American Aires Announces Record Q4 and Annual 2024 Order Volume

Q4 Revenue: $8.6M for 130% 7 YoY growth

YoY growth Q4 Gross Profit Margin: up 400 basis points to 63% 7 on cost-cutting strategies

on cost-cutting strategies Record annual sales of $18.0M for 73%7 YoY growth

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2023 Q4 2023 POP % Revenue Aires HUCK Combined Order Volume $ 9,203,504 $ - $ 3,876,004 $ 3,876,004 137% Adjustments $ (582,188 ) $ - $ (129,562 ) $ (129,562 ) N/A

Sales $ 8,621,317 $ - $ 3,746,442 $ 3,746,442 130% Cost of sales $ (3,181,022 ) $ - $ (1,546,300 ) $ (1,546,300 ) 106% Gross profit $ 5,440,295 $ - $ 2,200,142 $ 2,200,142 147% Gross margin % 63% 59% 59%

Other income Cash royalty income/(expense) $ - $ 168,392 $ (168,392 ) $ - N/A

Expenses Advertising and promotion $ (3,564,553 ) $ - $ (1,144,965 ) $ (1,144,965 ) 211% Marketing $ (2,813,725 ) $ - $ (624,499 ) $ (624,499 ) 351% Office and general, rent and travel $ (710,429 ) $ (289,840 ) $ (40,580 ) $ (330,420 ) 115% Consulting, salaries and benefits $ (1,419,483 ) $ (941,599 ) $ (8,679 ) $ (950,278 ) 49% Legal and professional $ (75,658 ) $ (120,937 ) $ (58 ) $ (120,995 ) -37% Share-based compensation $ (518,442 ) $ (554,744 ) $ - $ (554,744 ) -7% Interest charges $ (27,259 ) $ (27,843 ) $ - $ (27,843 ) -2% Depreciation $ (33,428 ) $ (34,489 ) $ - $ (34,489 ) -3% Net Income (Loss) $ (3,722,683 ) $ (1,801,060 ) $ 212,969 $ (1,588,091 ) 134% Management reconciliation to non-GAAP measures

Net Income (Loss) $ (3,722,683 ) $ (1,801,060 ) $ 212,969 $ (1,588,091 ) 134% Interest charges $ 27,259 $ 27,843 $ - $ 27,843 N/A Depreciation $ 33,428 $ 34,489 $ - $ 34,489 -3% Investor relations consulting1 $ 270,095 $ - $ - $ - N/A Consulting fees settled in shares2 $ - $ 782,057 $ - $ 782,057 -100% Performance-based consulting and payroll3 $ 725,917 $ - $ - $ - N/A Share-based compensation $ 518,442 $ 554,744 $ - $ 554,744 -7% Foreign exchange settlement4 $ 75,545 $ 100,000 $ - $ 100,000 -24% Legal costs - restructuring $ - $ 20,000 $ - $ 20,000 N/A Sales tax provision adjustment5 $ 442,575 $ 146,707 $ - $ 146,707 202% Cash royalty income/(expense) $ - $ (168,392 ) $ 168,392 $ - N/A Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,629,422 ) $ (303,612 ) $ 381,361 $ 77,749 -2196%

2024 2023 2023 2023 YOY % Revenue Aires HUCK Combined Order Volume $ 19,257,738 $ 5,507,798 $ 4,918,584 $ 10,426,382 85% Adjustments $ (1,215,585 ) $ (8,109 ) $ (6,151 ) $ (14,260 ) N/A Sales $ 18,042,153 $ 5,499,689 $ 4,912,433 $ 10,412,122 73% Cost of sales $ (6,771,533 ) $ (2,081,563 ) $ (1,969,637 ) $ (4,051,200 ) 67% Gross profit $ 11,270,620 $ 3,418,126 $ 2,942,796 $ 6,360,922 77% Gross margin % 62% 62% 60% 61% Other income Cash royalty income/(expense) $ - $ 283,427 $ (283,427 ) $ - N/A Credit reimbursement income/(expense) $ - $ 197,183 $ (197,183 ) $ - N/A Expenses Advertising and promotion $ (8,283,482 ) $ (2,210,866 ) $ (1,571,541 ) $ (3,782,407 ) 119% Marketing $ (5,220,022 ) $ (1,307,692 ) $ (824,846 ) $ (2,132,538 ) 145% Office and general, rent and travel $ (1,255,442 ) $ (540,264 ) $ (53,867 ) $ (594,131 ) 111% Consulting and payroll $ (3,729,257 ) $ (1,931,288 ) $ (11,875 ) $ (1,943,163 ) 92% Legal and professional $ (174,352 ) $ (392,190 ) $ (58 ) $ (392,248 ) -56% Share-based compensation $ (629,855 ) $ (554,744 ) $ - $ (554,744 ) 14% Equity-based finance charge $ - $ (953,444 ) $ - $ (953,444 ) -100% Interest charges $ (257,076 ) $ (616,809 ) $ - $ (616,809 ) -58% Depreciation $ (133,619 ) $ (137,958 ) $ - $ (137,958 ) -3% Net Income (Loss) $ (8,412,485 ) $ (4,746,519 ) $ - $ (4,746,519 ) 77% Management reconciliation to non-GAAP measures Net Income (Loss) $ (8,412,485 ) $ (4,746,519 ) $ - $ (4,746,519 ) 77% Interest charges $ 257,076 $ 616,809 $ - $ 616,809 -58% Depreciation $ 133,619 $ 137,958 $ - $ 137,958 -3% Equity-based finance charge $ - $ 953,444 $ - $ 953,444 -100% Investor relations consulting1 $ 1,571,959 $ - $ - $ - N/A Consulting fees settled in shares2 $ - $ 782,057 $ - $ 782,057 -100% Performance-based consulting and payroll3 $ 725,917 $ - $ - $ - N/A Share-based compensation $ 629,855 $ 554,744 $ - $ 554,744 14% Foreign exchange settlement4 $ 147,638 $ 100,000 $ - $ 100,000 48% Sales tax provision adjustment5 $ 442,575 $ 146,707 $ - $ 146,707 202% Cash royalty income/(expense) $ - $ (283,427 ) $ 283,427 $ - N/A Credit reimbursement income/(expense) $ - $ (197,183 ) $ 197,183 $ - N/A Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,503,847 ) $ (1,935,410 ) $ 480,610 $ (1,454,800 ) 210%

"Investor relations consulting" is part of "Consulting fees" in audited financial statements "Consulting fees settled in shares" is part of "Consulting fees" in audited financial statements "Performance-based consulting and payroll" is part of "Consulting fees" and "Salaries and benefits" in audited financial statements "Foreign exchange settlement" is part of "Office and general" in audited financial statements "Sales tax provision" is part of "Office and general" in audited financial statements Terms like Core Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to Net Income (Loss) which is a GAAP measure Note that on August 28, 2023, the Company entered into a partnership with HUCK Project LLC ("HUCK"), whereby HUCK became a non-exclusive global, retail-only distribution partner. From January 1, 2023 to August 28, 2023 (the pre-HUCK period during the year), Aires recorded sales of $5.5 million. For the remainder of the year, the Company sold through HUCK, generating $4.9 million of sales. From an accounting perspective, HUCK received the sales, but Aires got the profits. Combining Aires and HUCK sales resulted in non-IFRS combined sales of $10.4 million. The Company believes that presenting this non-GAAP measure of combined sales provides a more comprehensive understanding of its financial performance. By combining the sales figures from both Aires and HUCK, the measure offers a clearer picture of the total revenue generated through both direct and partnership channels. This approach helps to eliminate any distortions in the revenue reported on the balance sheet and provides a more accurate representation of the Company's overall financial health and operational success.

nik@sophiccapital.com

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2025) -(CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("" or the "), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, announces the filing of the Company's Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are reported in Canadian dollars.To ensure year-over-year comparability and align with ongoing reporting, all 2023 results below include Aires' performance and HUCK Project LLC's results under the Distributor-Royalty agreement (announced August 28, 2023). This agreement ended by mutual consent on January 1, 2024, as announced on February 16, 2024. See note 7 below for details.Q4/2024 set a new quarterly sales record of $8.6 million, a 130% increase (from non-GAAP 3.7 million reported a year ago on a combined Aires + HUCK basis) and continued our strong year-over-year revenue growth trend. This strong organic revenue growth stemmed from strategic marketing partnerships initiated in 2024, though only partial benefits were realized since many partnerships were still ramping up during this period. Higher media costs and consumer behavior distractions from the U.S. presidential election, along with a shorter holiday shipping window, also impacted Q4 revenue and expenses.Gross profit margin improved 400 basis points to 63% (from non-GAAP 59% reported a year ago on a combined Aires + HUCK basis), largely due to certain cost cutting measures undertaken in early 2024, as well as a more strategic and measured approach to discounting. Advertising expenses increased 211% year-over-year to $3.6 million (from non-GAAP $1.1 million in the prior year on a combined Aires + HUCK basis) as the Company made a concerted effort to increase the scale and consumer visibility of the Aires brand to maximize the marketing efficiency benefits of key partnerships with the UFC, WWE, Canada Basketball, and other athletes and celebrities, as well as to prepare Aires for continued growth in 2025. Marketing expenses increased 351% to $2.8 million (from non-GAAP $0.6 million a year ago on a combined Aires + HUCK basis), reflecting amortization of the previously mentioned strategic marketing partnerships along with some minor cost reductions. Certain non-cash accounting changes in Q4/2024 resulted in marketing expenses being approximately $1.1 million higher for Q4/2024 than indicated in preliminary results announced on January 27, 2025.As a result, the adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4/2024 was $1.6 million versus a non-GAAP gain of $0.08 million reported last year (on a combined Aires + HUCK basis). Excluding the impact of the non-cash accounting change mentioned above, Q4/2024 adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of $0.5 million versus the EBITDA loss of $0.3 million previously announced as part of the preliminary, unaudited non-IFRS metrics disclosed onOn an annual basis, sales increased 73% year-over-year to $18.0 million (from non-GAAP $10.4 million in 2023 on a combined Aires + HUCK basis), while gross profit margin improved 100 basis points to 62% (from non-GAAP 61% a year earlier on a combined Aires + HUCK basis). Advertising and marketing expenses increased 119% and 145% (from non-GAAP metrics in 2023 on a combined Aires + HUCK basis), respectively, to $8.3 million and $5.2 million for the same factors as mentioned in the Q4/2024 overview above. Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2024 increased to $4.5 million (from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.5 million in 2023). Excluding the previously mentioned non-cash accounting change effected in Q4/2024, adjusted EBITDA would have been a loss of $3.4 million.Management notes that the preliminary, unaudited non-IFRS metrics disclosed in the Company'sdiffer from the final audited IFRS figures due to the final accounting treatment of certain non-cash items. The tables below reference final audited IFRS figures.The largest accounting adjustment pertains to certain marketing agreements the Company entered into during 2024: these costs previously amortized the entire contract amount over the entire duration of the contract. The Company has since determined that the IFRS-compliant treatment of such contracts would be to amortize annual payments in each of the years over 12 months of the year. This accounting adjustment does not change the cash cost, total cost, nature, or duration of these contracts, and only affects the timing of cost recognition, allocating more of the costs into 2024. This accounting adjustment accounted for marketing expenses being approximately $1.1 million higher for Q4/2024 and 2024. If this adjustment was not implemented, the Company's adjusted Q4/2024 and 2024 EBITDA would both have been $1.1 million higher.Aires exited 2024 with $1.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $0.76 million dollars of debt. The Company closed two private placements during 2024: one for gross aggregate proceeds of $3,999,999 and the other for gross aggregate proceeds of $3,770,465. As of December 31, 2024, Aires had working capital of $53,310 versus a $2,302,533 deficiency at the end of 2023.On, the Company provided 2025 financial guidance of sales in the range of $28 million to $32 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of -$2 million loss to $2 million profit. The Company's 2025 sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on several critical assumptions discussed below.Over the past three years, the Company has demonstrated consistent and substantial organic revenue growth, with year-over-year increases of 128% in 2022, 79% in 2023 (using the combined Aires and HUCK non-IFRS revenue figures for 2023), and 73% in 2024 (using the combined Aires and HUCK non-IFRS revenue figures for 2023). This historical performance provides the basis for the 2025 projection, with management anticipating a continued revenue growth in the range of 55% to 77%. This range of revenue growth reflects the Company's strategic focus on optimizing operational efficiency to improve profitability while maintaining healthy growth rates. As the year progresses and additional data on the efficiency and performance of the Company's growth initiatives becomes available, the Company will revise these ranges if appropriate.Advertising expenses have been the primary driver of organic revenue growth, with a strong correlation between increased spending and higher sales. While the Company sees advertising expenses increasing year-over-year in 2025, management's strategic focus on optimizing advertising efficiency, and profitability in general, is expected to lower the advertising expenses as a percentage of revenue. This assumption is based on management's expectation that existing marketing initiatives and partnerships (from late 2024) will yield higher efficiency over time and are expected to contribute positively to the advertising expenses over revenues metric. Unlike previous years, the Company does not anticipate launching new high-profile and high-cost partnerships in 2025, which is expected to reduce the need for incremental advertising investment while still supporting revenue growth. Marketing expenses are expected to increase year-over-year, reflecting the high-profile partnerships the Company entered into in late 2024.Lastly, management has initiated several cost-cutting measures which are expected to reduce cost of goods sold (through lower product costs, fulfillment costs and payment processing fees) and, as a result, improve gross margin percentage. Overhead expenses are expected to increase modestly with the overall increase in business activity."Aires has delivered aggressive growth three years in a row - and 2024 was our biggest leap yet. That kind of trajectory doesn't happen by accident. It comes from clear vision, sharp execution, and the conviction to invest ahead of the curve. We made strategic, high-impact decisions to build trust, expand visibility, and lay the foundation to lead a market that's just beginning to take shape," said CEO Josh Bruni in his 2024 Letter to the Shareholders. Full version of the letter is available on the Company's. "Those investments fuelled record-breaking results - not just in revenue, but in traction, awareness, and the infrastructure required to scale. We're not here to chase trends or fight for share in someone else's category. We're here to define the space, shape the conversation, and build the platform that sets the standard for what's next.As we move forward, we're committed to improving fundamentals and operating with discipline - but we will not compromise the speed or scale required to lead. Aires is building something foundational: a new layer of modern infrastructure that brings our environments back into alignment with human biology - and we're doing it with the momentum, clarity, and ambition it takes to win."American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company is selling a line of proprietary patented silicon-based resonator products that protect against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. The Aires Certified Spaces) standard is a set of protocols for implementing EMF modulation solutions to create authorized EMF-friendly spaces that support well-being in a tech-driven world. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more atand*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visitJosh Bruni, CEO(415) 707-0102Nikhil Thadani(905) 667-6692To view the source version of this press release, please visit