Biologics Manufacturing Market Size to Hit USD 162.51 Billion by 2034, Growing at an Extraordinary 17.1% CAGR

The global biologics manufacturing market size estimated at USD 33.52 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 39.25 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 162.51 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034, Study Published by Vision Research Reports.

The global biologics manufacturing market demonstrates exceptionally strong long-term expansion, growing more than fourfold (4.14×) from 2025 to 2034. This acceleration is fueled by rising chronic disease prevalence, rapid breakthroughs in monoclonal antibodies, expansion of cell and gene therapy pipelines, growing adoption of RNA-based therapeutics, and increasing investment in advanced bioprocessing technologies.

What is Biologics Manufacturing?

Biologic manufacturing can be defined as the process of producing medicine with the help of living organisms. Biotech and pharmaceutical companies all over the world make use of this approach in order to produce biologics like mAbs (monoclonal antibodies) or mRNA vaccines, at both, small and large scale. Central practices in biomanufacturing consist of various stages of production, from upstream processes involving cell culturing and harvesting to downstream processes that focus on purification and formulation.

This market’s growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, expansion of biological production capacities and various advancements being made in cell and gene therapy manufacturing technologies.

Biologics Manufacturing Market Key Highlights:

• By region, North America held the largest market share of 42% in 2024.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is estimated to expand the fastest during the forecast period.

• By modality, the monoclonal antibodies segment captured by the maximum market share in 2024.

• By modality, the cell and gene therapies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By disease type, the oncology segment registered the maximum market share in 2024.

• By disease type, the infectious diseases segment is predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

• By source, the mammalian segment generated the maximum market share in 2024.

• By source, the microbial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By manufacturing, in-house segment contributed the largest market share in 2024.

• By manufacturing, the outsourcing expected to grow at the notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

What are the Growth Factors in the Biologics Manufacturing Market?

The biologics market has maintained strong growth momentum throughout these years and shows promising potential in the near future as well. This is due to the fact that biopharmaceutical innovation and targeted therapies continue to reshape the treatment landscape across domains like oncology, immunology and rare diseases. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions globally, favorable reimbursement policies and accelerated regulatory pathways have further reinforced widespread adoption.

Biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and cell-based therapies, have showed superior efficacy and specificity, thus driving demand among clinicians and patients who are seeking improved outcomes than compared to other conventional small-molecule drugs. Manufacturing capabilities have also expanded with the help of investments in single-use bioprocessing, modular facilities, and advanced analytics. This in turn ensures scalable and GMP-compliant production. Strategic collaborations between biotech innovators are also gaining traction, and established pharmaceutical companies continue to support robust pipelines and global commercialization.

What are the Key Trends in the Biologics Manufacturing Market?

• Technological advancements continue to play a vital role in the evolution of the biologics contract manufacturing market. Continuous processing, single-use bioreactors and other innovative technologies lead to improved efficiency, enhanced product quality and faster time-to-market for biologics.

• Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and CMOs are on the rise, becoming a crucial factor to help navigate the complex and evolving regulatory landscape, ensure compliance with global regulations and facilitate efficient product approvals.

• Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are actively responding to the rising need for biologics by investing in advanced technologies and streamlined processes. This helps them to offer faster development timelines and efficient production capabilities.

• The market is seen continuously adopting advanced technologies like single-use bioreactors, continuous manufacturing processes and artificial intelligence to optimize production processes and ensure product quality.

Biologics Manufacturing Market Dynamics

What are the Major Challenges in the Biologics Manufacturing Market?

Despite various growth prospects, the market does have its fair share of challenges that could potentially hinder its growth and development. Biosimilars, while similar in function, are quite different, and their entry into the market poses a threat to biologic’s market share and profitability. Biosimilars enter the market at lower prices, which then creates pricing pressures that force original biologic manufacturers to reconsider their pricing strategies.

This intensified competition can result in a shift in consumer preferences and market dynamics. Biologic manufacturers are forced to strategically adapt or modify their approaches, potentially exploring innovations and new formulations or emphasizing superior efficacy and safety. This can drive up competition and slow down market expansion.

What are the Key Opportunities in the Biologics Manufacturing Market?

The biologics manufacturing market is opening up new avenues of opportunities due to a high level of innovation in the manufacturing process, improvements in bioprocessing technologies, single-use systems, automation and digital controls. These advancements allow for increased productivity, scalability and better product quality. The market range is also seen to be growing, ranging from customized cell and gene therapies all the way to next-generation monoclonal antibodies, which is due to increasing experiments in formulation and delivery techniques. This innovative dynamic in the market helps to shorten development timelines and also strengthens competitive differentiation.

One more such opportunity is the rise of biosimilar development. With patents continuing to expire on several high-value biologic drugs, there is now a growing opportunity for the development of biosimilars, and bio-CMOs seem to be well-positioned to utilize their expertise. The market is also increasingly focusing on the aspect of specialization, catering to specific areas of biologics manufacturing such as monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies or viral vectors. This specialization enables helps to provide a higher level of expertise which is tailored to the unique needs of different therapeutic categories.

Biologics Manufacturing Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 39.25 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 45.96 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 86.43 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 118.51 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 162.51 Billion Growth rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 17.1% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Modality, By Disease, By Source, By Manufacturing Companies Covered Samsung Biologics, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Lonza.