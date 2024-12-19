Anodyne Nanotech Achieves Breakthrough in Transdermal Delivery of GLP-1 Drugs

Anodyne’s HeroPatch™ demonstrates ability to deliver therapeutic doses of a once-weekly GLP-1 without injections in preclinical trials, pointing to enhanced patient adherence and cost savings





BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anodyne Nanotech, a clinical-stage biotech company, today announced promising preclinical results for its proprietary HeroPatch™ platform, demonstrating the ability to transdermally deliver multi-milligram doses of GLP-1 receptor agonists with greater than 50% bioavailability.

The results, which were presented Oct. 28 at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) conference in Boston, suggest that this HeroPatch program is ready for clinical development, and could significantly improve patient adherence and lower costs while more broadly serving as a premium alternative to injection-based treatments for chronic conditions.

In a large-animal pharmacokinetic study, the HeroPatch array delivered a GLP-1 dose equivalent to a 3.6 mg subcutaneous injection of semaglutide, the active ingredient in obesity and Type 2 diabetes drugs. This delivery far exceeded a standard injection dose of 1 mg and demonstrated the feasibility of a once-weekly GLP-1 patch. By offering a more sustained release profile, this GLP-1 patch could significantly reduce the gastrointestinal side effects associated with GLP-1 therapy, a key factor in high treatment discontinuation rates.

“These preclinical results confirm the HeroPatch’s ability to deliver clinically relevant doses of large-molecule drugs effectively through the skin, overcoming the need for injections,” said Jake Lombardo, Anodyne’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We envision the HeroPatch not only as a game-changer for GLP-1 delivery, but also as a versatile platform for other chronic disease treatments that could transform patient experiences and improve health outcomes worldwide.”

The HeroPatch features an array of microscopic polymeric microneedles that delivers drugs in a solid-state formulation. Upon application, dermal fluid extracts the drug molecules, allowing for complete and consistent delivery into the body. Key advantages include:

Tunable pharmacokinetic profiles to optimize therapeutic effect and minimize side effects;

High bioavailability for large molecules;

Significant drug loading up to 30 mg payload per patch;

Room temperature stability, reducing cold chain costs by up to 10x; and

Potential for combination therapies via co-formulation of multiple drugs in a single patch.

Based on these positive results, Anodyne plans to advance its lead GLP-1 HeroPatch program into clinical trials in 2025 and is exploring partnership opportunities for commercialization.

Global demand for GLP-1 drugs is poised for robust growth, with annual sales projected to reach at least $50 billion by 2030. However, despite proven efficacy, many patients struggle to adhere to treatment due to injection-related challenges and side effects. A recent Blue Cross study found that 30% of patients prescribed GLP-1 drugs discontinue within the first 4 weeks, and 58% stop before reaching the 12-week mark, when meaningful clinical benefits typically manifest.

About Anodyne Nanotech

Anodyne Nanotech develops novel therapies by combining proven molecules with its proprietary HeroPatch technology. Designed to simplify chronic disease management, the HeroPatch has the potential to reduce side effects, eliminate refrigeration requirements, and improve clinical outcomes. The company is advancing multiple assets into clinical development for conditions such as diabetes, obesity, autoimmune diseases, and oncology. For more information, visit www.theheropatch.com.

