AI in Clinical Trials Market Size to Surpass USD 22.36 Bn by 2034

is evaluated at USD 2.60 billion in 2025 and is expected to surpass around USD 22.36 billion by 2034.

According to Precedence Research, the

In terms of CAGR, the global AI in clinical trials market is likely to expand at 27.05% CAGR between 2025 and 2034. On the other hand, the worldwide clinical trials market is set to soar at 4.67% CAGR from 2024 to 2033.





The AI in clinical trials market growth can be linked to the increasing number of innovative AI-powered platforms, rising conduction of industrial conferences for enriching clinical trials, growing awareness about clinical trials and surging investments in AI-driven research for drug discovery and development processes.

AI in Clinical Trials Market Covered:

• North America led the AI in clinical trials market with the largest market share in 2024.

• The services segment held the biggest market share in 2024.

• The deep learning segment dominated the global market in 2024.

• The infectious disease segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

• The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the major market share in 2024.

AI in Clinical Trials Market Overview and Industry Potential

AI in clinical trials is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) based technologies such as machine learning, patient recruitment algorithms, deep learning, clinical decision support systems, AI-powered data capture systems among others for streamlining patient selection, data collection and various processes with improved efficiency across the lifecycle of a clinical trial.

Integration of AI has streamlined various processes in clinical trials such as for patient selection and stratification, optimization of trial design, protocol development, in analysing large amounts of real-world data (RWD), advanced diagnostics, management of clinical trial data, prediction of possible treatment outcomes, identification of biomarkers, for enhancing patient comprehension and engagement by automating informed consent process and real-time monitoring of patients among others thereby accelerating the drug development process while adhering to the regulatory standards ultimately driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the utilization of Digital Twin Creation tool is assisting researchers on gaining insights of simulating and predicting patient response to new treatments within a controlled digital environment thereby allowing to test the potential of innovative therapies through virtual clinical trials with AI algorithms. Simulation of clinical trials helps in optimizing clinical trial design and enhancing patient safety by detecting possible risks earlier with reduced errors.

Major Trends in the AI in Clinical Trials Market

Enhanced Regulatory Compliance:

Utilization of AI-powered tools for management and conduction of clinical trials is enhancing the efficiency as well improving patient health outcomes with streamlined process management systems for healthcare providers and clinical researchers.

Additionally, companies as well as various governments are investing and promoting the use of AI in clinical trials to enhance the regulatory compliance of these clinical trials as well the novel products developed throughout trial process to reduce the time to market reach and for strengthening patient care quality.

Integration with Digital Biomarkers:

The increasing demand for wearable health tracking medical devices have paved their way for clinical trial applications across the globe. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence tools and machine learning algorithms in these wearable devices such as rings, smart watches and various types of digital biomarkers has enhanced the efficacy of disease detection and predictive maintenance for healthcare providers thereby improving patient safety.

Furthermore, these AI-integrated digital biomarkers assist in real-time remote patient monitoring, drug development process, strategizing personalized treatments while mitigating errors thereby streamlining the clinical trial process.

Increased Focus on Expanding Product Portfolios:

With the growing trend of AI utilization in clinical settings and rising competition in the market is compelling various companies and organizations to expand their product portfolios for strengthening their global market presence and enhance liquidity. For expansion of product portfolios, companies focus on researching new markets for their products, segmenting customers, utilizing digital platforms for reaching more customers, diversifying their products and also rebranding existing products.

Expansion of AI-powered tool portfolios for clinical trials can help in enhancing the data quality used for training AI models, for addressing potential biases in AI algorithms for maintaining patient privacy and also in developing tools compliant with regulatory standards.

For instance, in January 2025, ICON plc, a globally leading clinical research organization announced the expansion of its portfolio consisting of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for enhancing performance throughout the clinical trial process. The tools launched include study startup, document management, clinical trial protocols/designs, resource forecasting and metrics reporting.

Market Scope

Report Coverage Details CAGR from 2025 to 2034 27.05% Market Size in 2025 USD 2.60 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 22.36 Billion Leading Region North America Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Application, End-user, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

AI in Clinical Trials Market Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the global AI in clinical trials market in 2024.

The market dominance of this region can be attributed to the considerable investments for implementing AI in R&D processes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, rising number of registration cohorts, growing patient preference for personalized treatments, presence of major market players, increased collaborations between healthcare-focused AI solutions provider companies and biopharmaceutical industries, supportive government and regulatory environments as well as the surging interests of venture capitalist firms and private investors.

U.S. dominates the AI in clinical trials market in North America. The market is fuelled by the rising clinical trial awareness, technological advancements promoting the use of AI and increased involvement of the government. For instance, in November 2024, researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) developed am AI algorithms, TrialGPT for improving clinical trial recruitment process by accelerating the identification of matching potential volunteers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The market growth can be credited to the increasing investments in R&D processes for adopting AI in clinical trials, rising patient volume, presence of large population base providing a vast pool of potential candidates for clinical trials, surging expenditure for advancing healthcare in developing countries, expanding biotechnology sector, growing focus on precision medicine and demand for cost-effective treatments. Furthermore, the rising support from governments in key market countries like India, Japan, China and Australia are contributing to the development of AI-enabled healthcare infrastructure.

AI in Clinical Trials Market Segmentation:

Offering Insights

The services segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024.

Services in AI in clinical trials generally focus on tasks such as optimizing patient recruitment and screening, improving data analysis and collection with machine learning methodologies, real-time safety monitoring and remote patient monitoring ultimately leading to accelerated drug development cycles with enhanced accuracy and improved patient outcomes while lowering the costs associated with trial processes.

Furthermore, expansion of product portfolios by various Contract Research Organizations (CROs), advancements in developing AI-based service providing platforms with regulatory compliance and regulations imposed by governments and regulatory bodies for ensuring patient data safety are driving the market growth of this segment.

Technology Insights

The deep learning segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The market dominance of this segment can be attributed to the various applications of such as analysis of large datasets for patient recruitment and stratification, enhanced image analysis through convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for detecting irregularities and examining disease progression with more accuracy, real-time patient monitoring, simulation of trial scenarios for optimizing trial design and for prediction of adverse effects allowing timely interventions with improved patient safety. Furthermore, deep learning algorithms can help in tailoring personalized treatment strategies based on individual patient data.

Application Insights

The infectious disease segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024 and is expected to thrive during the forecast period. The increased emphasis of AI in clinical trials for processing large datasets, real-time monitoring of infectious diseases for detecting potential outbreaks leading to better contingency planning, implementation of warning systems, enhanced case analysis for detecting disease transmission patterns, rising collaboration and investments among companies are the factors driving the market dominance of this segment.

For instance, in September 2024, Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology powered vaccines, signed an option and license agreement with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA). The agreement offers MSD with options to license Evaxion’s preclinical, AI-designed vaccine candidates EVX-B2 and EVX-B3. Evaxion received an advanced payment of $3.2 million and up to $10 million in 2025, if MSD decides to utilize its option to license either one or both candidates.

End-user Insights

The pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2024.

A large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are utilizing AI combined with big data analytics for making data-driven decisions, optimizing clinical trial processes and improving the outcomes of trials thereby leading to faster time for market entry of new drugs with reduced costs of drug development.

The substantial investments in R&D, optimization of patient recruitment and clinical trial design with AI-powered platforms, AI-driven biomarker discovery, growing need of streamlining clinical trials for accelerated drug development, rising collaborations with AI technology providing vendors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs), real-world data integration from electronic health records (EHRs) and surging demand for personalized medicine are the factors driving the market growth of this segment.

AI in Clinical Trials Market Key Players

• AiCure

• Antidote Technologies

• Deep 6 AI

• Mendel.ai

• Phesi

• Saama Technologies

• Signant Health

• Trials.ai

• Innoplexus

• IQVIA

• Median Technologies

• Medidata

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In 4 February 2025 which is World Cancer Day, the UK government funded £11 million for the launch of the AI-powered Early Detection using Information Technology in Health (EDITH) trial designed for early breast cancer detection with advanced technologies. Approximately 70,000 women are expected to participate in the national trial which is spread across 30 testing sites in the country.

• In January 2025, Lindus Health, a company conducting end-to-end clinical trials for the life sciences sector, raised $55 million in a Series B funding round. The funds will be utilized for strengthening the development of its exclusive AI technology and eClinical platform, Citrus.

• In January 2025, Trially, a HIPAA-compliant AI matching technology company, signed an agreement with athenahealth Inc. The collaboration aims at utilizing athenahealth’s Marketplace Program for enrolling patients in complex clinical trials with more accuracy and speed with a patient-centered approach.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

• Software

• Services

By Technology

• Machine Learning

• Deep Learning

• Supervised

By Application

• Cardiovascular

• Metabolic

• Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

By End-user

• Pharma

• Biotech

• CROs

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

