Alveo Technologies Appoints Nobel Laureate, Dr. James Rothman, to its Board of Directors

Dr. Rothman is a distinguished biochemist and cell biologist whose work led to understanding the process behind the entry of viruses to infect cells

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alveo Technologies, Inc. (Alveo), a leader in molecular sensing and diagnostics with its proprietary IntelliSense™ molecular detection technology, today announced the appointment of Nobel Prize winner, James Rothman, PhD, to its Board of Directors. As a 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, Dr. Rothman, along with two fellow laureates, received the award for ‘their discoveries of machinery regulating vesicle traffic, a major transport system in cells.’ With his research and commercialization background, Dr. Rothman will support Alveo’s scientific and business efforts to expand the capabilities of and scale up its innovative molecular diagnostics testing technology.









“Dr. Rothman is a world-renowned scientist whose expertise will be an asset to our board as we strive to reshape molecular diagnostics in the spirit of a One Health approach by enabling rapid pathogen detection and decision making at the point of need to drive actionable insights and achieve better outcomes,” said Shaun Holt, CEO at Alveo. “His understanding of the academic markets will also be key as we continue to build partnership programs in this area, as well as in industry, to drive innovation.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Rothman has worked at several esteemed academic and research institutions, including Columbia University’s Sulzberger Genome Center, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Stanford University and Princeton University. Currently, he is the Sterling Professor of Cell Biology at Yale University and founder of the Nanobiology Institute at Yale. In addition to his academic roles, Dr. Rothman served as chief scientist at General Electric Healthcare and as an advisor to leadership at J&J, GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly.

Dr. Rothman completed his post-doctoral fellowship in the Department of Biology at Massachusetts Institute of Technology after receiving his PhD in Biological Chemistry from Harvard University. He graduated from Yale University with a bachelor’s degree in physics. In addition to his Nobel Prize, he is the recipient of numerous awards for his work on vesicle trafficking and membrane fusion, including the King Faisal International Prize for Science, the Gairdner Foundation International Award, the Lounsbery Award of the National Academy of Sciences, the Heineken Foundation Prize of the Netherlands Academy of Sciences, the Louisa Gross Horwitz Prize of Columbia University, the Lasker Basic Science Award and the Kavli Prize in Neuroscience. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Medicine, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

“With its technology, Alveo is shifting the paradigm in rapid molecular testing for infectious disease in animals,” said Dr. Rothman. “The health of animals is connected to the health of people in our shared environment, which is why testing and surveillance of animals is important for all of us so we can better manage existing or potential outbreaks. I am honored to be a part of this innovative company and to integrate my expertise in cell biology and biochemistry with its diagnostic technology to help ensure animal and public health safety.”

About Alveo

At Alveo Technologies, we are reshaping diagnostics for a healthier and more sustainable future. We are the first company to make molecular detection and diagnostics universally accessible – on the farm and in the field, clinic or manufacturing plant – helping to prevent or significantly limit the destructive impact of viruses, fungi, bacteria and other pathogens. By decentralizing molecular diagnostics across a broad range of industries, we are enabling rapid detection and decision making, timely action and better outcomes at the Point of Need™. Our portable, multiplex-capable diagnostic platform, Alveo Sense™, employs IntelliSense™, a patented method of direct electrical sensing of nucleic acid amplification to provide quick, affordable and accurate results. Through early pathogen detection, we help manage global animal and human health, food security, and supply chain resiliency by providing actionable insights at light speed. Know Sooner, Act Faster™ with Alveo. To learn more, visit alveotechnologies.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

