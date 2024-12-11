Almac Acquires Your Research to expand eClinical Solutions for Participants, Sites and Sponsors

advanced solutions including electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA), eConsent, Visit Management, and participant retention.

Almac Clinical Technologies’ expands capabilities to accelerate clinical trials, by adding

Almac Clinical Technologies, a member of the Almac Group, today (11 December) announced the acquisition of Your Research, an innovative Netherlands-based clinical trial software company.

Your Research software will become a key element of Almac Clinical Technologies and will enhance the experience for participants, sites, and sponsors alike. A phased rollout is planned to start mid-2025, with broader expansion anticipated later in the year.

As the clinical research landscape becomes increasingly complex, the need for efficient, high-quality, and participant-focused tools is greater than ever. Your Research’s advanced solutions and expertise in participant-centric technology complement Almac’s current offerings, enabling Almac to provide industry leading clinical trial technology, expertise, and seamless service at every stage along the participant’s journey.

These new solutions will provide a seamless clinical trial experience making it easier for sites and participants to engage with the study, and sponsors to gather and analyse data in real-time. The acquisition reflects Almac Clinical Technologies’ proactive approach in anticipating and solving key challenges faced in the clinical trial process.

Valarie Higgins, President and Managing Director of Almac Clinical Technologies, said: “Almac's acquisition of Your Research signifies a bold step towards innovation in clinical trials. By prioritising a service-driven approach, Almac is not just enhancing our software offerings; we are transforming the clinical trial experience for participants, sites, and sponsors.”

Kees Van Ooik, Co-Founder of Your Research, added: “Almac’s dedication to service excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with Your Research’s data and participant management system. Paired alongside Almac’s industry leading IXRS®3 IRT solution, we will provide trial stakeholders with an unprecedented level of insight and automation, further increasing data quality and adherence while making it easier to navigate complex clinical trial processes and the current multitude of systems.”

Cheryl Kole, Vice President, Solution Strategy and Commercialisation said: "This acquisition is an exciting advancement for Almac! It enables us to deliver a wider array of services, further reinforcing our commitment to delivering trusted solutions and support for clinical trials."

For more information: https://www.almacgroup.com/clinical-technologies/your-research

About Almac Clinical Technologies

Almac Clinical Technologies is a global provider of Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and expert consultancy for the biopharmaceutical industry, empowering trial sponsors to pro-actively manage sites, patients, and clinical supplies through our industry-leading technology solutions.

Our solutions facilitate more than simplifying patient and trial material management – they engineer quality into the clinical trial process. We provide sponsors and CROs with the visibility and control needed to make data-driven decisions by leveraging advanced supply management functionality, coupled with real-time site and patient data in a closed-loop environment.

For more information, visit: almacgroup.com/clinical-technologies

About Your Research

Your Research is an innovative clinical trial company that brings a unique, patient-centric approach to the market. Its mature software and integrated processes make clinical trials more efficient and data more accurate, addressing key tech issues without adding redundant solutions.

About Almac Group

A unique culture delivering exceptional solutions

The Almac Group is an established contract development and manufacturing organisation providing an extensive range of integrated services across the drug development lifecycle to the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors globally.

Its innovative services range from R&D, biomarker discovery development and commercialisation, API manufacture, analytical services, formulation development, clinical trial supply, IRT (IVRS/IWRS) through to commercial-scale manufacture.

The international company is a privately owned organisation which has grown organically over the past five decades now employing over 7,500 highly skilled personnel across 18 facilities including Europe, the US and Asia.

To keep up to date with latest news, follow us on X and LinkedIn or visit almacgroup.com.