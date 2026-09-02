Agilent Introduces the Cary 635 FTIR Spectrometer

A compact, user-friendly system designed for today’s laboratory demands

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of the Agilent Cary 635 FTIR spectrometer, setting a new standard for compact, high-performance Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) analysis. Combining robust engineering, superior performance, and intuitive usability, the Cary 635 FTIR provides laboratories with a powerful solution that enhances reliability, boosts productivity, and delivers the versatility required for today’s analytical challenges.

Laboratories must continually balance the demand for reliable, efficient results with the need to conserve time, reduce costs, and optimize limited workspace. This makes compact, easy-to-use instrumentation essential for reducing training time, minimizing user error, and ultimately lowering operational risk and cost.

Engineered with advanced analytical capabilities, the Cary 635 FTIR is built to meet these critical needs, offering exceptional efficiency and performance in a highly compact, accessible, and user-friendly design that provides maximum flexibility while helping reduce training requirements and operational costs. As the smallest FTIR in its class, the Cary 635 FTIR is easy to store, occupies minimal bench space, and can be conveniently positioned at various points in the analytical workflow to enhance efficiency and adaptability. Solid ZnSe optical components create a more robust, moisture-resistant system, and improved sensitivity enables the analysis of lower-concentration samples while reducing the amount of precious sample needed. Furthermore, its intuitive operation makes high-performance IR analysis readily available to any user, with minimal technical training required, helping save time and reduce costs.

"Laboratories are under increasing pressure to deliver reliable results while maximizing efficiency and laboratory resources," said Geoff Winkett, vice president and general manager of the Spectroscopy Solutions Division at Agilent. "The Cary 635 FTIR was designed to help address those challenges by combining powerful analytical performance in a compact footprint with the flexibility and intuitive operation needed to support a wide range of users and applications."

"The launch of the Cary 635 FTIR reflects Agilent's ongoing commitment to advancing spectroscopy solutions that help laboratories generate trusted analytical insights with greater efficiency and ease of use," said Jeffrey Comerford, associate vice president of marketing for Agilent's Spectroscopy Solutions Division. "By combining high performance, operational simplicity, and exceptional flexibility in a compact platform, the Cary 635 FTIR expands access to powerful FTIR capabilities for laboratories across a wide range of industries and applications."

The Cary 635 FTIR features a highly modular architecture that provides maximum sampling flexibility—for the analysis of solids, liquids, powders, and gases. A nondynamic interferometer ensures consistent, reliable operation with minimal maintenance, and permanently aligned optics enable the rapid interchange of sampling modules for fast, accurate collection of quantitative and qualitative data. For liquid transmission measurements, the Agilent DialPath module streamlines analysis, even for viscous or hard-to-measure samples, while eliminating consumables and cumbersome transmission cells, reducing sample volume needs, and minimizing cleaning and errors.

Method-driven Agilent MicroLab software for the Cary 635 FTIR further enhances usability with step-by-step, picture-guided workflows, color-coded results, and customizable reporting, allowing even novice users to be trained in minutes.

With its unmatched usability and flexibility, the Cary 635 FTIR supports the confident execution of both routine workflows and more complex applications. This launch demonstrates Agilent’s commitment to addressing the current analytical challenges faced by laboratories worldwide by providing leading-edge solutions that improve lab operations, from enhanced productivity and reliability to expanded versatility.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christian Colón

+1 302-867-4117

christian.colon@agilent.com