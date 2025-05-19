Basil Systems Launches AI-Powered Insights Tool to Accelerate Pharma Labeling Strategy and Market Intelligence

- New feature within Basil Intel for Pharma debuts with interactive demos at DIA Global Annual Meeting, June 16-20 in Washington, DC

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Basil Systems, the leading AI-powered product lifecycle intelligence platform for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Insights, a powerful new feature within its Basil Intel for Pharma platform. The new tool transforms how pharmaceutical teams analyze global drug labels, delivering structured, AI-generated comparisons in seconds that streamline regulatory compliance, inform strategic decision-making, and accelerate time to market.

Insights will debut at the DIA Global Annual Meeting, held June 16-20 in Washington, DC, where Basil Systems will offer interactive demonstrations at booth #513. The feature builds on Basil Systems’ proprietary BasilLink dataset, a harmonized and highly accurate resource that connects global drug labels, clinical trial records, regulatory guidances, safety data, and real-world evidence into a single searchable framework.

Using Insights, teams can select and compare multiple drug labels across countries and analyze targeted sections such as “Indications and Usage” or “Clinical Studies.” Within seconds, the platform generates a three-part output that includes a concise summary of the selected sections, an analysis of shared language with full traceability to the source text, and a breakdown of key differences that highlight strategic distinctions, regulatory implications, or market opportunities.

“Insights represents a new era in how pharmaceutical teams interpret and act on complex drug data,” said Anthony Cirurgiao, CEO and Founder, Basil Systems. “This feature automates a process that typically takes days or sometimes even weeks to deliver accurate, contextual comparisons. Basil provides this powerful analysis in seconds. Whether your team is planning a launch, navigating global regulatory pathways, or refining your labeling strategy, these new product features provide the intelligence companies need to move faster and with greater confidence.”

As part of the broader Basil Intel for Pharma platform, Insights empowers regulatory affairs, medical affairs, and commercial strategy teams to optimize global labeling strategies, identify potential risks, and uncover clinical or competitive differentiation. Built with semantic AI and advanced redlining capabilities, the tool not only identifies what has changed between drug labels but also helps uncover why those changes matter and distinguish between minor textual edits from impactful regulatory or clinical modifications.

The Basil Intel platform also offers precision search and real-time alerts across clinical trial, safety, labeling, and excipient data; automated redlining to track every change in regulatory language; and market analytics tools that reveal patterns in patient outcomes and competitor behavior. Together, these capabilities help biopharma organizations reduce risk, accelerate development timelines, and sharpen their competitive edge in a crowded therapeutic landscape.

“The launch of Insights represents a major leap in how pharma teams can extract value from complex drug data,” said Sam Kay, Vice President of Pharma, Basil Systems. “Comparing drug labels manually is slow, error-prone, and resource-intensive. Insights automates this process with AI to deliver fast, accurate, and traceable comparisons that let teams shift from data wrangling to decision-making. Whether it's labeling strategy, competitive positioning, or launch planning, this tool unlocks speed and clarity where it matters most.”

Powered by Basil’s harmonized and standardized dataset, Insights offers direct quotes from source labels to ensure accuracy and full auditability. With this release, Basil Intel for Pharma further solidifies its role as an essential platform for regulatory, medical, commercial, and competitive intelligence teams.

For more information about Insights and the Basil Intel for Pharma platform, visit: www.basilsystems.com/solutions/pharma-intelligence.

About Basil Systems

Basil Systems delivers an AI-powered SaaS platform transforming how pharma and MedTech companies manage regulatory, clinical, and product lifecycle strategy. By structuring the world’s largest indexed database of regulatory, drug, device, and post-market data, Basil helps life sciences organizations accelerate development, reduce risk, and improve product performance. Trusted by industry leaders, Basil turns complex data into actionable insights that drive better decisions and better patient outcomes. Learn more at www.basilsystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

