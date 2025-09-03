SUBSCRIBE
Apogee Therapeutics to Participate at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. E.T.

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the News & Events page in the Investors section of the Apogee Therapeutics website.

About Apogee
Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing optimized, novel biologics with potential for best-in-class profiles in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (AD), asthma, Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class profiles through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP, Investor Relations
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.
noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com


Northern California Massachusetts Immunology and inflammation Events
Apogee Therapeutics
