CABRI Fellowship Program Opens for Undergraduate Research Applicants

ANN ARBOR, MI, September 4, 2026 - The Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) has announced that applications are now open for our undergraduate research fellowships.

Undergraduate fellowship applications may be submitted on the CABRI submission form from September 1st through September 30th, 2026.

Undergraduate fellowships are available on a competitive basis to undergraduate students who have been offered a research position by a qualified principal investigator. Up to $5,000 per academic year is available to each mentee-mentor team, with the amount paid as compensation to the undergraduate and/or to purchase reagents essential to the research project. The principal investigator will be responsible for the mentorship and guidance of the student during the period of the award. The full award amount is disbursed to the institution.

“These fellowships are an excellent training opportunity for undergraduates to expand their knowledge outside the lecture hall,” said Kourtney Goode, Academic Relations Coordinator at Cayman Chemical. “Hands-on research is an equally valuable learning experience that introduces a student to a potential career path and fosters the growth of their talents.”

CABRI awarded research fellowships to six undergraduate students representing three academic institutions in the United States in 2024. Topics of the winning awards addressed a broad range of research topics, including cancer biology, cell metabolism, and neuroscience research.

Contact CABRI with any questions about this funding opportunity.