Cadrenal Therapeutics to Present at Inaugural Centri Capital Conference at Nasdaq

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CVKD #CadrenalTherapeutics--Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tecarfarin, a new Phase 3-ready oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant, today announced that Chairman and CEO Quang X. Pham will present at the inaugural Centri Capital Conference, to be held at Nasdaq in New York City on April 22, 2025.





Mr. Pham will deliver a company overview and provide updates on the development of tecarfarin, Cadrenal’s lead asset, addressing unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy.

The Centri Capital Conference will feature attendees from across the capital markets and investment community, connecting with executives from companies shaping the future of healthcare, life sciences and more.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of tecarfarin, a new Phase 3-ready oral vitamin K antagonist anticoagulant to address unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a novel, and reversible anticoagulant (blood thinner) designed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation. Although warfarin is widely used off-label for several rare cardiovascular conditions, extensive clinical and real-world data have shown it to have significant serious side effects. With tecarfarin, Cadrenal is advancing an innovative solution to address the unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy, aiming to reduce the clinical complexities of warfarin and capture value in a market with high demand for safer, more manageable treatment options.

Cadrenal is pursuing a product-in-a-pipeline approach with tecarfarin. Tecarfarin received Orphan Drug designation (ODD) for advanced heart failure patients with implanted mechanical circulatory support devices, including Left Ventricular Assisted Devices (LVADs). The Company also received ODD and fast-track status for tecarfarin in end-stage kidney disease and atrial fibrillation (ESKD+AFib).

Cadrenal is opportunistically pursuing business development initiatives with a longer-term focus to build a pipeline of specialized cardiovascular therapeutics. For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

