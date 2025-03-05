Cagent Vascular Appoints Paul Wilson as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Growth and Market Expansion

WAYNE, Penn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CLI--Cagent Vascular, Inc., the exclusive developer of serration technology for vessel dilation in endovascular interventions, today announced the appointment of Paul Wilson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Mr. Wilson will lead the company’s commercial strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, clinical programming, and business development initiatives. His leadership will help expand awareness, accelerate growth, and strengthen market positioning of Cagent Vascular’s proprietary serration balloon technology.





Mr. Wilson brings many years of experience in the medical device industry, having held senior commercial leadership positions at Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) and Abbott (NYSE: ABT). With a proven track record of driving revenue growth, expanding market share, and fostering strategic partnerships, he will play a critical role in scaling Cagent Vascular’s commercial footprint.

“Paul is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a strong vision for growth,” said Brian Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Cagent Vascular. “As we continue to expand our presence and bring innovative solutions to the market, his expertise and leadership will be invaluable to driving our commercial success. His track record in commercial execution and strategic expansion of disruptive Peripheral technology aligns perfectly with our mission.”

“I am thrilled to join Cagent Vascular at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” said Mr. Wilson. “The company has developed a truly innovative solution that addresses a critical need in vascular care. I look forward to working with this talented team to support the continued success of serration technology in clinical practice.”

Advancing Vascular Care with Innovative Serration Technology

Cagent Vascular remains committed to advancing vascular care by delivering high-quality, clinically effective solutions that improve patient outcomes. The company’s proprietary serration balloon technology is designed to optimize vessel preparation, enhance arterial expansion, and address challenging lesion morphologies in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI).

The Serranator® and Serranator SL-PRO™ PTA Serration Balloon Catheters are FDA-cleared, novel balloons using stainless steel micro-serration technology, designed to create linear, interrupted scoring along the endoluminal surface. With 1,000x more point force compared with plain-old balloon angioplasty, serration occurs during slow-and-low balloon inflation and is designed to aid arterial expansion, effectively achieving luminal gain in all lesion morphologies with minimal recoil. By bringing a differentiated approach to vessel preparation, Cagent Vascular continues to support physicians in delivering optimal outcomes for patients with PAD and CLTI.

Contacts



Lauren Pfeiffer, Director of Marketing and Communications

info@cagentvascular.com