Auron Therapeutics Expands Leadership with Appointment of Glenn Goddard as Chief Financial Officer

NEWTON, Mass., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease, today announced the appointment of Glenn Goddard as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Goddard is a seasoned biopharma executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience in biotechnology companies, including managing financial and business operations, significant fund-raising and investor relations experience, and corporate strategic planning.

“With a keen eye for financial strategy and a passion for scientific innovation, Glenn’s arrival at Auron marks the beginning of a new chapter in our mission to improve patient lives,” said Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Auron. “His extensive experience in biotech financing and strategic growth will be instrumental as we initiate our first Phase 1 trial for AUTX-703 and advance our innovative pipeline targeting cell-state plasticity in both oncology and inflammatory diseases.”

“I’m thrilled to join Auron’s exceptional team at such a pivotal moment as we advance our lead candidate into the clinic while building a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapies,” said Glenn Goddard, Auron’s Chief Financial Officer. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to strengthen our financial position and create value as we work to deliver breakthrough treatments for patients with limited options.”

Before joining Auron, Mr. Goddard served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Intellia Therapeutics, where he led the company through multiple financings, overseeing finance and investor relations, in addition to information technologies and facilities. He previously served in a similar capacity as Chief Financial Officer at Generation Bio. Before that, Mr. Goddard was the senior vice president of finance and principal financial officer at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he led multiple private and public financings, including the company’s initial public offering. Additionally, he helped lead Agios’ transition from an early-stage research company to a late-stage clinical organization with lead assets enasidenib and ivosidenib (now marketed as IDHIFA® and TIBSOVO®, respectively). Earlier in his career, Mr. Goddard held various senior-level financial management positions at Archemix (privately-held) and ImmunoGen. Over the course of his career, Mr. Goddard has led multiple private and public financing, raising more than $3.0 billion and helping to generate more than $500 million in funding from strategic partnering transactions. Mr. Goddard is a graduate of Bentley College, where he earned a B.S. in accounting and is a certified public accountant.

About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a platform-powered, product-driven company targeting cell-state plasticity to improve patient outcomes in oncology and inflammatory disease. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare cell states and identify novel drug targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection, ultimately accelerating the development of effective and durable therapies. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by a first-in-class, oral KAT2A/B degrader, AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit aurontx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Renee Leck

THRUST Strategic Communications

renee@thrustsc.com

Media Contact:

Carly Scaduto

Carly Scaduto Consulting

Carly@carlyscadutoconsulting.com