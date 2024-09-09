Bambusa Therapeutics Inc. Announces Successful Series Seed Funding to Advance Innovative Bispecific Antibodies for Immunology & Inflammation

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambusa Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing bispecific antibodies for the treatment of immunological and inflammatory (I&I) disorders, announced the successful closing of its Series Seed financing round, raising approximately $15 million.

Bambusa Therapeutics was founded by a team of industry experts and scientific innovators united by a vision to transform the treatment landscape for I&I diseases. The company leverages validated targets to create bispecific antibody therapeutics through innovative antibody engineering, with an aim to achieve best-in-disease profiles for multiple indications.

The financing round was co-led by BVF Partners L.P. and Dawn Biopharma, a platform controlled by KKR, with participation from Salvia GmbH and INCE Capital. The capital raised will be used to accelerate the development of Bambusa Therapeutics Inc.'s promising pipeline of bispecific antibodies to Phase I clinical studies.

“We founded Bambusa Therapeutics with a belief that the I&I field is long overdue for innovative approaches and transformative therapeutics. Since our inception, we have built a diverse portfolio of molecules and is uniquely positioned to make significant contributions to patients suffering from debilitating and chronic inflammatory conditions,” said Dr. Shanshan Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of Bambusa Therapeutics.

Helmut Jeggle, Managing Director of Salvia GmbH and Co-Founder of Bambusa Therapeutics, commented, “We are thrilled to have the support of such distinguished investors who share our vision. This funding will allow us to strengthen the team to advance our lead candidates through preclinical development and position us for success in clinical studies.”

About Bambusa Therapeutics Inc.:

Bambusa Therapeutics is a rapidly growing biotechnology company specializing in developing transformative inflammatory and immunological therapeutics. Based in the vibrant Boston Seaport area, our mission is to advance the field of immunology with cutting-edge solutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bambusa-therapeutics-inc-announces-successful-series-seed-funding-to-advance-innovative-bispecific-antibodies-for-immunology--inflammation-302241958.html

SOURCE Bambusa Therapeutics