Biomerics Appoints Medical Device Industry Veteran Lokram Natarajan as Senior Vice President of Quality to Support Continued Global Growth

Global medical device quality executive brings more than 30 years of experience building high-performing organizations, advancing quality excellence and supporting scalable growth.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer serving the interventional medical device market, today announced the appointment of Lokram Natarajan as Senior Vice President of Quality.

In this role, Natarajan will lead Biomerics' global quality organization, supporting the company's continued growth through operational excellence, regulatory leadership, and customer-focused quality systems that enable consistent execution across its global manufacturing operations.

Natarajan brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience across the global medical device industry. Throughout his career, he has led enterprise quality organizations, strengthened regulatory compliance, improved operational performance, and helped scale manufacturing organizations supporting some of the world's leading medical device companies. His experience spans quality systems, operational excellence, supplier quality and organizational transformation across complex global manufacturing networks.

"At Biomerics, quality is far more than compliance; it's one of the core foundations of the trust our customers place in us every day," said Arun Mohan, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerics. "Lokram brings the experience, leadership and operational discipline to help us continue strengthening that trust as we grow and scale. His ability to build high-performing quality organizations while partnering closely with engineering, operations and customers makes him an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team.

"As we continue expanding our global manufacturing capabilities, maintaining world-class quality systems and operational excellence becomes even more critical. Lokram's leadership will help ensure we continue delivering the exceptional customer experience, technical expertise and manufacturing reliability that differentiates Biomerics."

Prior to joining Biomerics, Natarajan held executive leadership positions with leading global medical device organizations, most notably Stryker, where he was responsible for enterprise quality strategy, operational excellence, regulatory compliance and organizational transformation. He has led initiatives focused on harmonizing quality systems across multiple manufacturing sites, strengthening cross-functional collaboration, optimizing resource utilization, and creating cultures centered on continuous improvement and accountability.

"I'm excited to join Biomerics at such an important point in the company's growth journey," said Natarajan. "Biomerics has established itself as an industry leader by combining deep engineering expertise with advanced manufacturing capabilities and an unwavering commitment to its customers. I look forward to partnering with our talented teams around the world to further strengthen our quality systems, enhance operational performance and support our customers as they bring innovative, life-changing medical technologies to market."

As Senior Vice President of Quality, Natarajan will lead Biomerics' global quality organization, overseeing quality systems, regulatory compliance, supplier quality, validation and continuous improvement initiatives across the company's global manufacturing footprint. Working closely with engineering, operations, supply chain and commercial leadership, he will help ensure quality remains a competitive advantage throughout the product development and manufacturing life cycle while supporting continued growth and operational excellence.

The appointment of Natarajan reflects Biomerics' continued investment in experienced leadership as the company expands its global manufacturing capabilities to better serve the world's leading medical device companies. And by strengthening its quality organization, Biomerics continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences through manufacturing excellence and technical expertise.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1994, Biomerics is a leading vertically integrated contract development and manufacturing organization serving the global interventional medical device market. As a trusted strategic partner to 20 of the world's top 30 medical device OEMs, Biomerics helps customers accelerate innovation, reduce complexity and bring life-changing technologies to market.

Biomerics provides end-to-end capabilities spanning engineering design and development, technology transfer, manufacturing, sterilization, packaging, and commercialization of medical device components, subassemblies and finished devices. Through an integrated network of 12 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic, the company delivers scalable solutions that support customers from concept through commercial production.

With world-class engineering Centers of Excellence, Biomerics is a recognized leader in advanced polymers and materials, precision extrusion, balloons and balloon catheters, advanced catheters and steerables, guidewires, laser processing, micromachining, micro-overmolding, precision stamping, metal injection molding (MIM), image-guided intervention technologies, complex microassembly, and finished device manufacturing.

Operating under a certified ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System and compliant with applicable FDA medical device regulations, Biomerics is committed to improving and saving lives by delivering exceptional customer experiences, advancing innovation and achieving manufacturing excellence.

Daniel Craven



Director, Marketing & Communications



Biomerics LLC



Phone: +1 888-874-7787



Email: marketing@biomerics.com

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SOURCE Biomerics, LLC