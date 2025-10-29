Biolexis Therapeutics to Present Groundbreaking Data on First-in-Class Dual-Mechanism Oral Therapy for Obesity at ObesityWeek® 2025

Novel Combination of Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist BLX-7006 and γ3-Selective AMPK Activator BLX-0871 Demonstrates Superior Weight Loss with Unprecedented Muscle Preservation

[LEHI, UTAH] – October 28, 2025 – Biolexis Therapeutics today announced that Jeremiah Bearss, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Development, will present new preclinical data on the company's innovative dual-mechanism oral therapy for obesity and metabolic diseases at ObesityWeek® 2025.

PRESENTATION DETAILS:

Session Title: Combination Effect of Oral GLP-1R Agonist BLX-7006 and Oral γ3-Selective AMPK Activator BLX-0871

Presenter: Jeremiah Bearss, Ph.D., Vice President of Clinical Development, Biolexis Therapeutics

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6, 2025, 10:30 AM – 10:45 AM

Location: ObesityWeek® 2025

Key Highlights:

Biolexis' proprietary combination therapy represents the first all-oral dual-mechanism approach targeting both central appetite regulation and peripheral muscle metabolism. Preclinical data demonstrate:

• Superior Weight Loss: 25.1% total body weight reduction in diet-induced obesity models, exceeding current market-leading therapies

• Exceptional Muscle Preservation: 87% lean mass retention compared to approximately 50% with current GLP-1 receptor agonists

• Novel Mechanisms of Action: BLX-7006 employs allosteric GLP-1 receptor modulation that overcomes receptor desensitization, while BLX-0871 provides tissue-selective AMPK activation targeting skeletal muscle and adipose tissue while sparing cardiac tissue

• Enhanced Patient Convenience: Once-daily oral administration eliminates injection burden and cold-chain requirements

"Current obesity therapies have transformed the treatment landscape, but significant limitations remain, including substantial muscle loss, injection burden, and adherence challenges," said Dr. Jeremiah Bearss. "Our dual-mechanism approach addresses these critical unmet needs by combining a novel oral GLP-1 receptor agonist with a precision AMPK activator that preserves muscle mass during weight loss. The preclinical data we're presenting at ObesityWeek® demonstrate the potential to deliver superior efficacy with an improved safety and convenience profile."

Addressing Critical Market Needs:

With over 4 billion people projected to be affected by obesity by 2035 and the GLP-1 receptor agonist market expected to reach $268 billion by 2034, there is substantial demand for therapies that overcome current limitations. Up to 50% of weight lost with existing GLP-1 therapies can be lean muscle mass, which negatively impacts metabolic rate and long-term health outcomes. Additionally, up to 40% of patients discontinue injectable therapies within one year due to injection burden and side effects.

Biolexis' all-oral platform offers several differentiating advantages:

• Allosteric GLP-1 receptor modulation that prevents desensitization seen with traditional peptide agonists

• Isoform-selective AMPK activation (α2β1γ3/α2β2γ3) that specifically targets muscle and fat tissue

• Room temperature stability and standard manufacturing, potentially improving global accessibility

• Reduced gastrointestinal side effects compared to current therapies

Clinical Development Progress:

Biolexis is currently advancing both BLX-7006 and BLX-0871 through Phase 1 clinical studies, with regulatory approval received in Australia in September 2025. First patient dosing is expected in Q4 2025, with data readouts anticipated in 2026.

About BLX-7006:

BLX-7006 is a novel oral, small-molecule allosteric GLP-1 receptor agonist that activates the GLP-1 receptor through a unique binding site distinct from traditional peptide agonists. This non-competitive mechanism enables cooperative signaling with endogenous GLP-1 and overcomes receptor desensitization that limits chronic peptide therapy. Unlike current oral GLP-1 therapies with limited bioavailability, BLX-7006 demonstrates excellent oral absorption with predictable pharmacokinetics.

About BLX-0871:

BLX-0871 is an isoform-selective AMPK activator that specifically targets α2β1γ3 and α2β2γ3 AMPK complexes predominantly expressed in skeletal muscle and adipose tissue. This precision approach activates exercise-mimetic metabolic pathways that preserve muscle function during caloric deficit while avoiding cardiac AMPK isoforms associated with pathological hypertrophy seen in previous pan-AMPK activator programs.

About Biolexis Therapeutics:

Biolexis Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering innovative oral therapies for metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary dual-mechanism platform combines novel mechanism GLP-1 receptor agonism with precision AMPK activation to address critical limitations in current obesity and diabetes treatments. Biolexis is committed to developing therapies that improve patient outcomes through superior efficacy, enhanced safety, and convenient administration.

For more information about Biolexis Therapeutics, please visit [company website].

Media Contact:

Laura Shaw

Biolexis Therapeutics

lshaw@biolexistx.com

###

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Biolexis Therapeutics' clinical development programs, therapeutic potential, and market opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including those related to clinical trial results, regulatory approval processes, competitive developments, and market conditions.