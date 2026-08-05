Britannia Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated May 21, 2026, the Company will commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancelation, from time to time over a 12-month period starting August 10, 2026, common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company in an aggregate amount of up to 8,112,717 Common Shares, representing 5% of Britannia's issued and outstanding Common Shares. The NCIB will end on August 9, 2027, unless the maximum number of Common Shares is purchased before then or the Company provides earlier notice of termination.The board and management of the Company believes that the market price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the value of its business and prospects, and as such believes that purchasing the Common Shares for cancelation is an appropriate strategy for increasing long-term shareholder value and represents an appropriate use of the Company's financial resources.The purchase and payment for the Common Shares will be made by the Company through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or alternative trading systems. The price paid for the Common Shares will be, subject to the applicable laws, the prevailing market price of such Common Shares on the CSE at the time of such purchase. Any Common Shares purchased by the Company will be canceled.Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) is a Canadian public company operating as a diversified services and investment platform. The Company functions as a public-market venture builder, originating, founding, capitalizing, and operationally supporting new businesses across selected sectors, with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value through cornerstone equity positions and defined liquidity outcomes.Peter ShippenChief Executive OfficerEmail:This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the NCIB, Common Shares to be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and cancellation of the Common Shares purchased under the NCIB, the timing of any such purchases. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, regulatory acceptance, market conditions, the availability of suitable investment opportunities, and execution risk. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit