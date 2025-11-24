Cancer Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 359.84 Billion by 2034

The global cancer diagnostics market size was calculated at USD 156.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 169.84 billion from 2025 to reach around USD 359.84 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, Study Published by Vision Research Reports.

The growing alertness linking the seriousness of cancer and the advantages of early treatment of cancer among the population worldwide. In order to complete this demand, market players have developed their concentration on the latest product development and the launches too.

What is the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

Cancer is a big group of diseases that can begin in almost any organ or tissue of the body when the abnormal cells multiply rapidly, which goes beyond their general limitations in order to include adjoining parts of the body and spread to other organs. The latter procedure is called metastasizing and is a main cause of death from cancer. A neoplasm and a malignant tumor are other prevalent names for the cancer.

Cancer diagnosis is the application of radiation, surgery, medications, and other therapies to cure cancer, pause the progression of cancer, and shrink cancer. Several cancer treatments exist. Relying on the specific situation, we can receive one diagnosis, or we may receive an integration of treatments.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Highlights:

• By region, North America led the market with the largest share of 35% in 2024.

• By region, Asia Pacific market is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By product, the consumables segment generated the maximum market share of 60% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• By type, the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) segment registered the maximum market share of 53% in 2024.

• By type, laboratory diagnostic tests (LDTs) are poised to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By application, the breast cancer segment captured the maximum market share of 15% in 2024.

Latest Trend in the Cancer Diagnostics Market:

• Predicting cancer risk and response with AI: The layer of artificial intelligence on the frontline, and the capabilities around the development of cancer diagnostics are developing. Algorithms that are being trained on genomic datasets, imaging archives, and clinical results are starting to predict which patients are at their peak point or which therapies are likely to operate. The usage of these latest diagnostic procedures is rediscovered: cancer care can move from anticipatory to reactive too.

• Radiopharmaceuticals gain attention as precision oncology machines: Radiopharmaceuticals are also a developing field in oncology, which serves an accuracy-driven strategy to treatment. The idea is deceptively very simple: to link a radioactive isotope to a focusing molecule that seeks out the cancer cells with high specificity. By giving radiation directly to the tumors, these therapies reduce the collateral harm to the healthy tissues.

• mRNA therapies move forward towards a global cancer vaccine: mRNA vaccines have been on the oncology list for over two decades, but COVID-19 has hurried the stage into the worldwide spotlight. BiotechPfizer and Moderna have proved the mRNA vaccines, which can be produced at scale and save millions of lives, while also making a billion in commercial insight.

• Nanotechnology and biosensors: Inventive nanomedicine is developing the accessibility and accuracy of diagnostics. The researchers are using the heavily fragile biosensors that use the neuromaterials to check low concentrations of the cancer biomarkers, such as ctDNA, in blood or other bodily fluids.

• Multi-omics and Precision Oncology: The multi-omics stage mixes the transcriptomic, genomics, and proteomic data to make a detailed molecular profile of a tumor. This serves a deeper insight into a tumor's behaviour and assists in updating patient risk assessment.

• Standardization and accessibility: The developments in the liquid biopsy and digital health are assisting in decentralising the diagnostics. This includes at-home sample collection and the remote diagnostics availability, which can improve access to care in specific regions.

What is the Market Opportunity for the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

There are drugs that can block the cancer development or inhibit the growth, spread, and progression of cancer. Such targeted therapies are crafted only to stop the cancerous cells by utilising the information about a person’s proteins and genes.

Such accurate drugs can contribute to the protection, treatment, and diagnosis of the disease, resulting in infinite patient advantages. Next-generation targeted therapies have already grabbed the attention in previous years.

What are the Limitations in the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

One of the main challenges in cancer treatment is the lack of specificity of the chemotherapeutic agents that can generate damage to healthy cells and tissues. Current targeting with NPs can grow chemotherapy specificity by choosing the delivery drugs to the cancer cells. Another issue is that, although there are advantages of passive targeting with the nanocarriers, many challenges must be tackled before this method can be widely applied in clinical practice.

Technological Advancements in the Cancer Diagnostics Market

Artificial intelligence has updated the industry of medicine by including the possibilities of healthcare professionals and by unleashing the insights from big data to patient care. One of the important benefits is AI’s potential to just check designs and abnormalities, which can avoid human intervention. By applying machine learning techniques, AI algorithms can filter through huge datasets with high accuracy and speed. These Algorithms also analyse the space of the issue that needs more research.

Additionally, AI’s usage in cancer detection and therapy has grown into a current wave of tailored medicine, in which the patients need personalized diagnosis depending on their particular genetic composition, medical background, and tumour elements too.

Government Support for Cancer Diagnostics Market

• The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) under the ICMR has been managing cancer incidence, trends, and load since 1982, which plays a crucial role in tracking and collecting the data that allows evidence-based policy decisions. The National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) is the nodal agency for screening and research under the rule of NPCDCS.

• The “Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund (HMCRF) during the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), which was being set up in the year 2009. It is a scheme to provide financial help to poor patients which lives below the poverty line and are suffering from cancer, for their diagnosis at 27 Regional Cancer Centres (RCC).

Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 169.84 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 184.62 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 257.75 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 304.55 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 359.84 Billion Growth rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.7% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Type, By Application, By End-use, By Test Type Companies Covered Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, QIAGEN, BD, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

North America dominated the cancer diagnostics market in 2024, as the growth of this region is being initially driven by the technological development in diagnostic machines, rising cancer incidence, and growing awareness about the importance of early detection. Inventions like liquid biopsies, tailored testing, and molecular diagnostics are developing precision and patient results.

Furthermore, a rising geriatric population, which is more exposed to cancer, completes the demand. The assistive government initiatives, improved healthcare funding, and the partnerships between the biotech firms and research institutions have further pushed the market discovery.

Asia Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing in the Cancer Diagnostics Market

This region’s market is primarily driven by the developing prevalence of cancer across the region, which is fueled by developing lifestyle factors such as unhealthy diets, smoking, and pollution. Growth in tailored medicine and focused therapies has raised the demand for precise diagnostic tools, pushing the market development.

Furthermore, technological coinage, which included next-generation sequencing and biomarker discovery, developed the diagnostic precision.

• In May 2025, a study officially done by the Asia Pacific Women’s Cancer Coalition, and assisted by Roche, has shown that cancers that affect Women account for 45% of all worldwide breast cancer cases and 58% of cervical cancer deaths globally. But these cervical cancers are avoidable with proper treatment and screening.

Segmental Analysis in the Cancer Diagnostics Market

Product Analysis

Why did the Consumables Segment Dominate the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The consumables segment dominated the cancer diagnostics market in 2024, as medical consumables are defined as items that a healthcare professional applies in a daily routine to develop patient care. Medical consumables tend to be single-use and disposable products. These practitioners frequently use them in order to include a more complicated process.

For instance, a needle guidance can be used to assist a clinician's performance on a biopsy. While chemotherapy is necessary in assisting patients with cancer, the medicines can be quite toxic when they are not used properly.

The instruments segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate in the cancer diagnostics market. Automation is classified separately as an important machine in the development of lab instruments. By using automated systems in the laboratory procedure, scientists can smooth the repetitive tasks, lower the human error, and enhance the overall work. This is specifically advantageous in high-outcome results in which big datasets need to be managed. Sample handling, automated pipetting, and data analysis contribute to a more reproducible and standardised research environment.

Type Analysis

The vitro diagnostics segment dominated the cancer diagnostics market. In vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are the assays that are utilised to perform tests on clinical samples, which are collected from the body, such as urine, blood, or tissue. The initial aim of these arrays is to screen for diagnosis, disease, and medical conditions, track the therapy usage, or prevent disease. Due to the fact 70% of medical opinions are created on the foundation of information served by the IVDs, they have become a complicated element of patient care.

The Laboratory Diagnostic Tests (LDTs) segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate in the cancer diagnostics market. An LDT is a diagnostic test for clinical application that is crafted, produced, and performed by a particular laboratory. If a clinical laboratory makes its own assay and utilises it for health screening or diagnostic purposes. The FDA includes the test and LDT till it is not moved, licensed, transferred, or sold to other laboratories.

The LDTs count a huge variety of assays that are made for various uses.

• For instance, big hospital-dependent laboratories and the academic reference centres have developed LDTs to check pathogens in sputum and blood during the burst in order to detect and measure antibodies after the vaccination and infection.

Application Analysis

Why did the Breast Cancer Segment Dominate the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The breast cancer dominated the cancer diagnostics market in 2024, as there are basically two main types of biopsies, namely surgical and needle. A main needle biopsy is the core and chosen way to diagnose breast cancer. It included avoiding samples of the breast tissue from the vulnerable area by using a needle. In rare areas, a surgical biopsy may be demanded to make a breast cancer diagnosis. The tissue samples need to be sent to a pathologist to be checked under a microscope. The pathologists will examine whether the tissue contains the cancer.

The Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a platform, OR non-invasive breast cancer, and has the perfect prognosis. There are basically 4 main stages of invasive breast cancer: stages 1-4. The lesser the breast cancer stage, the better the prognosis tends to be. The highest-level stage (stage 4) is known as metastatic breast cancer.

The lung cancer segment is predicted to rise at the fastest rate in the cancer diagnostics market. Lung cancer is being diagnosed with the assistance of imaging tools, which involve computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography, and magnetic resonance imaging, too. Lung cancer is a complicated disease that has several causes, many types of symptoms, and tumors. This points out that a precise treatment is critical for a perfect prognosis. A medical center that has enough experience in checking and treating lung cancer is more likely to perfectly treat the cause of symptoms.

End-Use Analysis

The laboratories segment has dominated the market in 2024, as blood tests in terms of laboratories play a crucial role in treating and diagnosing cancer. It is not only applied in blood tests but is also useful in checking the overall health, which includes liver and kidney function, but the occurrence of particular proteins and chemicals in the blood can also assist a doctor in diagnosing cancer. While the blood tests alone cannot be utilised to check the cancer stages, when it is utilised with further cancer diagnostic testing, such as imaging, they assist in checking abnormalities to show direction and diagnose the proper treatment options.

Test Type Analysis

Why did the Biopsy Segment Dominate the Cancer Diagnostics Market?

A prevalent path in order to diagnose several cancers, a biopsy takes a sample of the tissue, growth of cells, and fluid from the patient’s body. This Sample is then sent to a laboratory, which needs to be examined and tested too for the proximity of cancer or other signs of the disease.

The breast biopsies, bone marrow biopsies, skin biopsies, and liver biopsies are all prevalent kinds of biopsies utilised to check the cancer diagnosis. Other prevalent biopsy sites include the bladder, gastrointestinal, lymph nodes, and the colon. A biopsy is the only path to diagnose most cancers.

Recent Developments in the Cancer Diagnostics Market

• In October 2025, Queen Mary University of London disclosed a new spinout named Procyon Diagnostics in order to take omics-based single cancer early detection tests from research to reality.

• In March 2025, GE Healthcare disclosed the launch of Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound premium, which is a current 3D ultrasound serving of the high-level artificial intelligence 9Ai) and inventive elements to drive quicker and smoother exam readings and reproducible supplemental screening for patients with deep breasts.

• In May 2025, Metropolis Healthcare, which was officially founded by Ameera Shahd, revealed the TruHealth Cancer Screen 360, which is a mixed cancer screening panel created to solve the growing load of cancer in India.

• In March 2025, Royal Philips, which is a top leader in health technology, recently revealed the expansion of its collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics 9Ibex) and a latest release of Philips intelliSite Pathology Solution to further develop the acceptance of Ai-enabled digital pathology.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Key Companies

• Abbott

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GE Healthcare

• QIAGEN

• BD

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

• Hologic, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentations:

By Product

• Instruments

• Pathology-based Instruments

• Slide Staining Systems

• Tissue Processing Systems

• Cell Processors

• PCR Instruments

• NGS Instruments

• Microarrays

• Other Pathology-based Instruments

• Imaging Instruments

• Others

• Consumables

• Antibodies

• Kits & reagents

• Probes

• Others

• Services

By Type

• IVD

• By Type

• Diagnosis

• Early Detection

• Therapy Selection

• Monitoring

• By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

• Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Microarrays

• Flow Cytometry

• Immunoassays

• Other IVD Testing Technologies

• LDT

• Imaging

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

• Computed Tomography (CT)

• Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

• Mammography

• Ultrasound

• Others

By Application

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Skin Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Ovarian Cancer

• Others

By End-use

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others

By Test Type

• Biopsy

• Fine-needle Aspiration

• Core Biopsy

• Surgical Biopsy

• Skin Biopsy /Punch Biopsy

• Others

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

