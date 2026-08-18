Applied Biologics Announces Acceptance of XWRAP® Translational Research for Presentation at SAWC Fall 2026

Research evaluating the influence of placental tissue processing on wound-healing biology accepted for presentation at leading wound care scientific meeting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that new translational research involving XWRAP® has been accepted for presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2026, taking place October 15–18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The accepted abstract, “Proprietary Processing of Placental Tissue Allografts Influences Wound Healing Trajectories in a Rodent Excisional Wound Model,” will be included in the SAWC Fall 2026 scientific program as both a printed poster in the Poster Hall and an electronic poster available through the conference’s digital platforms.

The research evaluated XWRAP and a conventionally processed placental tissue comparator in a rodent excisional wound model to investigate how differences in tissue processing may influence wound-healing biology. The study evaluated multiple aspects of the healing response, including cellular proliferation, inflammatory remodeling, tissue architecture, and progression toward wound resolution.

The study demonstrated favorable findings associated with XWRAP across multiple measures of wound-healing biology. Applied Biologics intends to present the complete findings at SAWC Fall 2026 and separately publish the research.

“Acceptance of this research for presentation at SAWC provides an important opportunity to share another dimension of the growing scientific evidence supporting XWRAP,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Our clinical research is evaluating how patients respond to XWRAP, while this translational work helps us better understand the underlying wound-healing biology. Together, these programs reflect our commitment to building a comprehensive scientific evidence base around XWRAP.”

Britt continued, “We believe advanced wound care should increasingly be driven by rigorous clinical and translational evidence. Our investment in randomized clinical trials, real-world evidence, translational research, and scientific publication reflects that philosophy.”

Joydeep Basu, Ph.D., Director of Research and Development at Applied Biologics, added, “This research was designed to examine whether processing methodology can meaningfully influence the biologic characteristics of placental tissue products and the resulting wound-healing trajectory. The findings provide important insight into cellular proliferation, inflammatory remodeling, and progression toward tissue resolution, and we look forward to presenting the complete data to the scientific and clinical community at SAWC Fall.”

The research complements Applied Biologics’ broader clinical evidence program for XWRAP, which includes prospective randomized controlled clinical research, real-world outcomes studies, translational science, and ongoing scientific publication efforts.

Applied Biologics expects to provide additional information following presentation of the research at SAWC Fall 2026 and upon publication of the complete study findings.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence studies, and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding scientific research, conference presentations, publication activities, clinical development, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com