Research Reports.

The demand for cancer immunotherapy due to its effectiveness is receiving long-term forgiveness, as it focuses on a strategy with fewer side effects than traditional diagnosis, and the developing global cancer rates.

What is the Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

Immunotherapy for cancer utilises the body’s immune system to search for and destroy the cancerous cells. There are many different immunotherapy types, but every immunotherapy works by managing our own immune system to act more effectively in order to fight against the cancer.

Immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that stimulates the immune system, so it's perfect at fighting cancer. Immune system works to protect you from the threats that range from germs and allergens to cancer cells. It has the immune cells that continuously patrol the body and destroy the invaders that cause damage.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Key Highlights:

• By region, North America held the market with the largest market share of 44% in 2024.

• By region, Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

• By distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By product, the monoclonal antibodies segment is registered the maximum market share of 65% in 2024.

• By application, the lung cancer segment generated the maximum market share in 2024.

• By end use, the hospitals & clinics segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.

Government Support for Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

• National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular, and Diabetes disease has a flagship program under the National Health Mission (NHM) that concentrates on early treatment, detection, and the protection of main non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that include cancer symptoms.

• Tertiary Cancer care Network Expansion: The government has spread out cancer treatment through the 19 state Cancer Institutes and 20 Tertiary Care Cancer Centres, who has Advanced cancer research at the National Cancer Institute NCI) and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata.

What are Major Trends in Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

• AR-T Cell Therapy: One of the most prevalent designs of immunotherapy, named as Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, includes the engineering of a patient's T-cell (which is a type of immune cell) and its adaptation in a lab to have a perfect offensive power against the cancer cells. The altered cells are then again inserted into the body.

• Gene Editing: Gene Editing technology, specifically named as CRISPR/Cas9, is gaining significant interest in the sector of cancer research. It is accepted as a naturally occurring gene editing system for the immune defence in bacteria. CRISPR allows researchers to make accurate updates to the DNA sequence, which will then focus on particular genetic mutations that lead to the development and spread of cancer. This technology also enables growth in current cancer therapies, such as CAR-T. For this procedure, Cas9 is the enzyme that is used most frequently; other enzymes can also be included.

• Chemoimmunotherapy: A strong Combination: Chemoimmunotherapy is an integration of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. This integration goal is to develop the smoothness of diagnosis by focusing on cancerous cells and, at the same time, marketing the immune machine ‘s efficiency that fights cancer.

• Microbiome-Based Therapies: Particular gut bacteria have been linked with perfect feedback to the immune checkpoint inhibitors that have many side effects, such as negative effects and opposition. The way they operate is by enabling commensal microbes to communicate with ICs with the help of alteration of pharmacodynamics, specifically immunomodulation, instead of pharmacokinetics.

• Cancer Vaccines: The preventive vaccines are also known as the more conventional vaccine type that assist the body’s natural defines mechanisms against viruses and bacteria. There are two checked preventive vaccines as of now. The HPV vaccine protects against cervical cancer, and the hepatitis vaccine lowers the risk of liver cancer.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

Driver — Rising Adoption of Targeted and Personalized Therapies

A key driver of the cancer immunotherapy market is the rapid shift toward targeted and personalized treatment approaches. As oncologists increasingly rely on immune-based therapies that precisely identify and attack cancer cells, demand for advanced immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and cancer vaccines continues to grow. The expanding understanding of tumor biology, along with strong clinical outcomes and improved survival rates, is accelerating the adoption of these precision treatments across various cancer types.

Restraint — High Treatment Costs and Limited Accessibility

Despite strong market growth, high treatment costs remain a major restraint. Many immunotherapies involve complex manufacturing processes, specialized delivery systems, and intensive monitoring, making them expensive for patients and healthcare systems. Limited insurance coverage in some regions, unequal access to advanced oncology centers, and affordability challenges can restrict adoption particularly in developing countries. These cost barriers often delay treatment initiation and reduce the scalability of advanced immunotherapy solutions.

Opportunity — Expansion of Next-Generation Immunotherapy Platforms

A significant opportunity lies in the development of next-generation immunotherapy platforms, including personalized neoantigen vaccines, engineered T-cell therapies, and combination immunotherapy regimens. As research advances and clinical trials demonstrate promising results, new therapeutic modalities are emerging that can overcome resistance, improve patient response rates, and expand treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers. Increasing investment from biotechnology companies, rising collaborations, and supportive regulatory pathways are expected to unlock substantial future growth in this space.

Technological Advancements in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Precision Medicine, or the tailored medicine, is a design of care that utilises the information about particular proteins, genes, lifestyle, and the environment in order to diagnose and treat the disease. Trends in precision medicine in 2025 showcase a major move in healthcare services. Now, developments in genomic technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and biomarker analyses allow the accurate identification of actionable focus for protection and diagnosis methods.

Apart from this, Deep HRD is a deep-learning artificial intelligence machine that is crafted to check homologous reintegration deficiency elements (HRD) in tumors by using the standard biopsy slides.

Partnerships and Deals in Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

• In October 2025, Takeda revealed that it had entered into a license and a partnership agreement with Inovent Biologics 9HKEX:01801) for the growth, commercialization, and production of two late-stage oncology medicines named IBI363 and IBI343, which are globally outside Greater China. (Source: https://www.takeda.com)

• In November 2025, GSK plc and LTZ Therapeutics, which is an immunotherapy-concentrated biotechnology company based in Redwood City, California, announced a strategic partnership to develop novel myeloid cell engagers (MCEs) to address the main unmet demand in oncology. (Source: https://www.gsk.com)

• In May 2025, BioNTech SE revealed that its subsidiary BioNTech UK Ltd had signed a big agreement with the UK Government to expand the Company’s R&D activities for cutting-edge medicines in the UK. (Source: https://investors.biontech.de)

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 253.48 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 283.77 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 445.72 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 558.61 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 700.09 Billion Growth rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 18.2% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Distribution, By End Use Companies Covered Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Lilly, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Immunocore Ltd.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Regional Analysis

Which has Dominated the Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

The North America region dominated the cancer immunotherapy market in 2024, as many main developments are driving this growth. A primary driver is the current research and development that leads to the revelation of novel immunotherapy drugs and the therapies solving a broader range of cancers. The developing importance of different cancer types is linked with a developing elderly population that is more exposed to cancer, which further invests in the industry. Furthermore, favorable regulatory scenarios and the government initiatives for oncology research, with the development of healthcare funds and higher patient awareness regarding the high-level diagnosis options, are important in propelling the industry forward.

Canada Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis

Canadian scientists are actively operating on using the CR T-Cell therapy for solid tumors, which has proved more challenging than diagnosing blood cancers. The clinical trials are discovering strategies to assist the CAR-T cells that enter and regulate the challenging tumor microenvironment. The Canadian Cancer Trials Group and the provincial programs, like the One at BC Cancer, are operating and planning various clinical trials for different immunotherapies, which include viral therapies, CAR-T, and combination treatments too.

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market Trends:

The Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy sector has experienced fast development over the years and is expected to grow at a limited rate. Elements that contribute to this development include growing incidences of cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, and advancements in immunotherapy technologies. The growth of novel therapies, along with government assistance for cancer research, is driving market development.

India Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis:

The trend of cancer immunotherapy in India displays a developed growth, which is being driven by a developing cancer load, advancements in medical infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives, too. While the permission is stretching beyond the main big areas, the main challenges are specifically regarding high costs and restricted reach into rural groups.

Segmental Analysis in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

Product Analysis

How did the Monoclonal Antibodies Segment Dominate the Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market in 2024, as monoclonal antibodies are accepted for usage in animals and humans by the FDA. They are one of the most accurate targeted cancer therapies currently utilised in a clinical setting. Hence, like all the biologics, they can have negative side effects or complexities, and every situation is different. A variety of cancers are diagnosed with monoclonal antibodies that have FDA-approved options and current clinical trials that occur each year.

Some cancers that are diagnosed with monoclonal antibodies include colorectal, breast, lymphoma, myeloma, and non-small cell lung cancer, among others.

The oncolytic viral therapies segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate in the cancer immunotherapy market. Oncolytic virotherapy is a perfectly managed type of immunotherapy. The oncolytic virotherapy involves using the genetically updated or naturally occurring viruses to particularly target and eliminate the cancerous cells while minimizing harm to normal and healthy cells. The therapy modality includes direct cytotoxicity in the cancer cells, but it also elicits an immune-mediated antitumour feedback by developing the patient's immune system.

For more than a decade, scientists have investigated how the viruses might deliver a machine against cancer. The development in bioengineering now enables scientists to genetically change these viruses so they can accurately focus and reduce their potential to generate the body’s self-immune defenses and change the tumor's surroundings.

Application Analysis

Why did the Lung Cancer Segment Dominate the Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

The lung cancer segment dominated the market in 2024, as immune checkpoints are the cells in the immune system that can start or stop an immune response. The cancer cells can trick these kinds of checkpoint molecules and pause the immune cells from attacking them. Immune checkpoint inhibitors focus on the immune checkpoint molecules that enable them to start an immune response against the cancer cells. Some checkpoint inhibitors for lung cancer are an anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody, an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, and the anti-CT7LA-4 monoclonal antibody.

The prostate cancer segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate in the cancer immunotherapy market. The immunotherapy achievement rate for prostate cancer has become a main topic in current oncology, as patients find high-level diagnosis that extends survival with fewer side effects. Prostate cancer remains one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers among men, with over 1.4 million cases globally each year. Although hormone therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy have been the groundwork, immunotherapy is developing as a capable option, particularly for those with advanced disease.

Distribution Analysis

How Did the Hospital Pharmacy Segment Dominate the Cancer Immunotherapy Market?

The hospital pharmacy segment has dominated the market in 2024, as they are managing the cancer immunotherapy through a complicated, multi-faceted preparation procedure that includes procurement, patient education, dispensing, and adverse event tracking too. The Therapeutics and Pharmacy Committee checks the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of the latest immunotherapy drugs before adding them to the hospital’s formulary.

Immunotherapies, specifically cellular therapies like CAR T-cells, have strong cryogenic or other temperature-controlled storage needs that the pharmacy must track and manage continuously.

The online pharmacy segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate in the cancer immunotherapy market. Several drugs, like cancer immunotherapy, cannot be tracked by online pharmacies due to their need for intravenous administration and the tailored clinical oversight. Online pharmacies initially play a crucial role in dispensing oral cancer medications and assistive drugs that require strict safety measures. For the oral immunotherapies or assistive medications, the online pharmacies can operate in collaboration with established healthcare machines to track and serve the diagnosis frequently as a part of a medically mixed dispensing initiative.

End-use Analysis

Hospitals and clinics remain the dominant end-use segment in the cancer immunotherapy market, driven by their advanced treatment infrastructure, accessibility to a wide patient population, and ability to deliver complex oncology therapies under specialized medical supervision. These settings provide integrated diagnostic, treatment, and monitoring services, enabling them to support the administration of immunotherapies such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapy, and monoclonal antibodies. Their strong clinical expertise, presence of multidisciplinary cancer teams, and higher patient inflow make hospitals and clinics the central hubs for immunotherapy adoption.

Cancer research centers represent the fastest-growing segment as they play a pivotal role in developing next-generation immunotherapies and conducting advanced clinical trials. These centers are at the forefront of exploring novel mechanisms, combination therapies, and personalized immunotherapy approaches. Their strong collaboration with biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical firms accelerates innovation and early-stage adoption of cutting-edge treatments. As demand for more targeted and effective cancer care continues to rise, research centers are rapidly expanding their capabilities, driving significant growth in this segment.

Recent Developments in the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

• In October 2025, Roche revealed that the U.S Food and Drug Administration had accepted Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Tecentriq Hybreza (atezolizumab and the hyaluronidase-tqis) in combination with the labinectedin for the tracking diagnosis of adult patients with advanced-stage small-cell lung cancer. (Source: https://www.roche.com)

• In October 2025, UCLA Scientists have made a CR-NKT cell therapy that has been shown to be more effective than current immunotherapies at fighting cancer in the tumor samples from the late-stage triple-negative breast cancer patients. (Source: https://newsroom.ucla.edu)

• In August 2025, Intas Pharmaceuticals revealed that Serplulimab, the primary PD-1 inhibitor, is widely used for the diagnosis of extensive-stage small-cell Lung Cancer in the Indian industry. (Source: https://www.prnewswire.com)

• In April 2025, Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, revealed that the U.S Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA) had approved Jobevne, a biosimilar of Bevacizumab, for intravenous use. (Source: https://www.bioconbiologics.com)

• In June 2025, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a research-dependent and global pharmaceutical organization that has revealed Tevimbra to serve the immuno-oncology diagnosis for the lung and esophageal cancer in India, following the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). (Source: https://www.pharmabiz.com)

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Key Companies:

• AstraZeneca

• Pfizer inc

• Merck &Co, Inc

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novartis AG

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

• Lilly

• Immunocore, Ltd

• F.Hoffmann-La-Roche Ltd

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Immunomodulators

• Oncolytic Viral Therapies & Cancer Vaccines

By Application

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Melanoma

• Prostate Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Others

By Distribution

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By End-Use

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Cancer Research Centers

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Denmark

• Sweden

• Norway

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Thailand

• South Korea

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Kuwait

