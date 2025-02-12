Alloy Therapeutics Establishes Multi-Year Collaboration with Pfizer to Develop New Antibody Discovery Platform

Collaboration builds on Alloy’s existing and highly productive engagement with Pfizer and will apply Alloy’s innovation expertise to address Pfizer’s specific antibody discovery objectives

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting edge drug discovery technologies, announced today its latest strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc., to develop a new platform that could enhance Pfizer’s ability to discover potent, specific, and effective antibodies against targets that are difficult to address with existing antibody discovery technologies. Under the terms of the collaboration, Alloy will receive an upfront payment from Pfizer and will be eligible for pre-specified preclinical to commercial milestones on products originating from the newly developed platform.





“Pfizer has leveraged our industry-leading ATX-GxTM platform for several years, and we collaborated closely with them to develop the common light chain ATX-CLC strains. This collaboration exemplifies how pharma can leverage Alloy’s technology and expertise broadly in antibody discovery and technological innovation by participating in the creation of pre-competitive tools,” said Heather Schwoebel, Chief Business Officer, Antibodies and Head of Strategic Collaborations at Alloy. “We will now apply this expertise to jointly create a new platform that enhances Pfizer’s ability to develop antibodies against challenging high-value targets. We are proud to expand our collaboration with Pfizer in the fight against disease.”

Alloy’s ATX-Gx platform has rapidly become the industry standard for fully humanized transgenic mice, being used by over 170 partners and in turn enabling many therapeutic discovery programs. Alloy is dedicated to reinvesting its revenue into innovation and has continuously expanded its murine platforms, adding new strains such as ATX-GLTM with the full human lambda repertoire, as well as ATX-GKHTM hyperimmune strain for increased generation of antigen-specific B-cells and enhanced IgG class switching.

Pfizer and Alloy have collaborated on various antibody discovery efforts, including the use of Alloy’s ATX-CLC platform. Launched in 2023 and accessible through Alloy’s Antibody Discovery Services unit, the ATX-CLC platform enables the expression of common light chain antibodies with full heavy chain diversity, thereby facilitating efficient and modular bispecific antibody discovery.

“Our Cambridge, UK research team has developed a cutting-edge workflow for generating transgenic animal models, strengthening Alloy’s position as a leader in this area of drug discovery,” said Davide Schiavone, Head of Genetically Engineered Organisms at Alloy Therapeutics. “By collaborating with industry leaders like Pfizer, we help to ensure our platforms are built for what scientists truly need—solutions that streamline the drug discovery process. Our commitment to continuous innovation is rooted in collaboration, and we firmly believe the best way to build technologies of the future is to create them hand-in-hand with our partners when possible.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation. Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com and following Alloy on LinkedIn.

