Ardelyx Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

IBSRELA generates $40.6 million in net product sales revenue; Company expects full year 2024 IBSRELA net sales revenue to be between $145 and $150 million

XPHOZAH generates $51.5 million in net product sales revenue

Company ends Q3 with approximately $190 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and provided a business update.

“The continued strong performance of Ardelyx reported during the third quarter demonstrates our ability to execute and deliver on our goals, to focus on serving the patient and to build towards the future,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “IBSRELA continues to deliver consistent quarter-over-quarter growth driven by strong fundamentals: an attractive safety and efficacy profile, expanding awareness among healthcare prescribers, a streamlined path to access and, importantly, positive experiences among treated patients. In addition, the unmet need among dialysis patients for another option to help achieve and maintain target phosphorus levels is clear, demonstrated by the continued strong demand and growth for XPHOZAH. We remain committed to ensuring that this well-tolerated, effective and differentiated medicine remains available to patients, despite CMS’ planned change in Medicare Part D reimbursement in early-January 2025, and we are confident that we have made decisions that will best support our efforts to protect patient access to XPHOZAH. Finally, we continue to thoughtfully strengthen our balance sheet, providing us with capital to invest as we look to expand our business.”

IBSRELA® (tenapanor) records $40.6 million in net product sales revenue in Q3 2024

U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA during the third quarter of 2024 was $40.6 million, showing approximately 15% quarter-over-quarter growth compared to the second quarter of 2024, and significant growth compared to the $22.3 million in net product sales revenue the company reported during the third quarter of 2023. The strong Q3 2024 performance reflects the continued growing demand for IBSRELA, demonstrated by increases in new and refill prescriptions as well as growth in new and repeat writing healthcare providers.

Ardelyx currently expects full-year 2024 U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA to be between $145.0 and $150.0 million.

XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) launch progresses, records $51.5 million net product sales revenue during Q3 2024

A strong XPHOZAH launch continues, with the company reporting $51.5 million in net product sales revenue during the third quarter of 2024, approximately 39% quarter-over-quarter growth compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Q3 2024 performance reinforces the significant unmet need among dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia.

Other Corporate Developments

Today, the company announced that it amended its February 2022 loan agreement with investment affiliates managed by SLR Capital Partners (SLR). The company drew $50 million at SOFR plus 4.02% in October 2024, added the opportunity to draw an additional $50 million at the same interest rate, and extended the interest-only period for existing and new tranches funded under the instrument to July 1, 2028.

The company had a significant presence at the 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG 2024) in Philadelphia from October 25-30, 2024. The company presented two posters featuring data from the 2024 IBS in America supplemental survey, sponsored by the company in collaboration with Health Union, which was conducted to better understand the symptoms and impact of IBS-C on the overall health and quality of life among patients.

The company had a significant presence at the 2024 Annual American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week in San Diego from October 23-27, 2024. The company presented two posters covering additional data for XPHOZAH.

In October, the company announced the publication of a review article exploring the patient burden and therapeutic landscape of IBS-C in the U.S. in Clinical and Experimental Gastroenterology. The article is available online and can be found here

In August, the company announced the appointment of experienced biopharma executive, Eric Foster, as Chief Commercial Officer.

In July, the company announced the publication of two plain language summaries from XPHOZAH clinical trials in Current Medical Research and Opinion.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2024, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $190.4 million, as compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $184.3 million as of December 31, 2023. In October, the company drew $49.7 million in net proceeds under its term loan with SLR Investment Corp.

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $98.2 million, compared to $56.4 million in total revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2023, driven by increases in net product sales. IBSRELA U.S. net product sales revenue was $40.6 million, compared to $22.3 million during the same period of 2023. XPHOZAH U.S. net product sales revenue was $51.5 million, with no comparable revenue during the same period of 2023. Product supply revenue was $5.3 million, compared to $2.1 million during the same period of 2023. Licensing revenue was $20 thousand, compared to $32 million during the same period of 2023 related to $30 million milestone and license agreement amendment payments from Kyowa Kirin following the approval of tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in Japan, as well as a $2.0 million milestone payment from Fosun Pharma following the acceptance of the NDA for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in China. Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties was $0.8 million, with no comparable revenue during the same period of 2023.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, primarily related to increased medical engagement with the scientific communities in the areas of gastroenterology and nephrology and pediatric clinical trials.

SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $65.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $32.3 million compared to $32.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was related to increased costs associated with the ongoing commercialization of IBSRELA and XPHOZAH, primarily the expansion of the IBSRELA field-based team which was completed during the third quarter of 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $0.8 million, or $(0.00) per share, compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.03 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The $0.8 million net loss for the third quarter of 2024 included share-based compensation expense of $9.1 million and non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties of $1.9 million.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectation regarding opportunities for continued IBSRELA and XPHOZAH adoption; projected U.S. net product sales revenue for IBSRELA for full year 2024; the company’s ability to execute and deliver on its goals and expand its business; and the company’s ability to protect patient access to XPHOZAH. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Ardelyx’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx’s business in general, please refer to Ardelyx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2024, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,429 $ 21,470 Investments 142,973 162,829 Accounts receivable 53,195 22,031 Prepaid commercial manufacturing 16,663 18,925 Prepaid commercial manufacturing, non-current — 4,235 Inventory, current 11,378 12,448 Inventory, non-current 73,780 37,039 Property and equipment, net 1,028 1,009 Right-of-use assets 3,625 5,589 Prepaid and other assets 17,792 12,004 Total assets $ 367,863 $ 297,579 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 15,824 $ 11,138 Accrued compensation and benefits 11,541 12,597 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,567 4,435 Deferred revenue 20,042 15,826 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 33,295 15,041 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,218 1,725 Long-term debt 100,707 49,822 Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties 24,372 20,179 Stockholders’ equity 158,297 166,816 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 367,863 $ 297,579

(1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.