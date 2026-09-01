Amplio Spine Appointments TJ Jackson as Executive Vice President of Sales and Commercialization to Advance National Growth Strategy

Seasoned spine-commercialization leader joins founder-led, commercial-stage medical-device company as it expands the KeyLift® platform nationally.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplio Spine, LLC, a founder-led, commercial-stage medical-device company, today announced the appointment of TJ Jackson as Executive Vice President of Sales and Commercialization.

Jackson brings more than 19 years of medical-device leadership experience across spine, interventional pain, interventional radiology, vascular, and wound care. In his new role, he will lead Amplio Spine's national commercial strategy, including direct-sales leadership, distribution-network development, physician and key-opinion-leader engagement, revenue and performance accountability, and commercial execution for the KeyLift® platform.

"TJ has spent his career building the commercial engines that turn differentiated technology into durable market presence," said Josh Lambert, Founder and CEO of Amplio Spine. "He brings a rare ability to earn physician confidence, develop high-performance field organizations, and create the accountability that converts opportunity into execution. As Amplio advances KeyLift nationally, TJ's leadership adds real operating strength to a platform and a company built to matter."

Interest in KeyLift is building rapidly among experienced spine and interventional pain physicians, and Amplio is aligning the commercial leadership, field execution, and distribution capability required to support disciplined national expansion.

"KeyLift is engineered to give spine and interventional pain physicians a differentiated expandable interlaminar stabilization option—combining a slim insertion profile with 4 mm of controlled, in-situ distraction after the implant is seated," said TJ Jackson. "KeyLift is not just an expandable implant; it is FDA-cleared as a supplemental fixation device to help achieve fusion when used with bone graft material. The system is designed to engage the lamina and create controlled distraction intended to increase foraminal and posterior disc height. With a purpose-built platform for lumbosacral anatomy, including L5–S1, KeyLift gives appropriately trained physicians a thoughtful, anatomy-conscious option across its cleared indication. This is the type of differentiated technology, and disciplined commercial opportunity that creates the foundation for a meaningful category."

Jackson joins Amplio Spine from Premia Spine, where he served as South Regional Vice President supporting commercialization of the TOPS™ System. His leadership background also includes roles with Spinal Simplicity, Organogenesis, Cardiovascular Systems, and Medtronic/Kyphon. A six-time President's Club winner, Jackson brings a track record of building teams, developing markets, and bringing differentiated technologies to physicians.

About Amplio Spine

Amplio Spine, LLC is a founder-led medical device company developing differentiated technologies for spinal stabilization and supplemental fusion. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Amplio Spine combines product innovation, physician partnership, and disciplined execution to advance posterior non-pedicle supplemental fixation.

Its lead platform, KeyLift®, is FDA-cleared under 510(k) K232484. Amplio is building a focused portfolio intended to support the evolving needs of neurosurgeons, orthopedic spine surgeons, and interventional spine and physicians.

For more information visit ampliospine.com.

hello@ampliospine.com

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SOURCE Amplio Spine