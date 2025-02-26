Cancer Biopsy Market Forecasted to Surpass USD 172.29 Billion By 2034

The global cancer biopsy market size is evaluated at USD 36.55 billion in 2025, and it is forecasted to surpass over USD 172.29 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 18.80% from 2025 to 2034.

According to Precedence Research, the worldwide cancer biopsy market revenue was valued at $30.77 billion in 2024. The increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for personalized medicines are majorly anticipating global market growth. The market is further expanding due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements in biopsy.

Cancer Biopsy Market Key Points

• North America led the global market by holding the largest market share of 47% in 2024.

• The tissue biopsy segment is estimated to capture the biggest market share in 2024.

• The liquid biopsy segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

• The kits and consumables segment predicted to register the highest market share of 61% in 2024.

• The breast cancer segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The prevalence of cancer, including tumor cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, and other applications, is rapidly rising around the globe, making it essential for more adoption of a cancer biopsy. The cancer biopsy market is witnessing growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, growing awareness of the inheritance of oncology disorders, and technology advancements. Increased demand for personalized medicines is leading to further technology advancements.

Awareness of genetic testing is playing a major role in ongoing advancements in biopsy procedures and effectiveness. Furthermore, Technological advancements like genetic testing, liquid biopsy, AI integration, and next-generation sequencing are transforming the accuracy, access, and cost-effectiveness of cancer biopsy worldwide. Ongoing innovations and advancements in liquid biopsy and a surge in cutting-edge technology implementation are projected to open novel opportunity doors for the cancer biopsy market.

Influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Diagnostics and Treatment in Oncology

The integration of artificial intelligence in cancer biopsy is a major step in the transformation of the market. AI in cancer biopsy is surging for more accuracy, speed, and efficiency in cancer detection and diagnosis strategies. AI-enabled image analysis helps detect accurate patterns and reduce false negatives. AI is enabled to provide early detection of cancer inheritance by analyzing patient medical history.

AI algorithms can provide cancer risk rates by analyzing the genetic data of the patient. AI integration has not only provided advancements in biopsy but also enabled accessibility of remote analysis, expanding testing capabilities, and personalized medicines. AI is projected to drive spectacular growth in the global cancer biopsy market in the upcoming years.

Key Market Trends

Growing Awareness of Genetic Testing

The rising prevalence of cancer disease is driving demand for personalized medicines to treat an individual patient based on their genetic profile with a high genetic risk of cancer. Awareness of genetic testing is driving a shift towards targeted biopsies. Genetic testing enables the provision of personalized medicine plans and reduces unnecessary biopsies. The need for early cancer detection and preventative measurements is a major instance driving the adoption of genetic testing.

Government education programs for cancer prevention, awareness among healthcare professionals, patient engagement and education, and digital marketing strategies to be aware of the Accessibility and cost of genetic testing are likely to transform the cancer biopsy market in the upcoming period.

Screening Program

The rising awareness of inherited oncology disorders is driving demand for early detection and diagnosis. The need for cancer screening led to screening programs. This program enables underserved populations to access cancer screening. This program furthers the rising adoption of liquid biopsy, a non-invasive and affordable biopsy. Government and regulatory investments in healthcare infrastructures allow the promotion of screening programs to provide early detection and diagnosis access, reduce mortality rates, and enhance patient engagement.

