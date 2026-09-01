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Ardelyx to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference
Location: New York, NY
Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 9

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 10 at 11:30 AM ET
Investor Meetings: Thursday, September 10

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 16 at 7:45 AM ET
Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 16

To access a live webcast of the fireside chats, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. Replays will be available following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company’s pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with partners to develop and commercialize our products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor & Media Contact:
Lisa Caperelli
lcaperelli@ardelyx.com


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