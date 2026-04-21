Biospecimen Procurement Market to Reach USD 207.40 Million in 2035, Rising at a 8.60%

The global biospecimen procurement market size was estimated at USD 90.89 million in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 98.71 million in 2026 to approximately USD 207.40 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.60% from 2026 to 2035.

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The leading companies are making efforts to connect researchers to the patients and specimens to simplify biospecimen procurement. These specimens include banked research samples, remnant clinical or pathology samples, or custom research collections. The prominent ways to streamline bioprocurement are extensive access to banked biospecimens, custom specimen collections, collection consistency, confidence, a single point of compliance, and contracting. The expanding services in biospecimen procurement include biospecimen data and data management, study design, sample kits, logistics, and a variety of clinical and pathology laboratory services.

The Biospecimen Procurement Market: Highlights

• North America dominated the global biospecimen procurement market in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

• By type of biospecimen for oncological studies, the FFPE segment dominated the market in 2025.

• By type of biospecimen for non-oncological studies, the blood product segment dominated the global biospecimen procurement market in 2025.

Market Overview

Streamlined Procurement and Processing of Biospecimen Samples

The procurement of biospecimens includes biofluids, solid samples, and matched-pair samples, such as whole blood, non-blood-derived fluids, FFPE and frozen tissues, buffy coat samples, plasma samples, etc. The plasma samples are critical in the biospecimen procurement market, which offer ways to meet research needs in oncology, which are also used in plasma DNA isolation, bioassays, biomarker discovery, and proteomic analysis. The plasma samples are essential in liquid biopsy, genetic discovery, genetic analysis, genetic research, and applications. The biospecimen samples also include fresh frozen tissue samples in the form of arrays, blocks, and slides from human diseased, human normal, and tumor tissue types, which are critical in clinical and molecular oncology research. The specialized biorepository services include temperature-sensitive shipping, HLA typing, and peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolation that ensure the integrity of samples.

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The Emerging Need for Biospecimen Procurement Outsourcing

The major advantages of outsourcing biospecimen procurement to a well-established and experienced biospecimen procurement company are a single point of access to hundreds of biospecimen providers and flexibility and expertise to resolve any problems. Outsourcing these services to an expert saves time and effort and reduces costs across the biospecimen procurement market. Sourcing high-quality R&D is the emerging need in life sciences R&D. Human biospecimens are essential in all stages of the product development lifecycle, including basic research, pre-clinical studies, verification of research studies, and validation of studies.

Featured Biospecimen Categories by Precision for Medicine

Sr. No. Biospecimen Category Types of Biospecimen Blood, biofluids, and derivatives • Whole blood • Plasma • Serum • Other biofluids Tissues • FFPE tissue • Fresh and frozen tissue • Tissue microarrays • Dissociated tumor cells Viable cells • Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) • Bone marrow mononuclear cells (BMMCs) • Dissociated tumor cells • Purified cell subsets Remnant diagnostic specimens • Chemistry samples • Respiratory samples • Infectious disease samples • Cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) samples NGS characterized biospecimens • Tumor, normal, and adjacent tissues • DNA/RNA • H&E images • Detailed characterization data Custom biospecimen collections • Biomarker and drug discovery

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Analysis of the Successful Biospecimen Collection with Precision

• Planning and Preparation: This stage is driven by deep scientific expertise, certified pathologists, and expert clinicians who design precise biospecimen collection protocols, which deliver successful results.

• Sample Collection: This stage ensures a rapid collection process of biospecimens from the internal donor network and an IRB-ready framework.

• Site Processing: This stage ensures consistency of specimen quality and adaptability with kits that feature tailored reagents and instructions for the collection and processing of specimens.

• Downstream Processing: This stage involves fully integrated specialty laboratory services and facilities that allow seamless processing, quality control, and storage of samples.

• Sample Analysis: This stage aims to develop and validate biomarker assays with integrated solutions across several analytical techniques.

• Transportation: This stage involves coordination between precision logistics teams that allow for sample shipping and delivery, and ensure compliance with the biospecimen lifecycle.

Potential Methods for Biospecimen Collection

• Planning: In this stage, certified pathologists and clinicians develop custom collection protocols and ensure high-quality sample acquisition.

• Sample Collection and Logistics: In this stage, a comprehensive operational support is provided to ensure high-quality and consistent collection of biospecimens.

• Custom Processing, Storage, and Analysis: This stage offers detailed laboratory support for advanced biospecimen analysis and data integrity.

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The Biospecimen Procurement Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market in 2025, owing to government and private funding for biomedical research, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and the expansion of biobanking networks. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published a policy that applies to all human clinical and research biospecimens obtained from U.S. persons. This policy also applies to those biospecimens that are funded or supported by any NIH grants, contracts, cooperative agreements, intramural support, and other transactions. On the other hand, the BIOSECURE Act launched new parameters for biotechnology companies that look for U.S. government funding and procurement. It is a national security measure that addresses the emergence and role of biotechnology supply chains, advanced manufacturing, and genomic data in strategic infrastructure.

For instance,

• In December 2025, iSpecimen secured $5.5 million in funding to support marketing and working capital, and enhance the company’s market competitiveness. This funding was secured through signing a securities purchase agreement with accredited investors.

U.S. Market Analysis

The biospecimen procurement market in the U.S. is experiencing a momentous growth, driven by a surge in clinical trial activities, supportive government initiatives that fuel genomic research, and the growing trend of outsourcing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the International Reagent Resource (IRR) to offer registered users test kits, reagents, and information for the study and detection of emerging viral and bacterial pathogens, and outbreak response.

For instance,

• In December 2025, Cedars-Sinai Biobank and Research Pathology Resource achieved multi-domain CAP accreditation. The biobank has set global standards in digital pathology, biospecimen research, and organoid innovation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand for targeted therapies, precision medicine, and genomics, modernized healthcare, digitalization, and adoption of digital biobank management systems. The governments are introducing large-scale programs to provide well-annotated and high-quality samples, including blood, tissues, and biofluids. These programs and related government initiatives aim to support the rapidly growing biopharma and precision medicine sectors across this region. The regional biospecimen procurement and biobanking industry is undergoing government-led expansion in countries like China, India, and South Korea.

India Market Trends

The biospecimen procurement market in India witnesses a global hub for clinical trials, a rising burden of chronic conditions like cancer, and the growing preference for personalized treatments. The CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in New Delhi launched the national biobank, which is a state-of-the-art facility for genomic, clinical, and lifestyle data. Moreover, the Union Cabinet approved the Biotechnology for Economy, Environment, and Employment (BioE3) policy to boost high-performance biomanufacturing.

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The Biospecimen Procurement Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type Insights

By type of biospecimen for oncological studies, the FFPE segment dominated the biospecimen procurement market in 2025, owing to the wide applications of formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) human tissue samples in modern research. They provide detailed information for the study of the development and progression of diseases and treatment efficacy. Patient biopsies in the form of FFPE samples are essential in oncology research to establish a cancer diagnosis, characterize cancers, select treatment options, and estimate treatment efficacy.

By type of biospecimen for non-oncological studies, the blood product segment dominated the global biospecimen procurement market in 2025 due to the importance of various types of blood biospecimens, such as plasma, serum, buffy coat, circulating tumor cells, and peripheral blood mononuclear cells in clinical research and development. They are widely used in the early detection of diseases, precision medicine, and therapeutic monitoring. Blood biospecimens enable molecular profiling to match patients with targeted therapies.

The Biospecimen Procurement Market Companies

• PrecisionMed

• Infinity BiologiX

• Medicove

• REPROCELL

• BioChain Institute

• Discovery Life Sciences

• BioIVT

• National BioService

• Creative Bioarray

• Precision for Medicine

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

• Oncological Studies

○ Tissue-Based Biospecimens

■ Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE)

■ Frozen Tissue

○ Blood-Based Biospecimens

■ Whole Blood

■ Plasma / Serum

○ Other Biospecimens

• Non-Oncological Studies

○ Tissue-Based Biospecimens

■ Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE)

■ Frozen Tissue

○ Blood-Based Biospecimens

■ Whole Blood

■ Plasma / Serum

○ Other Biospecimens

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

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Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

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