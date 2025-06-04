Antheia Raises $56 Million in Series C Financing to Fuel Global Commercialization Strategy

New funding will support the company's rapid growth trajectory and efforts to transform pharmaceutical supply chains with its advanced biomanufacturing platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antheia , the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer transforming essential medicine supply chains, today announced it has raised $56 million in Series C financing. The new financing will be used to expand commercialization of Antheia's first product, thebaine, and launch additional products from the company's pipeline of 70+ biosynthetic pharmaceutical ingredients, which spans seven therapeutic areas and prioritizes essential medicines in or at risk of shortage. Additionally, the funding will allow Antheia to unlock its U.S. manufacturing operations to meet domestic demand and begin new strategic innovation programs in Singapore, while expanding into the broader Asia region.

"Our industry-first biosynthetic product offerings are disrupting the market by addressing major supply chain issues and are quickly cementing Antheia's position as a leading industry innovator," said Dr. Christina Smolke, CEO and co-founder of Antheia. "In collaboration with our investors, customers, and manufacturing partners, we are enabling widespread access to critical medicines with our world-leading biosynthesis technology. We are immensely grateful to these partners that share our vision for the next generation of pharma, and we look forward to achieving more industry-first milestones with today's financing."

Drug shortages remain a persistent problem plaguing nations worldwide and are exacerbated by supply chain disruptions, climate crises, and shifting geopolitics. Antheia's biomanufacturing platform is ushering in the next era of efficient, agile, and distributed pharmaceutical manufacturing that can be implemented when and where needed to meet the demands of 21st century healthcare systems.

The Series C financing was led by Global Health Investment Corporation ( GHIC) , a U.S.-based investment firm with an established history of supporting innovation in global health and health security and EDBI , operating under SG Growth Capital, the investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore. Additional new investors in this round include ATHOS KG and Federov, with participation from existing investors, including Viking Global Investors, Sherpalo Ventures, S-Cubed Capital, In-Q-Tel (IQT), and Civilization Ventures.

"Global pharmaceutical supply chains are complex and increasingly vulnerable to critical drug shortages – an urgent health security challenge," said Joseph Lee, Principal at GHIC. "Antheia's biosynthesis platform offers a transformative and elegant solution, enabling more efficient, scalable, and reliable production of KSMs and APIs. We are excited to support Antheia's next phase of growth and to partner in building a more resilient future for global biomanufacturing."

"Antheia's pioneering biosynthesis platform transforms essential medicine supply chains by addressing critical bottlenecks. As Singapore strengthens its position as Asia's biotech hub, EDBI is proud to partner with Antheia to advance bio-based innovation. We see significant opportunities for Antheia to expand its biomanufacturing capabilities and applications through collaborations with Singapore's vibrant scientific ecosystem – including A*STAR, Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency – creating valuable synergies for future growth across Asia," said Paul Ng, Chief Executive Officer of EDBI.

Today's news comes on the heels of several major milestones, including Antheia's first commercial delivery of thebaine – the key ingredient used to produce Narcan – and two U.S. government project agreements valued up to a combined $23 million to onshore pharmaceutical supply chains. Antheia's strong commercial momentum and the broader industry response underscore the company's vital role in modernizing global pharmaceutical supply chains and realizing biomanufacturing's potential to solve the world's most pressing problems.

Antheia is the next-generation pharmaceutical ingredient producer with a mission to end drug shortages. Using advanced biosynthesis and fermentation technology, Antheia's biomanufacturing platform enables rapid, efficient, agile, and on-demand production of key starting materials (KSMs) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are critical to public health. This highly flexible approach supports the needs of a growing society and improves global access to essential medicines. Founded in 2015, Antheia has grown into a commercial stage company with its first product to market, an active customer pipeline, and near-term product launches. For more information on how Antheia is transforming pharmaceutical supply chains, visit www.antheia.bio.

