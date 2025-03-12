Apnimed Appoints Kevin R. Lind as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

– Larry Miller, CEO, to Continue Serving as Non-Independent Board Director

– Phase 3 SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Clinical Trials on Track for Topline Results in 2Q2025 and 3Q2025, Respectively

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class oral therapies for the neuromuscular dysfunction associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with the appointment of Kevin R. Lind as non-executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Lind brings decades of experience from the biotech and financial sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to Apnimed’s Board,” said Larry Miller, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Apnimed. “His proven leadership in biotechnology and corporate strategy will provide invaluable insights as we approach Phase 3 clinical trial results for AD109 and prepare for its potential commercial launch as a once-nightly oral therapy for OSA. Our team has been executing to our stated milestones and, most importantly, our ongoing Phase 3 trials are on track to report top-line results in 2Q2025 and 3Q2025, respectively.”

“Apnimed is well-positioned for growth with both its promising late-stage asset, AD109, and its synergistic partnership with Shionogi to drive long-term value,” said Mr. Lind. “I am excited to join Apnimed at this pivotal time and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued clinical and future commercial successes.”

About Kevin Lind

Kevin Lind recently served as Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its board from the company’s inception in 2020 until Longboard was acquired by H. Lundbeck A/S in December 2024. Prior to co-founding Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Lind served as EVP and Chief Financial Officer during the turnaround of Arena Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer) from 2016 to 2020. As an executive leader at these organizations, he successfully raised over $1.1B in equity capital (including Longboard’s IPO), secured valuable business development partnerships (including ~$1B in upfront payments), spun out two organizations, and was instrumental in activities resulting in the successful acquisitions of both companies for a cumulative value of ~$9.3B.

At Longboard, Mr. Lind also led the initiation of a global Phase 3 program for a neurological drug candidate, bexicaserin, and innovative drug development strategies resulting in the conceptualization of a novel medical indication and securing of Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. FDA.

Prior to Longboard, Mr. Lind focused on healthcare investing at TPG Special Situations Partners from 2009 to 2016 and at TPG-Axon from 2006 to 2008. He served in various capacities as a healthcare investment banker at Lehman Brothers, Inc., a former global financial services firm, from 1998 to 2002 and 2004 to 2006.

Mr. Lind received a B.S. from Stanford University in Biological Sciences and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About AD109

AD109 is a once-nightly oral pill that could be the first pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep by directly targeting the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that causes the upper airway to collapse in people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It is a first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). Their combined pharmacological synergy targets the root neuromuscular cause of OSA. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109 may offer a simple solution to help improve oxygenation and overall health for people living with OSA.

AD109 has successfully completed multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials in OSA. The Phase 3 program is fully enrolled with topline results expected in mid-2025.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. It has been demonstrated that OSA affects people of all body types, ages and genders —there is no single “face” of the disease. An estimated 80 million people in the United States and 1 billion people worldwide suffer from OSA.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, along with impacts on quality of life, including daytime fatigue and impaired judgement. Yet, the majority of those diagnosed with OSA refuse, abandon, or underutilize treatment. Currently, no available pharmacological treatments directly address the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that is present in all people with OSA.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other sleep-related breathing disorders. This includes AD109, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA, as well as several therapies being developed as part of our joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd, through Shionogi Apnimed Sleep Science (SASS).

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

