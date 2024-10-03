Avion Pharmaceutical’s, LLC, Dhivy® (carbidopa/levodopa) and Parkinson’s disease advocate, American Ninja Warrior, Jimmy Choi to participate at Rock Steady Boxing Coach Con Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Steady Boxing is a health and wellness program designed for people with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological condition that affects balance, strength, walking, and especially confidence. It’s based on the foundation of a boxing-based fitness curriculum.

From October 3rd to the 5th, the Coach Con event will bring together a diverse audience of more than 250 Rock Steady Boxing coaches including fitness professionals, clinicians, caregivers, and more. The purpose of this conference is to educate and inspire Rock Steady Boxing coaches and facilitate networking.

One of the highlights at Coach Con will be Jimmy Choi. Mr. Choi is not only a Parkinson’s disease patient but a 6-season competitor on American Ninja Warrior. At the age of 27, Jimmy Choi was diagnosed with young onset Parkinson’s disease. Upon receiving the diagnosis, Jimmy went into denial for the next 7-8 years. Finally, in 2010, Jimmy acted and vowed to take back control of what Parkinson’s disease had robbed from him physically, mentally, and emotionally. Since then, Jimmy has participated in multiple clinical trials to further research on better treatments and hopefully a cure for Parkinson’s. Physical therapy led him to running and other activities that help both his physical and mental Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Part of Jimmy’s regimen includes taking Dhivy to help manage his Parkinson’s disease.

Dhivy is a prescription medication that contains a combination of carbidopa and levodopa for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. It is the first and only functionally scored carbidopa/levodopa product to facilitate precise dose adjustment. “The ability to adjust the dosing precisely to help the patient manage their Parkinson’s symptoms is important,” states Harold “Art” Deas, Chief Executive Officer of Alora Pharmaceuticals. “The journey for each Parkinson’s patient is unique and thus offering a scored CD/LD option helps support an individualized approach to pro-actively managing this disease,” added Deas.

At Coach Con, Jimmy will be meeting with coaches living with Parkinson’s disease and will share and talk about ideas in exercise, nutrition, medicine and sustainable lifestyle changes that can help Rock Steady Boxers better prepare for their fight with Parkinson’s disease. Jimmy stated, “My mission is to inspire and support others facing Parkinson’s Disease and not let this disease define you or stop anyone from enjoying life. I try to find ways to defy the odds presented and help others know that when one road is blocked, change course. You will find a way.”

About Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC and its family of companies are focused on improving the quality of patient lives. Every day, healthcare providers, caregivers and patients rely upon Alora to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of branded and generic medicines that address important medical needs in women’s health, endocrinology, neurology, dermatology and pediatrics among others. For more information, visit alorapharma.com.

About Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC, is a specialty pharmaceutical company formed to develop, acquire and market a portfolio of innovative pharmaceutical products in the Women’s Health, Neurology and other therapeutic categories aligned with our mission to improve the quality of patient lives. Avion Pharmaceuticals focuses on identifying opportunities to develop, acquire and enhance the market potential of innovative, commercially available therapeutics and late-stage development drugs to fulfill unmet medical needs. For additional information about Avion Pharmaceuticals, please contact the company at 888-612-8466. For more information, visit www.avionrx.com/.

