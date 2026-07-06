Belite Bio Announces Oral Presentations at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio®” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Belite data will be presented at the 63rd Annual Symposium of the International Society for Clinical Electrophysiology of Vision (ISCEV) being held on July 6-11, 2026, in Sydney, Australia, and the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2026 Annual Meeting being held on July 15-18, 2026, in Montréal, Canada.

Presentation Details

Session: Session 2: Inherited Retinal Disorders (IRD) cont.

Title: Topline Results from the Phase 3 DRAGON Study of Tinlarebant for Adolescent Stargardt’s Disease

Presenter: Professor John Grigg, M.D., Professor of Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology and Co-Director, Save Sight Institute, The University of Sydney

Date and Time: July 8, 2026, 12:00 – 12:10 p.m. AEST

Location: Messel Theatre, The University of Sydney, Sydney Nanoscience Hub Building, Physics Road Sydney, NSW, Australia

Presentation Details

Session: Hereditary Retinal Disease & Genetics Panel. Stargardt Disease: Emerging Therapies, Biomarkers, and Clinical Trial Design

Title: Results of the Phase 3 DRAGON Trial of Tinlarebant (LBS-008) for Stargardt Disease (STGD1)

Presenter: Paul Bernstein, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Moran Eye Center, University of Utah

Date and Time: July 18, 2026, 8:48 – 9:13 a.m. EDT

Location: Palais des Congrès de Montréal

About Tinlarebant (a/k/a LBS-008)

Tinlarebant is a novel oral therapy that is intended to reduce the accumulation of vitamin A-based toxins (known as bisretinoids) that cause retinal disease in Stargardt Disease and also contribute to disease progression in geographic atrophy, or advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Bisretinoids are by-products of the visual cycle, which is dependent on the supply of vitamin A (retinol) to the eye. Tinlarebant works by reducing and maintaining levels of serum retinol binding protein 4 (RBP4), the sole carrier protein for retinol transport from the liver to the eye. By modulating the amount of retinol entering the eye, tinlarebant reduces the formation of bisretinoids. Tinlarebant has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Fast Track Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S., Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Switzerland, and Sakigake Designation in Japan for the treatment of Stargardt Disease.

About Stargardt Disease (STGD1)

STGD1 is the most common inherited macular dystrophy in both adults and children. The disease is caused by mutations in a retina-specific gene (ABCA4), which results in progressive accumulation of bisretinoids leading to retinal cell death and progressive loss of central vision. The fluorescent properties of bisretinoids and the development of high-resolution retinal imaging systems have helped ophthalmologists identify and monitor disease progression. Currently, there are no approved treatments for STGD1.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1, which met its primary endpoint, and the drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent and adult subjects with STGD1 and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu / ir@belitebio.com

Argot Partners / belite@argotpartners.com