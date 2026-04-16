Aligos Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Deal with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to Develop and Commercialize Pevifoscorvir Sodium in Greater China for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Aligos to receive an upfront payment of $25M USD

Up to $420M USD in clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones along with tiered, high single-digit royalties

Amoytop to fund its development program in Greater China

Amoytop is a leading Chinese pharmaceutical company with commercially approved therapeutics, including PEGBING®, to treat chronic HBV infection

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in liver and viral diseases, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize pevifoscorvir sodium with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. (“Amoytop”) in Greater China, which includes Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aligos will receive an upfront milestone of $25M USD and is eligible to receive up to $420M USD in clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones along with tiered, high single-digit royalties on net sales in Amoytop’s licensed territories. Aligos retains all development and commercialization rights for pevifoscorvir sodium in the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, and all other markets. In addition, Aligos will retain the right to conduct clinical trials in Greater China. With more than 90 million people living with HBV in Greater China, and given Amoytop’s leadership in the Mainland China hepatology market, this agreement is expected to position pevifoscorvir sodium for greater development and regulatory success in the region. As a result of this agreement, Aligos expects that current cash, cash equivalents and investments will be extended into the fourth quarter of 2026 based on the current operating plan.

“We are pleased to build on our established relationship with Amoytop, a trusted partner through our preclinical antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) program, ALG-170675, for chronic HBV infection,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics. “As the leading provider of pegylated interferon for chronic HBV infection in Mainland China, Amoytop is well positioned to commercialize pevifoscorvir sodium across the licensed territories. With a robust commercial organization comprised of sales representatives focused on the hepatology field, Amoytop has the scale and expertise to support broad adoption. Amoytop’s strong reach in the Mainland China hepatology market is expected to accelerate the development of pevifoscorvir sodium for chronic HBV suppression compared to Aligos developing in the region. Additionally, we believe that combining pevifoscorvir sodium with Amoytop’s drug PEGBING®, along with our ongoing ASO collaboration, will enable differentiated combination regimens and more personalized treatment approaches for patients with chronic HBV infection across Greater China. Aligos currently intends to pursue similar strategies, along with the chronic suppression pathway for monotherapy, in the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and other global markets.”

Pevifoscorvir sodium is a potential first and best-in-class capsid assembly modulator (CAM-E) under development for chronic HBV infection, a novel drug designed to improve clinical outcomes by affecting the entire HBV lifecycle. Through its dual mechanisms of action, pevifoscorvir sodium not only has the potential to block HBV replication and prevent HBV DNA integration, but also reduce the cccDNA reservoir, all clinically relevant markers that improve outcomes in chronic HBV infection. Pevifoscorvir sodium is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study (NCT06963710) compared to the nucleoside analog, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), with the second interim analysis expected in the second half of 2026 and topline data planned for 2027.

“Aligos is at the forefront of HBV innovation, and we are pleased to deepen our partnership with this outstanding team,” said Sun Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Amoytop. “We believe pevifoscorvir sodium has the potential to transform chronic HBV suppression, and we are proud to license this important program for Greater China. As we continue to build our portfolio—including the Aligos-partnered ASO and approved PEGBING® therapy—we look forward to exploring combination approaches that deliver meaningful benefits to patients across the region.”

The closing of this transaction is conditional and automatically effective upon Amoytop receiving approval at a Shareholders’ Meeting, which is anticipated within 30 days.

About pevifoscorvir sodium

Pevifoscorvir sodium (formerly known as ALG-000184) was derived from initial IP licensed from the laboratory of Dr. Raymond Schinazi at Emory University, which was further optimized by Aligos. Pevifoscorvir sodium is a potent potential best/first-in-class oral small molecule capsid assembly modulator (CAM-E) being developed for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Phase 1 studies have demonstrated after single and multiple daily doses that pevifoscorvir sodium was well-tolerated by study participants, with no safety signals observed, and demonstrated linear PK and promising antiviral activity. In longer term Phase 1 studies, pevifoscorvir sodium 300mg QD for 96 weeks monotherapy has demonstrated potent viral suppression in HBV DNA and RNA and substantial reductions in HBsAg, HBeAg, and HBcrAg. Pevifoscorvir sodium has a regulatory path, as acknowledged by the FDA, EMA, and NMPA (China), for subsequent studies utilizing the chronic suppressive pathway.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company and a listed company on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (SSE STAR Market) in China, specializing in R&D, manufacturing and marketing of regular and long-acting recombinant protein drugs. Focusing on the R&D of immune-related cytokine medicines, Amoytop is committed to becoming a leader in solving cytokine medicine-based systemic immune problems, providing better solutions for major diseases (such as viral hepatitis, malignant tumors) and immunotherapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding potential financial milestones being met and future royalties being earned by Aligos under the Amoytop license; timing of transaction closing; timing of a meeting of shareholders of Amoytop and potential approval; Aligos’ expectation of Amoytop’s ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize pevifoscorvir sodium in Greater China; Aligos’ financial results and performance, including cash runway; and Aligos’ research and development activities, including regulatory status and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our regulatory filings and clinical trials. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks that Amoytop does not approve the transaction or that the transaction does not close for any other reason, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, risks related to Amoytop's ability to maintain its commercial organization and market position in Greater China; regulatory and geopolitical risks in the licensed territories, including actions by the NMPA, risks that combination regimens may not demonstrate favorable safety, efficacy, or regulatory profiles, risks from competing therapies, risks related to intellectual property protection in Greater China, risks related to foreign currency fluctuations and cross-border payment constraints, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 5, 2026 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.

Jordyn Tarazi

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 910-0427

jtarazi@aligos.com

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke

Jake Robison

Vice President

Jake.Robison@inizioevoke.com

Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd.

Investor Contact

Liu Peiyu

联系电话：86592-6889118

邮箱：ir@amoytop.com

Media Contact

Wu Xueyan

联系电话：86592-6889127

邮箱：wxy@amoytop.com