Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitors Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 369.6 Million by 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

The Global Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitors Market is estimated to be valued at USD 225.9 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 369.6 Mn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 to 2032. The global market for aldosterone synthase inhibitors is gaining momentum as a promising treatment option for conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, and primary aldosteronism. This growth is fueled by the demand for targeted therapies that go beyond traditional mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists. Currently, Osilodrostat is the only approved drug, indicated for Cushing’s syndrome. Meanwhile, emerging selective inhibitors like Baxdrostat are showing potential in treating resistant hypertension, though their adoption faces hurdles including safety concerns and the high costs of drug development.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8275

Global Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitors Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global aldosterone synthase inhibitors market size is estimated to total USD 225.9 Mn in 2025 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, reaching USD 369.6 Mn by 2032.

Selective aldosterone synthase inhibitors remain a highly sought-after drug type, capturing more than half of the market share in 2025.

Osilodrostat is expected to be the top-selling drug, accounting for 63.5% of the global aldosterone synthase inhibitors market share in 2025.

North America, with a projected share of 38.3% in 2025, is poised to maintain its lead in the global market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the most lucrative market for aldosterone synthase inhibitors during the assessment period.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8275

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular and Hormonal Diseases Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new aldosterone synthase inhibitors market analysis highlights major factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is the growing burden of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases.

The global incidence of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases, especially hypertension and primary aldosteronism, is increasing significantly. According to the British Heart Foundation, around 640 million people globally are living with heart and circulatory diseases.

This surge in the cases of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases is expected to drive demand for aldosterone synthase inhibitors (ASIs). These drugs lower blood pressure by reducing the production of aldosterone.

Read Also: Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032

Selectivity Challenges and Established Therapies Limiting Market Growth

The prospective aldosterone synthase inhibitors market outlook looks promising. However, selectivity challenges and strong competition for established therapies may limit market growth to some extent.

ASI compounds often struggle to distinguish between aldosterone synthase (CYP11B2) and cortisol synthase (CYP11B1) due to their very high sequence similarity. This lack of selectivity can reduce therapeutic efficacy or trigger adverse effects, potentially limiting aldosterone synthase inhibitors market demand.

Approved MR antagonists like spironolactone, eplerenone, finerenone, and esaxerenone are effective as well as widely used. Their established safety profiles may limit uptake of new ASIs, thereby slowing down the aldosterone synthase inhibitors market growth.

Positive Results from Clinical Trials to Unlock New Opportunities

Recent pivotal trials have shown clinically meaningful reductions in systolic blood pressure with generally favorable safety/tolerability. For example, AstraZeneca’s baxdrostat met all primary as well as secondary endpoints in the BaxHTN Phase III trial (announced July 14, 2025).

Similarly, Mineralys’ lorundrostat produced significant BP reductions in pivotal trials. If approved in regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, ASIs like baxdrostat and lorundrostat could provide substantial commercial opportunities for aldosterone synthase inhibitor companies.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8275

Emerging Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitors Market Trends

Increased investment in research and clinical trials is a key trend in the aldosterone synthase inhibitors market. Growing recognition of ASIs' potential has led to increased investment and research in this field. For instance, companies like Mineralys Therapeutics and CinCor Pharma are actively developing ASI candidates, contributing to a robust pipeline and fostering innovation.

Expanding applications of ASIs are expected to boost growth of the aldosterone synthase inhibitors market during the forecast period. Ongoing research is exploring their potential in treating conditions like obstructive sleep apnea and heart failure, creating new opportunities for aldosterone synthase inhibitor manufacturers.

Leading companies are striving to develop next-generation aldosterone synthase inhibitors that minimize off-target cortisol suppression and enhance safety profiles. Such advancements are expected to drive expansion of the ASI market in the coming years.

Also Read: Hypertension in CKD Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Analyst’s View

“The global aldosterone synthase inhibitors industry is poised to grow steadily, driven by rising prevalence of cardiovascular and endocrine diseases, increasing clinical trials, and advancements in targeted drug development aimed at improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes,” said Vipul Patil, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitors Market

Event Description and Impact Breakthrough Phase III Data for Lorundrostat Description : On June 30, 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics reported in JAMA that adding lorundrostat to existing antihypertensives reduced systolic blood pressure by 16.9 mmHg at Week 6 and 19.0 mmHg at Week 12, with good tolerability. Impact: If approved, Lorundrostat could become a leading drug for uncontrolled or resistant hypertension, potentially boosting market growth. Baxdrostat in Late-Stage Development Description: AstraZeneca’s baxdrostat successfully met its primary and all secondary endpoints in the BaxHTN Phase III trial (announced in July 2025), marking a critical step toward potential approval . Impact: This brings Baxdrostat closer to market entry, further intensifying competition among leading ASI candidates. Rising Global Cardiovascular Disease Burden Description : There is a spike in post-COVID cardiovascular complications. Impact: This trend is increasing demand for innovative heart failure treatments. including aldosterone synthase inhibitors.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global aldosterone synthase inhibitors market report:

- AstraZeneca

- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.

- CORXEL

- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

- DAMIAN PHARMA AG

- Recordati Rare Diseases Inc.

- JX09

- Other Prominent Players

Key Developments

In January 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Phase 2 Explore-OSA trial, which will evaluate lorundrostat, a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor, in adults with hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea.

In March 2025, Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. announced that data from its Phase 2 Advance-HTN trial of lorundrostat for treating hypertension had been accepted for a late-breaking clinical trial presentation. The presentation took place at the 2025 American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo.

Market Segmentation

· Drug Type Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Selective Aldosterone Synthase Inhibitors

o Non-Selective CYP11B Inhibitors

· Drug Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Osilodrostat

o Lorundrostat

o Baxdrostat

o Vicadrostat

o Dexfadrostat

· Indication Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Cushing’s Syndrome

o Hypertension

o Primary aldosteronism (Conn's syndrome)

o Heart Failure

§ Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF)

§ Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF)

o Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer (mHSPC)

· Stage of Development Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Preclinical

o Phase I Clinical Trials

o Phase II Clinical Trials

o Phase III Clinical Trials

o Approved or Marketed

· Gender Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Male

o Female

· End User Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o Hospitals

o Cardiology Clinics

o Nephrology Clinics

o Research and Academic Institutes

o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

· Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Mn, 2020 - 2032)

o North America

o Latin America

o Europe

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East

o Africa

Also Read: Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

533 Airport Boulevard,

Suite 400, Burlingame,

CA 94010, United States

US: + 12524771362

UK: +442039578553

AUS: +61-2-4786-0457

India: +91-848-285-0837