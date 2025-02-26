Cancer Biopsy Market Forecasted to Surpass USD 172.29 Billion By 2034

The global cancer biopsy market size is evaluated at USD 36.55 billion in 2025, and it is forecasted to surpass over USD 172.29 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 18.80% from 2025 to 2034.
According to Precedence Research, the worldwide cancer biopsy market revenue was valued at $30.77 billion in 2024. The increasing prevalence of cancer and demand for personalized medicines are majorly anticipating global market growth. The market is further expanding due to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements in biopsy.
Cancer Biopsy Market Key Points
• North America led the global market by holding the largest market share of 47% in 2024.
• The tissue biopsy segment is estimated to capture the biggest market share in 2024.
• The liquid biopsy segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
• The kits and consumables segment predicted to register the highest market share of 61% in 2024.
• The breast cancer segment is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2024.
Market Overview and Industry Potential
The prevalence of cancer, including tumor cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, and other applications, is rapidly rising around the globe, making it essential for more adoption of a cancer biopsy. The cancer biopsy market is witnessing growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, growing awareness of the inheritance of oncology disorders, and technology advancements. Increased demand for personalized medicines is leading to further technology advancements.
Awareness of genetic testing is playing a major role in ongoing advancements in biopsy procedures and effectiveness. Furthermore, Technological advancements like genetic testing, liquid biopsy, AI integration, and next-generation sequencing are transforming the accuracy, access, and cost-effectiveness of cancer biopsy worldwide. Ongoing innovations and advancements in liquid biopsy and a surge in cutting-edge technology implementation are projected to open novel opportunity doors for the cancer biopsy market.
Influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Diagnostics and Treatment in Oncology
The integration of artificial intelligence in cancer biopsy is a major step in the transformation of the market. AI in cancer biopsy is surging for more accuracy, speed, and efficiency in cancer detection and diagnosis strategies. AI-enabled image analysis helps detect accurate patterns and reduce false negatives. AI is enabled to provide early detection of cancer inheritance by analyzing patient medical history.
AI algorithms can provide cancer risk rates by analyzing the genetic data of the patient. AI integration has not only provided advancements in biopsy but also enabled accessibility of remote analysis, expanding testing capabilities, and personalized medicines. AI is projected to drive spectacular growth in the global cancer biopsy market in the upcoming years.
Key Market Trends
Growing Awareness of Genetic Testing
The rising prevalence of cancer disease is driving demand for personalized medicines to treat an individual patient based on their genetic profile with a high genetic risk of cancer. Awareness of genetic testing is driving a shift towards targeted biopsies. Genetic testing enables the provision of personalized medicine plans and reduces unnecessary biopsies. The need for early cancer detection and preventative measurements is a major instance driving the adoption of genetic testing.
Government education programs for cancer prevention, awareness among healthcare professionals, patient engagement and education, and digital marketing strategies to be aware of the Accessibility and cost of genetic testing are likely to transform the cancer biopsy market in the upcoming period.
Screening Program
The rising awareness of inherited oncology disorders is driving demand for early detection and diagnosis. The need for cancer screening led to screening programs. This program enables underserved populations to access cancer screening. This program furthers the rising adoption of liquid biopsy, a non-invasive and affordable biopsy. Government and regulatory investments in healthcare infrastructures allow the promotion of screening programs to provide early detection and diagnosis access, reduce mortality rates, and enhance patient engagement.
Cancer Biopsy Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 36.55 Billion
|
Market Size in 2024
|
USD 30.77 Billion
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 172.29 Billion
|
CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
18.80%
|
Leading Region
|
North America
|
Fastest Growing Region
|
Asia Pacific
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
Type, Product, Application, and Regions
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Browse More Insights:
individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North
Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth
data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a
comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research
tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry
trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription
Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an
unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe
across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving
deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread
crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different
client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare,
innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and
Key Regions Analysis:
U.S. Cancer Biopsy Market Size to Worth USD 50.60 Bn by 2034
The U.S. cancer biopsy market size was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 50.60 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 19.02% from 2025 to 2034.
North America dominates the global cancer biopsy market with key factors, including well-established healthcare infrastructure, the prevalence of cancer, and the adoption of advanced technologies. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure allow access to cutting-edge diagnostics technologies and skilled healthcare professionals.
The United States is leading the regional market by contributing the highest share. High cancer prevalence in the country is the key factor contributing to the country's market expansion. The United States has witnessed a high demand for personalized medicines and minimally invasive biopsy procedures, which has led countries to broad focus on innovation and developments of target therapies and MRI-guided biopsy technology. Canada is the second largest country in the leading regional market due to the high adoption rate of minimally invasive biopsy procedures.
• In 2025, the United States reported 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths projections. Cancer mortality rate reducing through 2022 by 4.5 million deaths since 1991 due to smoking declines and adoption of early cancer detective tools and technologies.
Asia Pacific accounted for significant growth in the forecast period, with an increased prevalence of cancer in the region. The prevalence of breast cancer is topping in the region. The high adoption rate of liquid biopsy in Japan and China is the major factor leading Asia to boost the market. A large aging population, government initiatives, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are major factors influencing Asia's use of cancer biopsy.
Countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are significantly fueling the market growth in Asia. China is leading the regional market due to expanding liquid biopsy, needle biopsy, and breast cancer liquid biopsy. Japan contributes to the market growth as a country with a significant aging population and substantial government investments. On the other hand, India is driving significant market growth, majorly due to government and regulatory initiatives for cancer awareness and investments and funding for advancing healthcare infrastructure.
• In January 2025, Smt Droupadi Murmu, The President of India, inaugurated KLE Cancer Hospital at Belagavi, Karnataka. This step of the president aimed to spread more awareness of the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.
Cancer Biopsy Market Segmentation Analysis
Type Analysis
The tissue biopsy segment generated a major share of the cancer biopsy market in 2024 due to increasing tissue cancer prevalence and advancements in biopsy technologies. Tissue biopsy is considered the gold standard for cancer diagnosis. Sophisticated tissue biopsy methods are reducing in the market due to the increased adoption of personalized medicines. Rising awareness of tissue cancers and regulatory initiatives are driving the segment.
• In January 2025, the FDA issued a draft guidance with the Office for Human Research Protections offering recommendations for including tissue biopsies as part of clinical trials once it is finalized. This guidance assists industry, clinical investigators, and institutions in knowledge considerations for tissue biopsies in adults and children in clinical trials.
The liquid biopsy segment is projected to grow significantly over the predicted years because of the increased incidence of tumors. The rapidly growing prevalence of tumors is expected to drive liquid biopsies to become routine in clinics. Rising demand for minimally invasive biopsy procedures to reduce recovery time and pain is driving the adoption of liquid biopsy in healthcare infrastructure.
Product Analysis
The kit and consumables segment dominated the cancer biopsy market due to the increased adoption of kits and consumables for effective screening and diagnosis solutions. Advancement in needles and specialized collection containers helps to improve the efficiency and accuracy of cancer biopsies. Key manufacturing companies are leveraging broad investment in manufacturing advanced kits and consumables.
• In November 2024, Roche announced the launching of a fully automated version of its tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) sequencing kit to enable translational oncology researchers to achieve library preparation and target enrichment in about 24 hours with only 3.5 hours of hands-on time.
On the other hand, the instruments segment is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, with a rising focus on advancing instruments for cancer biopsy. Technology advancements are surging the demand for advanced biopsy diagnostic tools. Additionally, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures and personalized medicines are leveraging opportunities in advancing instruments.
Application Analysis
The breast cancer segment leads the cancer biopsy market. This growth is attributed to the increased incidence of breast cancer in women worldwide. Advancements in technology like MRI and digital mammography enable improved accuracy of breast cancer biopsy. The demand for specialized and sensitive biopsy instruments is trending for accurate and efficient screening. The need for minimally invasive biopsy procedures is gaining popularity for breast cancer diagnosis.
The prostate cancer segment will grow significantly due to the rising incidence of prostate cancer in men. The demand for prostate biopsy is taking place for diagnosis and monitoring. The utilization of Prostate prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing for screening often leads to a large number of biopsies. Demand for early detection and personalized medicines have driven focus on the development of target therapies and MRI-guided biopsies technology.
Cancer Biopsy Market Key Players
• QIAGEN
• Guardant Health Inc.
• Exact Sciences Corporation
• Agena Bioscience Inc.
• Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
• ANGLE plc
• BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)
• Myriad Genetics, Inc.
• Hologic, Inc.
• Biocept, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
• Danaher
Global News
• In October 2024, researchers at the University of Rochester developed catch and display for liquid biopsy (CAD-LB), a new method for using ultrathin membranes to easily identify EVs for rapid liquid biopsies. This method holds promise for diagnosing cancer quickly and cost-effectively.
• In September 2024, Reliance Industries Limited’s subsidiary Strand Life Sciences launched its Somatic Advantage 74 Liquid Biopsy (SA74 LB) Test for the detection of circulating tumor DNA in blood samples of cancer patients to provide a comprehensive analysis of 74 clinically relevant genes and provides invaluable insights for cancer treatment.
•In March 2024, Mammotome received the Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for its new LumiMARKTM Biopsy Site Marker, a tissue marker line designed with visibility at the top of mind. This marker is distinct from each angle under ultrasound, mammography, and magnetic resonance.
Cancer Biopsy Market Segment Covered in the Report
By Product
• Instruments
• Kits and Consumables
• Services
By Type
• Tissue Biopsies
o Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA)
o Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)
• Liquid Biopsies
• Others
By Application
• Breast Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Cervical Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Prostate Cancer
• Skin Cancer
• Blood Cancer
• Kidney Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Ovarian Cancer
• Others
By Geography
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
o GCC
o North Africa
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
Precedence Research offers exclusive subscription services designed to provide in-depth data and analytics insights. With a subscription, you gain access to a comprehensive suite of statistical resources, market intelligence, and research tools tailored to your business needs. Whether you're looking for industry trends, competitive analysis, or future market projections, our subscription plans ensure you stay ahead with reliable, up-to-date information.
About Us
Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.
Our Blogs:
