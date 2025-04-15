Cadwell Makes a Strategic Investment in Seer Medical to Expand Home-Based Epilepsy Diagnostics

KENNEWICK, Wash., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadwell Industries, Inc., a global leader in neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions, today announced its strategic investment in Seer Medical, a Melbourne, Australia-based company specializing in home-based epilepsy diagnostics. The investment was made in partnership with investors Breakthrough Victoria and TrialCap.

Founded in 2017, Seer Medical leverages cloud, web, and AI technologies along with an innovative patient-centric design to advance epilepsy care in the field of neurology. Their flagship product, Seer Home, is focused on long-term home-based video electroencephalography (EEG) monitoring, a technology that measures the brain’s electrical activity to accelerate epilepsy detection, without the need for hospitalization. Epilepsy is the most common chronic brain disease affecting people of all ages, with over 50 million individuals impacted globally.

The investment enables Cadwell to integrate Seer Medical’s long-term home EEG technology with Cadwell’s existing comprehensive EEG portfolio, creating an industry-leading product line serving clinical, ambulatory, and hospital-based epilepsy diagnostic and treatment centers. The investment also provides Cadwell with access to Seer Medical’s Melbourne office and staff, enhancing its technical breadth and capacity for bringing new products to market.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Seer Medical team as a part of the Cadwell family as we continue our shared vision of empowering providers to help more patients worldwide and, importantly, to expand access to quality epilepsy care for the millions who need it. Breakthrough Victoria and TrialCap share in this same vision, and we are pleased to partner with them in improving the lives of epilepsy patients around the world,” stated Patrick Jensen, CEO of Cadwell.

About Cadwell

Cadwell is a global medical technology and services company dedicated to delivering innovative neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions to clinicians worldwide. Our offerings, including Sierra® EMG/NCS/EP/Ultrasound, Arc™ EEG, Cascade® IONM, and ApneaTrak® HSAT and Easy® III PSG systems, are designed to meet evolving clinical and research needs. Through CadCare™, our comprehensive customer care ecosystem, we provide exceptional support for every stage of the care delivery journey. For more information on Cadwell, visit, and follow Cadwell onand

About Breakthrough Victoria

Breakthrough Victoria was launched three years ago to be a private investment company for Victoria, providing patient capital and investment that impacts the State's economy. BV provides long-term capital to innovation businesses that will improve people's lives and benefit Victoria's economy.

About TrialCap

TrialCap is a pioneering financing solution available through SPRIM Global Investments (SGI), a privately held investment firm specializing in clinical-stage life sciences and pharma services. Founded in 2008, SGI’s innovative investment model provides agile and high-impact funding to high-potential biotech companies worldwide, supporting the advancement of clinical trials and accelerating the development of life-changing treatments.

