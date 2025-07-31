SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

July 31, 2025 | 
9 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md.& EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.



Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, total revenue was $70.0 million and $132.5 million, up 22% and 23%, respectively, from $57.2 million and $107.5 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $66.6 million and $126.5 million, up 21% and 23%, respectively, from $55.0 million and $103.1 million, respectively, for the same periods of 2024.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services revenue from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $3.4 million and $5.9 million, up 55% and 34%, respectively, from $2.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively, in the same periods of 2024.
  • Net Income (Loss): For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, net income (loss) was $21.5 million and $44.9 million, respectively, compared to $0.7 million and $(10.0) million, respectively, in the same periods of 2024.
  • Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: For the six months ended June 30, 2025, cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities was $45.5 million, compared to $(2.8) million in the same period of 2024. Excluding $11.5 million of cash payments made in connection with the November 2024 restructuring, cash flow generated from operations was $57.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2025, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $315.1 million, compared to $358.5 million at December 31, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 11.2 million of its common shares for $90.8 million.

The Board has approved an increase to the previously announced share repurchase plan of an additional $150 million of common shares. Purchases under the share repurchase plan, which to date have totaled 18.3 million of its common shares for $138.4 million, began on February 21, 2024. The expiry date of the share repurchase plan is not currently known. This program is being and will continue to be implemented through open market or privately negotiated purchases, including under a plan intended to benefit from the affirmative defense under Rule 10b5-1, Rule 10b-18 or an automatic securities purchase plan, an accelerated share repurchase program, or other mechanisms. The timing and amount of repurchase transactions will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of market conditions, share price, legal requirements, including applicable blackout period restrictions, and other factors. The purchase price of any common shares will be determined in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws. The Company is relying on the exemptive relief granted by the Canadian Securities Authorities as described in its February 29, 2024 press release.

Full Year 2025 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2025, Aurinia is increasing total revenue guidance from a range of $250 million to $260 million to a range of $260 million to $270 million and net product sales guidance from a range of $240 million to $250 million to a range of $250 million to $260 million.

“We continue to see solid growth for LUPKYNIS, partially driven by the new 2024 American College of Rheumatology lupus nephritis treatment guidelines, which recommend the incorporation of drugs like LUPKYNIS into first-line therapy in order to preserve kidney function,” stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “Additionally, we are excited about the positive results from our Phase 1 study of aritinercept, a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL). Aritinercept was well tolerated at all dose levels tested and single doses led to robust and long-lasting reductions in immunoglobulins (antibodies). We look forward to initiating clinical studies in at least two autoimmune diseases in the second half of this year.”

Webcast & Conference Call Details

A webcast and conference call will be hosted today, July 31, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170/+1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing aritinercept (AUR200), a dual inhibitor of B cell-activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

53,002

 

 

$

83,433

 

Short-term investments

 

 

262,131

 

 

 

275,043

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

40,091

 

 

 

36,544

 

Inventory, net

 

 

46,503

 

 

 

39,228

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

6,578

 

 

 

11,219

 

Other current assets

 

 

665

 

 

 

1,129

 

Total current assets

 

 

408,970

 

 

 

446,596

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

 

83,195

 

 

 

92,072

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

4,046

 

 

 

4,355

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

 

3,837

 

 

 

4,068

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,421

 

 

 

2,731

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

93

 

 

 

823

 

Total assets

 

$

502,562

 

 

$

550,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,312

 

 

$

5,187

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

49,704

 

 

 

64,971

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

16,167

 

 

 

14,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,499

 

 

 

11,002

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

1,026

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,537

 

 

 

1,531

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

78,266

 

 

 

97,763

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

59,282

 

 

 

58,554

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

12,349

 

 

 

1,699

 

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

12,030

 

 

 

9,408

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

5,334

 

 

 

5,743

 

Total liabilities

 

 

167,261

 

 

 

173,167

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares - no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 132,668 and 140,883 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

1,122,582

 

 

 

1,187,696

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

105,337

 

 

 

126,999

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(905

)

 

 

(647

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(891,713

)

 

 

(936,570

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

335,301

 

 

 

377,478

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

502,562

 

 

$

550,645

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

66,574

 

 

$

55,028

 

 

$

126,545

 

 

$

103,101

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

 

3,434

 

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

5,928

 

 

 

4,394

 

Total revenue

 

 

70,008

 

 

 

57,192

 

 

 

132,473

 

 

 

107,495

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

7,115

 

 

 

8,909

 

 

 

15,689

 

 

 

16,661

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

26,018

 

 

 

44,934

 

 

 

46,357

 

 

 

92,629

 

Research and development

 

 

7,432

 

 

 

4,080

 

 

 

13,175

 

 

 

9,631

 

Restructuring

 

 

114

 

 

 

1,072

 

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

7,755

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

9,246

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

13,675

 

 

 

(4,415

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

49,925

 

 

 

58,705

 

 

 

90,543

 

 

 

122,261

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

20,083

 

 

 

(1,513

)

 

 

41,930

 

 

 

(14,766

)

Interest income

 

 

3,190

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

6,759

 

 

 

8,715

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,117

)

 

 

(1,198

)

 

 

(2,184

)

 

 

(2,481

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

22,156

 

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

46,505

 

 

 

(8,532

)

Income tax expense

 

 

643

 

 

 

756

 

 

 

1,648

 

 

 

1,495

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

21,513

 

 

$

722

 

 

$

44,857

 

 

$

(10,027

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.07

)

Diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

134,873

 

 

 

143,327

 

 

 

136,878

 

 

 

143,507

 

Diluted

 

 

137,526

 

 

 

144,110

 

 

 

140,193

 

 

 

143,507

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

44,857

 

 

$

(10,027

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

2,031

 

 

 

14,323

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

9,720

 

 

 

9,690

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on revaluation of Monoplant finance lease liability

 

 

9,265

 

 

 

(5,705

)

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

 

(5,219

)

 

 

(6,331

)

Other, net

 

 

4,132

 

 

 

919

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(3,547

)

 

 

(1,433

)

Inventory, net

 

 

(7,275

)

 

 

852

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,106

 

 

 

(4,305

)

Other noncurrent operating assets

 

 

730

 

 

 

(12

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,875

)

 

 

4,088

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(17,136

)

 

 

(3,805

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,147

 

 

 

(644

)

Lease liabilities

 

 

(395

)

 

 

(365

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

45,541

 

 

 

(2,755

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

 

255,285

 

 

 

328,877

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(237,411

)

 

 

(318,126

)

Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(140

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

17,759

 

 

 

10,611

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(89,485

)

 

 

(18,435

)

Principal portion of finance lease payments

 

 

(6,201

)

 

 

(6,001

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

10,590

 

 

 

6,134

 

Proceeds from issuance of common shares under ESPP

 

 

401

 

 

 

703

 

Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

(9,036

)

 

 

(5,725

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(93,731

)

 

 

(23,324

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(30,431

)

 

 

(15,468

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

83,433

 

 

 

48,875

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

$

53,002

 

 

$

33,407

 

 


