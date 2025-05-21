AstraZeneca’s record seventh year of plenary data at ASCO furthers ambition to redefine breast cancer care and transform outcomes in gastric cancer

SERENA-6 plenary presentation will feature next-generation oral SERD camizestrant in 1st-line advanced HR-positive breast cancer

MATTERHORN plenary presentation will showcase perioperative treatment with IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in early gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers

DESTINY-Breast09 special oral session will underscore potential of treating patients earlier with ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca advances its ambition to eliminate cancer as a cause of death with new data across its diverse, industry-leading portfolio and pipeline at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 30 to June 3, 2025.

More than 80 abstracts will feature 20 approved and potential new medicines from the Company including two plenary presentations, one special late-breaking oral abstract session and 19 additional oral presentations. Highlights include:

SERENA-6 Phase III trial of camizestrant in combination with widely approved cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors in the 1st-line treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer whose tumors have an emergent ESR1 mutation (Plenary #LBA4). Camizestrant is an investigational, next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) and complete ER antagonist. This is the first positive Phase III trial for a next-generation oral SERD in this 1st-line setting and the first positive Phase III trial for camizestrant.

Phase III trial of ENHERTU in patients with 2nd-line HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic gastric and GEJ cancers (#LBA4002). NeoADAURA Phase III trial of neoadjuvant TAGRISSO ® (osimertinib) with or without chemotherapy in resectable, early-stage EGFR -mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Oral Abstract #8001).

Phase III trial of neoadjuvant TAGRISSO (osimertinib) with or without chemotherapy in resectable, early-stage -mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Oral Abstract #8001). TROPION-Lung02: Computational pathology biomarker analyses of the TROPION-Lung02 Phase Ib trial of DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) plus pembrolizumab with or without platinum chemotherapy as 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations (Oral Abstract #8501).

Computational pathology biomarker analyses of the TROPION-Lung02 Phase Ib trial of DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) plus pembrolizumab with or without platinum chemotherapy as 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations (Oral Abstract #8501). KOMET Phase III trial of KOSELUGO® (selumetinib) in adults with neurofibromatosis type 1 and symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (Rapid Oral Abstract #3014).

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Two key breast cancer presentations at ASCO will highlight the progress we are making with our innovative medicines and pipeline to change the treatment landscape. For camizestrant, SERENA-6 is the first pivotal Phase III trial to use circulating tumor DNA to inform a treatment switch, pioneering this technology in the first-line setting to delay disease progression in HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. In addition, DESTINY-Breast09 for ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab is the first trial in more than a decade to demonstrate superiority over first-line standard of care across a broad HER2-positive metastatic patient population.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “The MATTERHORN data for perioperative IMFINZI in gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers are a further example of our successful strategy to move immunotherapy into early stages of cancer where cure is the treatment goal. This is the seventh consecutive year AstraZeneca medicines will be featured in an ASCO plenary session, an extraordinary milestone which underscores the strength of our industry-leading oncology portfolio and pipeline across many types of cancer.”

AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited to develop and commercialize ENHERTU and DATROWAY, with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the US and Canada, to develop and commercialize KOSELUGO, and with HUTCHMED to develop and commercialize savolitinib.

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ASCO 20251

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation details (CDT) Antibody drug conjugates Shitara, K Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) vs ramucirumab (RAM) + paclitaxel (PTX) in second-line treatment of patients (pts) with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive (HER2+) unresectable/metastatic gastric cancer (GC) or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA): Primary analysis of the randomized, phase 3 DESTINY-Gastric04 study. Abstract #LBA4002 Oral Abstract Session May 31, 2025 3:24pm Tolaney, SM Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + pertuzumab (P) vs taxane + trastuzumab + pertuzumab (THP) for first-line (1L) treatment of patients (pts) with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–positive (HER2+) advanced/metastatic breast cancer (a/mBC): Interim results from DESTINY-Breast09. Abstract #LBA1008 Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2025 7:30am Dent, R Exploratory biomarker analysis of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) vs physician's choice of chemotherapy (TPC) in HER2-low/-ultralow, hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer (mBC) in DESTINY-Breast06 (DB-06). Abstract #1013 Oral Abstract Session May 31, 2025 3:23pm Levy, BP TROPION-Lung02: Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) plus pembrolizumab (pembro) with or without platinum chemotherapy (Pt-CT) as first-line (1L) therapy for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (aNSCLC). Abstract #8501 Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2025 8:12am Waqar, SN First-line (1L) datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) + rilvegostomig in advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (a/mNSCLC): Results from TROPION-Lung04 (cohort 5). Abstract #8521 Poster Session May 31, 2025 1:30pm Tumor drivers and resistance Turner, NC Camizestrant + CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) for the treatment of emergent ESR1 mutations during first-line (1L) endocrine-based therapy (ET) and ahead of disease progression in patients (pts) with HR+/HER2– advanced breast cancer (ABC): Phase 3, double-blind ctDNA-guided SERENA-6 trial. Abstract #LBA4 Plenary Session June 1, 2025 2:41pm Lu, S Savolitinib (Savo) combined with osimertinib (osi) versus chemotherapy (chemo) in EGFR-mutant (EGFRm) and MET-amplification (METamp) advanced NSCLC after disease progression (PD) on EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI): Results from a randomized phase 3 SACHI study. Abstract #LBA8505 Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2025 9:48am Levy, BP Efficacy and CNS results from a randomized subset of the phase 2 SAVANNAH study comparing savolitinib (savo) + osimertinib (osi) combination with savo + placebo (PBO). Abstract #8513 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2025 8:06am Chaft JE Neoadjuvant (neoadj) osimertinib (osi) ± chemotherapy (CT) vs CT alone in resectable (R) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) NSCLC: NeoADAURA. Abstract #8001 Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2025 3:12pm Immuno-oncology & bispecifics Janjigian, YY Event-free survival in MATTERHORN: a randomized, phase 3 study of durvalumab plus 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and docetaxel chemotherapy (FLOT) in resectable gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC). Abstract #LBA5 Plenary Session June 1, 2025 3:13pm Powles, T Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who received perioperative durvalumab (D) in NIAGARA Abstract #4503 Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2025 10:45am Reck, M Associations of post-surgical MRD status with neoadjuvant ctDNA dynamics, genomic mutations, and clinical outcomes in patients with resectable NSCLC (R-NSCLC) from the phase 3 AEGEAN trial. Abstract #8009 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2025 4:30pm Barbie, DA Clinical and molecular characteristics of early progressors (EPs) and long-term progression-free survivors (LTPs) from the phase 3 ADRIATIC trial of consolidation durvalumab (D) vs placebo (P) after concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT) in limited-stage small-cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC). Abstract #8014 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 1, 2025 5:12pm Mayadev, J Ultrasensitive detection and tracking of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and association with relapse and survival in locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC): Phase 3 CALLA trial analyses. Abstract #5502 Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2025 8:48am Westin, SN Durvalumab plus carboplatin/paclitaxel followed by durvalumab with or without olaparib as first-line treatment for endometrial cancer: Longitudinal changes in circulating tumor DNA. Abstract #5512 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 3, 2025 8:30am Erinjeri, JP Outcomes by baseline tumor burden using the 6-and-12 score in EMERALD-1: a phase 3 study of durvalumab (D) ± bevacizumab (B) with transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in embolization-eligible unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). Abstract #4083

Poster Session May 31, 2025 9:00am Cascone, T Neoadjuvant durvalumab (D) + chemotherapy (CT) + novel anticancer agents and adjuvant D ± novel agents in resectable non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC): Updated outcomes from NeoCOAST-2. Abstract #8046 Poster Session May 31, 2025 1:30pm Zhou, J First-line rilvegostomig (rilve) plus chemotherapy (CTx) in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC): Primary analysis of GEMINI-Hepatobiliary substudy 2 Cohort A. Abstract #4080 Poster Session May 31, 2025 9:00am Xu, R ARTEMIDE-Gastric01: a phase 3 randomized study of rilvegostomig with fluoropyrimidine and trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) as first-line (1L) treatment for locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC). Abstract #TPS4204 Poster Session May 31, 2025 9:00am Mathias, C ARTEMIDE-Lung03: a phase 3, randomized, double-blind, multicenter, global study of rilvegostomig or pembrolizumab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy as first-line treatment for patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer whose tumors express PD-L1. Abstract #TPS8653 Poster Session May 31, 2025 1:30pm Cell therapy Yoo, C RHEA-1: First-in-human (FIH) study of AZD9793, a first-in-class CD8-guided T cell-engager (TCE) for glypican-3-positive (GPC3+) advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Abstract #TPS4215 Poster Session May 31, 2025 9:00am Kim, TM Safety and Efficacy of AZD0486, a CD19xCD3 T-cell Engager, in Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. Abstract #7046

Poster Session June 1, 2025 9:00am Shadman, M TITANium: An open-label, global multicenter Phase 1/2 study of AZD5492, a first-in-class subcutaneous CD8-guided tri-specific T-cell engager (TCE), in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory (r/r) B-cell malignancies. Abstract #TPS7091 Poster Session June 1, 2025 9:00am Le Gouill, S SOUNDTRACK-E: A Phase 1/2 Open-label Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of AZD0486 Monotherapy or Combination Therapy in Patients With Mature B-cell Malignancies. Abstract #TPS7083 Poster Session June 1, 2025 9:00am Rare disease medicines Chen, AP Efficacy and safety of selumetinib in adults with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibroma (PN): Primary analysis of KOMET (NCT04924608), a Phase 3, international, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Abstract #3014 Rapid Oral Abstract Session June 2, 2025 8:00am

1 More than 80 abstracts at ASCO 2025 will feature AstraZeneca medicines and pipeline molecules.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI® (durvalumab)

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO® (tremelimumab-actl).

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune‑mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.



IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Colitis

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune‑mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.



Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune‑mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.

Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated.

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

: Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.



