Bausch Health’s Aesthetic Business, Solta Medical, Earns Prestigious Trademark Certification of Thermage® in China

Thermage®, a pioneer in non-invasive skin tightening, was awarded the AAA Well-Known Trademark Certification, the highest recognition in China's domestic trademark evaluation system.

LAVAL, QC, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, are proud to announce that their flagship brand, Thermage®, was awarded the prestigious AAA Well-Known Trademark Certification ("AAA") by the China Trademark Association (CTA), a renowned accreditation reserved for top-tier brands. This elite distinction—earned by only 217 brands across mainland China—recognizes Thermage's exceptional brand reputation, consumer confidence, and market influence.

"Joining an elite group of only 217 brands nationwide, this distinction cements Thermage's position as a leader in medical aesthetics and is a powerful validation of the reliability and confidence we have established with consumers and practitioners in China," said Thomas J. Appio, CEO of Bausch Health. "It underscores our commitment to innovation with the highest standards of quality and safety."

"With over a decade of presence in China, and over 5 million treatments performed worldwide, Thermage® has earned its reputation as a leader in non‑invasive aesthetic treatments," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health. "The AAA rating serves as a credible "mark of trust," allowing consumers to choose Thermage® with confidence in its legitimacy and product integrity."

About Thermage® FLX system

INDICATIONS

The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles

FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite Relief of minor muscle aches and pain Relief of muscle spasms Temporary improvement of local circulation (blood circulation)

FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in:

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not undergo Thermage ® treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage ® treatment.

treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage treatment. Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage ® system: Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds) In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos In children

system:

The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated. The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following: Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours. Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days but can remain up to several weeks. The following adverse effects occur infrequently: The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation. Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment. Numbness, tingling" or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks. Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications. Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.



Talk to your doctor for more information about Thermage® and see thermage.com for additional details.

About Bausch Health



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692







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