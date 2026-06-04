AOPO Announces 2026-2027 Board Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) is pleased to announce its 2026–2027 Board leadership, led by incoming President Allison Erickson, Chief Administrative Officer of New England Donor Services (NEDS).

The new leadership team will help guide AOPO during a pivotal period for the nation's organ donation and transplantation system, as organ procurement organizations (OPOs) continue working to save more lives through donation while strengthening public trust and navigating significant regulatory and system-wide changes impacting OPOs across the country.

Allison Erickson to Serve as AOPO President

Erickson will officially assume the role of AOPO President following her term as President-Elect effective June 22, 2026. A respected leader within the organ donation community, Erickson has spent more than 16 years at New England Donor Services (NEDS), one of the nation's largest OPOs, where she has led initiatives focused on talent development, organizational culture, and operational growth across a six-state region.

During her tenure at NEDS, Erickson spearheaded national recruitment efforts, facilitated a successful OPO merger, and launched mentorship and leadership development initiatives designed to strengthen staff engagement, retention, and advancement. She also led the creation of the organization's COACH performance feedback system to support employee development and accountability.

Erickson has been an active AOPO leader and advocate for collaboration across the donation community, helping advance initiatives focused on workforce development, leadership growth, and organizational excellence.

"I'm honored to serve as AOPO President and represent the dedicated professionals working every day to save and heal lives through donation," said Erickson. "Our community continues to navigate significant change and opportunity across the healthcare and regulatory landscape, and I look forward to working alongside our members to strengthen collaboration, support innovation, and advance a system that honors donors, supports families, and serves patients waiting for a transplant."

AOPO Welcomes New Board Leaders

AOPO also welcomes newly elected leaders to the Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 term.

Harry Wilkins III, MD, President & CEO of Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, joins the executive leadership team as President-Elect. A former trauma surgeon with decades of experience in organ donation and transplantation, Dr. Wilkins previously served as AOPO Medical Advisor and chaired AOPO's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Task Force, which became a formal AOPO committee. Under his leadership, Gift of Hope has achieved five consecutive years of growth in organ donors and organs transplanted.

Additionally, AOPO welcomes several newly elected Board members, including Leonard Licina, President & CEO of Legacy of Life Hawaii, as an At-Large Member; Santokh Gill, President & CEO of LifeCenter Northwest, as OPO Population Group 4 Representative; and Sharon Bayliss, Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer at Gift of Life Michigan, as Secretary/Treasurer.

"AOPO's Board leadership reflects the experience, innovation, and dedication of the OPO community," said Steve Miller, AOPO CEO. "As the donation and transplant system continues to evolve, these leaders will help guide our work to improve OPO performance measurement and donation outcomes, strengthen public trust, and support the patients, donor families, and communities who rely on this system every day."

AOPO also extends its gratitude to outgoing Board members for their service and leadership, including Dorrie Dils, President & CEO of Gift of Life Michigan; Rick Hasz, President & CEO of Gift of Life Donor Program; Jennifer Prinz, CEO of Donor Alliance; and Terry Shambles, Chief Financial Officer of Midwest Transplant

The full AOPO 2026-2027 Board of Directors includes:

President: Allison Erickson, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CAO, New England Donor Services



President-Elect: Harry Wilkins III, MD, President & CEO, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network



Immediate Past President: Jeff Trageser, MSN, CPTC, Executive Director, Lifesharing



Secretary/Treasurer: Sharon Bayliss, Vice President of Administration and Chief Financial Officer at Gift of Life Michigan



Medical Advisor: Stephanie M. Pouch, MD, MS, FAST, FIDSA, Assistant Medical Director, LifeLink of Georgia



Medical Advisor-Elect: Charles Strom, MD, Chief of Surgical Services, NEDS



At-Large Member: Leonard Licina, President & CEO, Legacy of Life Hawaii



At-Large Member: Julie Schneider, Chief Development Officer, Iowa Donor Network



OPO Population Group 1: Kevin Stump, President & CEO, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency



OPO Population Group 2: Christy Tosney, Chief Performance and Technology Officer, DonorConnect



OPO Population Group 3: Craig Van De Walker, Executive Director, Cascade Life Alliance



OPO Population Group 4: Santokh Gill, President & CEO, LifeCenter Northwest

About the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO)



AOPO leads the nation's organ donation community to save and improve lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation. Founded in 1984, AOPO advances organ donation and transplantation by driving continual improvement of the donation process, collaborating with stakeholders, and sharing successful practices with its 47 member OPOs. AOPO envisions a future where every opportunity for donation results in lives saved. Visit aopo.org to learn more.

Contact Information:



Jenny Daigle | jdaigle@aopo.org

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SOURCE Association of Organ Procurement Organizations