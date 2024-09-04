SUBSCRIBE
Apnimed to Present New Findings on the Prevalence of Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome (OHS) at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024

September 4, 2024 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep disorders, today announced the company will be showcasing a poster presentation at the upcoming European Respiratory Society Congress (ERS) taking place September 7-11, 2024, in Vienna, Austria. The poster will present findings on the prevalence and characteristics of patients presenting with obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS) based on data derived from a recent clinical trial sponsored by Apnimed.

OHS is a condition defined by a combination of sleep-disordered breathing, obesity, and daytime hypercapnia (high levels of arterial carbon dioxide). This condition is an area of significant unmet clinical need.

Apnimed ERS 2024 Presentation Details:

POSTER: PA875

Session: 82 – Early detection of obesity hypoventilation syndrome: prevalence and physiological differences within a cohort of obese patients

Time: Sunday, September 8, 8 – 9:30 AM CEST

Location: RX Wien GmbH, PS-8 in poster area

Presenter: Elisa Perger, MD, Istituto Auxologico Italiano IRCCS, Milan, School of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milano Bicocca

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company working to transform the treatment of sleep apnea based on a simple idea – patients with obstructive sleep apnea could benefit from treatment with a safe and effective oral medication dosed once daily at bedtime. Apnimed’s lead development program, AD109, targets the neurologic control of upper airway muscles to maintain an open airway during sleep. Based in Cambridge, Mass., the company is developing a portfolio of novel pharmacologic therapies for sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. Apnimed has a pipeline of novel, oral pharmacologic programs including several that are part of our Joint Venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. called Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science, LLC. Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

