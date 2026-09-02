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Aera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aera Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing next-generation delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference
1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, September 8
Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Monday, September 14, 7:45 a.m. ET
New York, NY

About Aera

Aera Therapeutics is a biotechnology company harnessing next-generation enabling delivery technologies and precision payloads to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines. Aera’s proprietary delivery platforms - including targeted lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs) - are being developed to enable the next generation of genetic medicines across a range of therapeutic modalities and disease areas. The company’s lead program, AERA-109, is a late pre-clinical targeted in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat multiple B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Aera’s vision is to expand the reach of genetic medicines to different tissues and applications, benefiting more patients across more diseases. Aera is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, and has raised $265 million to date from leading life sciences investors. To learn more, please visit www.aeratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media:
1AB
Katie Engleman
katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:
1AB
Steve Klass
steve@1abmedia.com

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Aera Therapeutics
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