Battelle Chooses Ennoia Technologies to Help Advance Characterization of RavenStar™ Open RAN Radio Unit

Battelle will work with Ennoia’s agentic AI-RAN observability software to enhance deep insights into the characterization and integration of RavenStar™ O-RU

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle, one of the world’s largest independent nonprofit research and development organizations, announced today that it has selected Ennoia Technologies, Inc., an AI-RAN observability company, to advance performance characterization of the RavenStar™ Open RAN radio unit (O-RU). Battelle is applying Ennoia’s agentic AI observability software to deepen the massive MIMO and beamforming performance analysis behind the radio, automating the O-RAN Open Fronthaul packet-level analysis using AI that currently takes significant manual effort.

RavenStar™ is an ultra-wideband, steerable massive MIMO radio unit with an integrated antenna, designed and manufactured in the United States, operating across bands from 600 MHz to 7 GHz and supporting multiple protocols simultaneously from a single array. In February 2025, RavenStar™ became the first product validated under O-RAN and 3GPP test specifications at the VIAVI VALOR™ lab, achieving 99% of theoretical uplink and downlink throughput. In June 2026, it was awarded a National Spectrum Consortium contract to advance spectrum sharing technology.

Ennoia’s AI-RAN observability software captures and analyzes O-RAN Open Fronthaul traffic at IQ-sample resolution, allowing engineers to verify O-RAN compliance, measure massive MIMO and beamforming performance, and isolate root cause directly from the fronthaul. Its agentic AI automates the packet-level inspection that manual methods measure in weeks, completing the same analysis in minutes and making it practical to characterize and validate a massive MIMO O-RAN radio without extensive manual analysis. The software is non-intrusive and vendor-neutral, and runs entirely offline, keeping fronthaul captures and radio design data inside the customer’s own environment.

“Bringing a radio like RavenStar to market takes more than strong hardware—it takes rigorous, reproducible evidence that the design performs the way we say it does,” said Mark Reudink, VP for Product Development at Battelle. “Ennoia’s AI-driven fronthaul analysis software is intended to give us deep visibility into radio performance and to validate our design targets.”

“Fronthaul analysis has always been manual, expert-driven work measured in weeks, and that is exactly where AI-RAN based observability changes the equation,” said Sridhar Rajagopal, Ph.D., Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Ennoia Technologies. “We are proud to work with Battelle and put that to work on a radio as advanced as RavenStar.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Ennoia Technologies

Ennoia Technologies, Inc. is an AI-RAN observability company building AI agents that deliver high-resolution visibility and analysis for the radio access network. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Plano, Texas, Ennoia develops AI agents for wireless edge networks powered by small language models (SLMs), with a focus on intelligent planning, installation, and monitoring of RAN deployments. Its agent-based architecture is designed to reduce both CAPEX and OPEX by delivering deep, actionable insights down to the physical layer, using non-intrusive, vendor-neutral tools that run entirely offline to ensure privacy, portability, and resilience in the field. A member of the AI-RAN Alliance and a recipient of its 2025 Innovation Award, Ennoia helps operators, vendors, and researchers automate, validate, and optimize their 5G-Advanced and 6G networks with high resolution RAN visibility. For more information, visit www.ennoia-tech.com.

Media Contacts



Battelle

Katy Delaney, Media Relations • (614) 424-7208 • delaneyk@battelle.org • www.battelle.org



Ennoia Technologies

Eran Pisek, Co-Founder & Chief R&D Officer • (972) 897-0154 • marketing@ennoia-tech.com • www.ennoia-tech.com