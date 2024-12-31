Altamira Therapeutics Announces Successful Nanoparticle-Based Delivery of Circular RNA

Hamilton, Bermuda, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Further proof of great versatility of Altamira’s platform for extrahepatic RNA delivery

Circular mRNA significantly increasing protein expression vs. linear mRNA

Filed provisional patent application, further expanding IP portfolio

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (“Altamira” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:CYTOF), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for targets beyond the liver, today announced that its nanoparticle-based delivery platform was successfully tested also for circular mRNA. In vitro experiments demonstrated successful transfection of cells and significantly higher protein expression than with linear mRNA, based on which the Company has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent Office (USPTO). Altamira will start offering its platform to biotech and pharma companies for use with circular RNA under the CycloPhore™ label, complementing its offerings for siRNA (OligoPhore™) and mRNA (SemaPhore™).

“We are very excited about the potential for CycloPhore as circular mRNA has been attracting great interest in drug development thanks to enhanced protein expression and greater stability compared to linear mRNA,” commented Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., Altamira Therapeutics’ Chief Operating Officer. “For instance, circular mRNA could allow for lower dosing and less frequent administrations than linear mRNA which may be very important for certain therapeutic indications or vaccines. CycloPhore provides further testimony to the versatility of our delivery platform across different RNA modalities. We expect that the expansion of our platform into this exiting new RNA modality together with the platform’s ability to deliver extrahepatically and promote strong endosomal escape will make CycloPhore an attractive tool for drug developers looking for delivery vehicles that fit their specific needs.”

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (OTCQB:CYTOF) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ / CycloPhore™ platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “projects”, “potential”, “outlook” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the clinical utility of Altamira’s product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira’s intellectual property position and Altamira’s financial position. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Altamira’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in Altamira’s other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hear@altamiratherapeutics.com