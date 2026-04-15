Calyxo Secures $40 Million Series F Financing as CVAC System Surpasses 40,000 Patients Treated for Kidney Stone Removal

Funding supports continued commercial expansion, clinical evidence generation, and ongoing innovation across the CVAC System platform

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calyxo, Inc., a medical device company redefining kidney stone treatment, today announced the closing of a $40 million Series F financing round, led by Ally Bridge Group and Janus Henderson Investors, with continued support from Questa Capital, Avidity Partners, and CRG.

The financing follows a key company milestone; 40,000 patients treated with the CVAC System. Adoption of Calyxo’s all-in-one aspiration-based stone removal system reflects increasing clinician recognition that more complete stone clearance leads to improved patient outcomes.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand Calyxo’s commercial infrastructure, advance clinical and health economic evidence generation through ongoing and future studies evaluating long-term outcomes and downstream healthcare utilization, and support continued innovation in kidney stone care.

“Ally Bridge Group is pleased to lead this financing to support Calyxo’s continued growth,” said Kevin Reilly, Managing Director, Head of Medtech at Ally Bridge Group. “The company is addressing a meaningful need in kidney stone treatment with a differentiated approach supported by strong clinical validation and physician adoption. We are excited to partner with the Calyxo team as they continue to build on this momentum.”

The CVAC System enables continuous aspiration of stone fragments, supporting more complete stone clearance. Clinical, preclinical, and health economic data have consistently demonstrated low residual stone volume (RSV), improved procedural efficiency, and reductions in downstream healthcare utilization* and cost.1-3 These findings establish RSV as a critical determinant of outcomes and support a shift in kidney stone treatment toward complete stone clearance as a defining measure of procedural success.

“This financing marks an important inflection point for Calyxo,” said Joe Catanese, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Calyxo. “More than 40,000 patients have now been treated with the CVAC System. Real-world experience, together with an established body of clinical evidence, indicates that the CVAC System is moving beyond early adoption and becoming an important part of the standard of care in kidney stone treatment. This financing allows us to move faster in advancing our technology and expanding the evidence base to further improve patient care.”

About Kidney Stones

According to the American Urological Association, approximately 10% of people in the U.S. will have a kidney stone at some point in their lives. Kidney stone disease is a painful condition that can result in significant healthcare costs (Current Urology Reports estimates $4.1 billion in annual direct treatment costs by 2030).

About the CVAC System

The CVAC System was FDA-cleared in 2024 and enables a minimally invasive approach for kidney stone clearance. It is an all-in-one solution designed to efficiently and effectively remove kidney stones. It uses irrigation and vacuum aspiration to continuously clear stone fragments during and after laser lithotripsy, enabling physicians to achieve a stone-free outcome.

About Calyxo, Inc.

Calyxo, Inc. is an innovation-driven medical device company focused on improving care for patients with kidney stones by delivering paradigm-shifting solutions that enable urologists to safely, effectively and efficiently achieve unrivaled clinical outcomes. Learn more at calyxoinc.com.

“CVAC” and “Calyxo” are registered trademarks of Calyxo, Inc.

*Retreatments limited to procedures likely associated with residual stones

References

1 Matlaga B. Health-Economic Implications of the SURE procedure in Kidney Stone Removal: A Claims Data Analysis based on Two-Year Results of the ASPIRE Study. EAU2026 Conference Presentation, March 2026. Head-to-Head Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing CVAC System Outcomes vs. Standard URS

2 Pathak N. Reproducible Stone Evacuation with CVAC Technology: Pooled Analyses of the ASPIRE and CLEARANCE Trials. EAU2026 Conference Presentation, March 2026. Pooled Analysis of Results from Prospective Single-Centre Trial Using the Second-Generation CVAC System and ASPIRE RCT

3 Johnson B. Residual Stone Volume, Rather Than Stone-Free Status, Predicts Downstream Healthcare Utilization After Ureteroscopy: Secondary Analysis of the ASPIRE Trial, March 2026. Head-to-Head Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing CVAC System Outcomes vs. Standard URS

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