American Society of Hematology Names Matthew Gertzog Chief Executive Officer; Martha Liggett to Retire After Three Decades of Leadership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Hematology (ASH) today announced that Matthew Gertzog, FASAE, MBA, has been named the Society's next lead staff executive, assuming the title of CEO effective January 1, 2027. Gertzog succeeds Martha "Marty" Liggett, Esq., who is retiring after more than 30 years as ASH's executive director. Liggett will serve as CEO emerita from January 1 through June 30, 2027, to support a seamless transition.

Gertzog brings nearly 40 years of experience in nonprofit and association management, including more than two decades at ASH. He joined the Society in March 2003 as its first chief operating officer and was named deputy executive director in June 2011, overseeing ASH's operations in close partnership with the executive director, elected leaders, and staff. He played a central role in strategy development and external stakeholder engagement to support ASH's scientific, educational, research, advocacy, and member-focused activities in the United States and around the world.

Robert S. Negrin, MD, ASH president and professor of medicine at Stanford University, led the selection process, which included the participation of all the voting members of the ASH Executive Committee. He said, "In selecting our next leader, the Executive Committee was united in its confidence that Matt Gertzog is exactly the right person to lead ASH into its next chapter. His deep institutional knowledge, strategic and operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to our mission make this a moment of both continuity and exciting possibility."

Dr. Negrin also praised Liggett, saying, "On behalf of the ASH Executive Committee, I want to express our profound gratitude to Marty Liggett for three decades of extraordinary, visionary leadership. Her impact on ASH and the global hematology community is immeasurable."

Since 2019, Gertzog has served as executive director of the ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC), guiding the development of collaborative research programs, data resources, and partnerships across the hematology community to accelerate scientific discovery and improve outcomes for people affected by blood diseases. Most recently, he spearheaded ASH's Fight4Hematology campaign, a Society-wide effort to mobilize the community and strengthen support for the research, workforce, and institutions that are essential to the future of the field.

"Over the last 20 years, I've witnessed firsthand that the best of ASH happens when our members around the world, volunteer leaders, and staff pull in the same direction," said Gertzog. "That partnership is how we've always advanced our mission – helping hematologists conquer blood diseases worldwide – and I'm honored to carry that work forward, for our members and the patients counting on them."

Gertzog earned the Certified Association Executive designation from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) in 1993, received the organization's Professional Performance Award in 2011, and was named an ASAE Fellow in 2013. His professional service has included membership on the ASAE Board of Directors, service as chair of the Board of Directors of AMHIC, A Reciprocal Association, and committee service with the Council of Medical Specialty Societies. He earned a bachelor's degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from The George Washington University.

Liggett became ASH's first full-time executive director in 1996, while ASH was managed by SmithBucklin. Under her leadership, ASH transformed into a self-managed global society representing more than 18,000 hematologists worldwide, with an annual operating budget that has grown from $5.5 million to just over $130 million and a staff that has grown from four to approximately 170.

Among the milestones of her tenure, ASH initiated numerous international programs to develop the hematologic capacity of low- and middle-income countries; launched an innovative program to increase the hematology workforce; created a multifaceted, global initiative to elevate and improve care for people affected by sickle cell disease; purchased and renovated a LEED Platinum-certified headquarters; and grew its annual meeting to more than 30,000 attendees. Liggett was recently named the 2026 Professional Society Executive of the Year by CEO Update and Association TRENDS.

About the American Society of Hematology



The American Society of Hematology (ASH) (hematology.org) is the world's largest professional society of hematologists dedicated to furthering the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disorders affecting the blood. Since 1958, the Society has led the development of hematology as a discipline by promoting research, patient care, education, training, and advocacy in hematology. Join the #Fight4Hematology by visiting hematology.org/fight4hematology.

About the ASH Research Collaborative



The ASH Research Collaborative (ASH RC) is a non-profit organization established by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) to improve the lives of people affected by blood diseases by fostering collaborative partnerships to accelerate progress in hematology.

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SOURCE American Society of Hematology