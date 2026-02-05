SUBSCRIBE
Ardelyx to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on February 19, 2026

February 5, 2026 | 
Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide a business update from the full year and fourth quarter of 2025. The call will include commentary from members of the Ardelyx Executive Leadership Team including Mike Raab, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sue Hohenleitner, Chief Financial Officer, Eric Foster, Chief Commercial Officer, and Laura Williams M.D., M.P.H., Chief Patient Officer and Interim Chief Medical Officer.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 346-6112 (domestic) or (848) 280-6350 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.

About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com


