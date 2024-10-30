Alloy Therapeutics Announces Institutional License Agreement with Scripps Research for its ATX-Gx™ Platform for Fully Human Antibody Discovery

— Agreement provides Scripps Research scientists with broad access to Alloy’s fully human transgenic mouse platform, which has the power to increase the pace and success rate of antibody discovery and vaccine development efforts —





BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to biologics drug discovery platforms and services, today announced that it has entered into an institutional licensing agreement with Scripps Research for its ATX-Gx platform for fully human antibody discovery. The non-exclusive license enables all Scripps Research scientists to use the ATX-Gx platform for antibody drug and vaccine discovery workstreams. Scripps Research has been at the forefront of biomedical research since its founding in 1924, and its scientists have played pivotal roles in the development of more than 15 medicines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Over the past five years, Alloy’s ATX-Gx platform has become the industry standard for fully human transgenic mouse platforms. The ATX-Gx platform enables therapeutic discovery programs and has been used by over 170 partners. The institutional license with Scripps Research further expands the platform’s reach in vaccine discovery. The ATX-Gx platform, which enables best-in-class in-vivo human antibody discovery, comprises multiple strains of mice that have been engineered to express human antibody genes. These humanized mice produce immune responses that are as robust as wild-type animals but also have immune repertoires similar to those of humans. Antibodies discovered using ATX-Gx mice are highly likely to demonstrate similar activity in humans and require minimal to no optimization before being advanced to preclinical and clinical studies. This platform has the potential to increase the pace and success of vaccine and therapeutic discovery research across a broad array of indications.

“Our ATX-Gx platform has already been validated as a powerful tool for antibody therapeutics discovery, and we are excited that the scientists at Scripps Research are expanding the use of our platform into vaccine development,” said Piotr Bobrowicz, Ph.D., President at Alloy. “We look forward to supporting the Scripps Research team as it deploys the ATX-Gx platform and to being part of its success as the institution continues to break scientific boundaries.”

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

About Scripps Research

Scripps Research is an independent, nonprofit biomedical institute ranked one of the most influential in the world for its impact on innovation by Nature Index. We are advancing human health through profound discoveries that address pressing medical concerns around the globe. Our drug discovery and development division, the Calibr-Skaggs Institute, works hand-in-hand with scientists across disciplines to bring new medicines to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible, while teams at Scripps Research Translational Institute harness genomics, digital medicine and cutting-edge informatics to understand individual health and render more effective healthcare. Scripps Research also trains the next generation of leading scientists at our Skaggs Graduate School, consistently named among the top 10 U.S. programs for chemistry and biological sciences. Learn more at www.scripps.edu.

