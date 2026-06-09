Battelle’s RavenStar™ Ultra-Wideband Massive MIMO Radio Unit Awarded Contract to Advance Spectrum Sharing Technology

The Advanced Spectrum Coexistence Demonstration Program is a partnership between the National Spectrum Consortium, the Department of War and Kostas Research Institute at Northeastern University

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle announced that its RavenStar™ Ultra-Wideband Massive MIMO Radio Unit has been awarded a contract with the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) in partnership with the Department of War (DoW).

Under the contract, Battelle will collaborate with the Kostas Research Institute (KRI) at Northeastern University, LLC, Northeastern University, ANDRO Computational Solutions, LLC, SMA-RTY, and zTouch Networks, as part of the Advanced Spectrum Coexistence Demonstration (ASC-D) Program. Together, they will validate and demonstrate a spectrum-sharing solution designed to enhance national security while enabling efficient and reliable spectrum coexistence for commercial and telecommunications use.

The ASC was established by the DoW to evaluate the use of its mid-band frequency spectrum. The goal is to determine whether these frequencies can be safely shared using dynamic spectrum sharing technologies.

If successful, this approach would enable telecommunications providers and commercial organizations to access portions of military spectrum without interfering with critical national security operations, improving overall spectrum efficiency and expanding capacity for civilian wireless services.

“With the ability to quickly shift frequencies, adapt beam patterns and avoid interference in real time, RavenStar enables safe and effective spectrum sharing,” said Mark Reudink, VP Product Development at Battelle. “It combines unmatched frequency and spatial agility—making it a powerful solution for sharing spectrum alongside critical existing users.”

Paired with KRI’s sensing and decision-making capabilities, developed at Northeastern’s Institute for Intelligent Networked Systems (INSI), the system enables real-time coordination between detection, policy enforcement and adaptive RF behavior. Through hardware delivery, integration support, software collaboration and full program execution, Battelle is helping demonstrate the future of flexible, responsible and mission-ready spectrum operations.

Currently, the DoW utilizes 3.1–3.45 GHz bands for a range of military operations. Battelle’s RavenStar™ Radio Unit enables these frequencies to be shared with commercial providers, helping meet growing public demand for high-speed wireless connectivity while maintaining mission-critical performance.

“Opening the airwaves to commercial use isn’t a compromise on national defense—it’s a strategic advantage,” Reudink added. “By embracing dynamic spectrum sharing, we can expand consumer bandwidth, accelerate innovation here at home and maintain our competitive edge globally.”

To learn more about Battelle’s RavenStar™ Ultra-Wideband Massive MIMO Radio, visit https://www.battelle.org/markets/national-security/cyber/cyber-mission-focused-tools/ravenstar.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information, contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org, or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.