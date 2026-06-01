Bausch + Lomb Launches Blink® Triple Care Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops in the United States

Blink Triple Care Preservative Free

Delivers clinically proven 3-in-1 extended relief,† providing instant, long-lasting dry eye symptom relief and locking in moisture

Further strengthens Bausch + Lomb’s position in the dry eye category

Will be available at most retailers by the end of June 2026

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the U.S. launch of Blink Triple Care Preservative Free eye drops, which provide instant, long-lasting relief for dry eyes without the use of preservatives and are packaged in a multi-dose bottle.

Blink Triple Care Preservative Free is made with the same clinically proven formula as Blink Triple Care, helping reduce dryness, improve comfort and increase vision quality.† The preservative-free formulation also locks in moisture for long-lasting hydration and provides up to 10 hours of dry eye symptom relief.‡

“Prolonged screen time and environmental factors are driving an increase in dry eye symptoms, and consumers are looking for products that fit their needs and preferences,” said John Ferris, president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “Blink Triple Care Preservative Free provides another option within the Blink portfolio, offering the same trusted 3-in-1 extended relief as Blink Triple Care while further strengthening our position in dry eye.”

This lipid-based, preservative-free, water-based formula is enhanced with a natural oil to help keep tears from evaporating too quickly, as well as hyaluronate, which is found naturally in the eyes to help boost hydration. Together, these elements create a dual-action moisture seal that locks in moisture for instant, long-lasting relief and helps reduce tear evaporation.

“Blink Triple Care is known for delivering long-lasting dry eye relief,” said Jessilin Quint, OD, MBA, FAAO, and co-owner, Smart Eye Care, Augusta, Maine. “Having a preservative-free version of that same, science-backed formula is a welcome addition for my practice, particularly for patients who have sensitivities to preservatives. Because it’s a lipid-based formula, it can be especially helpful for people with evaporative dry eye.”

Blink Triple Care Preservative Free eye drops will be available in the eye care aisle or online at most retailers nationwide, including Amazon, CVS, Target and Walgreens, by the end of June 2026. For more information, visit www.justblink.com.

About Dry Eyes

Dry eyes occur when the eyes do not make enough or the right type of tears. Dry eyes are uncomfortable and can feel different to different people. Common symptoms include pain, dryness, irritation, burning, itching, grittiness, excessive blinking, light sensitivity and blurry vision. Over time, if left untreated, dry eye symptoms can become more severe and impact eye health and vision.1

About the Blink Brand

Blink is a leading brand that consists of lubricating eye drops for dry eyes and dry contacts, as well as Blink® NutriTears®, a clinically proven nutritional supplement for dry eyes.* Blink eye drops are formulated to relieve dryness and discomfort in the eyes and work by moisturizing the surface of the eye and providing relief from irritation. Blink NutriTears is formulated with a novel blend of ingredients including lutein, zeaxanthin, curcumin and vitamin D, and taken once daily provides noticeable, continuous dry eye symptom relief from the inside out.*§ For more information, visit www.justblink.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Our mission is simple – we help people see better to live better, all over the world. For nearly two centuries we’ve evolved with the changing needs of patients and customers, and our commitment to innovation and improving the standard of care in eye health has never been stronger. From contact lenses to prescription products, over-the-counter options, surgical devices and more, we’re turning bold ideas into better outcomes through passion, perseverance and purpose. Learn more at www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡Based on an in-home usage study of Blink Triple Care, March 2025.

†Contains both hyaluronate and nano-emulsion lipid in OTC formulation.

§Based on a clinical study.

References

1. Optometric Association. “Dry Eye.” https://www.aoa.org/healthy-eyes/eye-and-vision-conditions/dry-eye. Accessed May 15, 2026.

©2026 Bausch + Lomb.

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Media Contact:

Kristy Marks

kristy.marks@bausch.com

(908) 927-0683