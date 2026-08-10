Aegis Sciences Names Joel Galanter Interim CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Sciences Corporation (“Aegis” or the “Company”) today announced it has named Joel Galanter Interim CEO, replacing Frank Basile who served as the company’s CEO since 2017. With more than a decade in senior executive leadership at Aegis, Galanter brings deep institutional knowledge and broad experience across the Company's operations, regulatory environment, and strategic priorities. Galanter has directly overseen the Company's legal, regulatory, governmental affairs, and corporate governance functions since 2013. Widely respected across the toxicology and laboratory industries, Galanter has provided national leadership in advancing policies and initiatives that expand access to diagnostic testing to equip clinicians with the critical tools necessary to address the evolving challenges of the opioid epidemic.

“I am honored by the Aegis Board of Directors’ confidence in me and am grateful for the opportunity to lead Aegis during this important time,” said Galanter. “As we look to the future, we will remain committed to scientific excellence, operational efficiency, and exceptional service while pursuing strategic growth opportunities that enhance the value we deliver to our clients. We will continue to advance the critical role of diagnostic testing in improving patient care, supporting clinicians as they navigate the emerging trends and challenges of the opioid epidemic, and serving as a trusted advisor in helping healthcare providers make informed treatment decisions.”

“On behalf of the Board, we are very excited to name Joel as the Company’s Interim CEO. We believe his extensive experience at Aegis and industry-wide expertise will serve the Company and our customers well as we head into this next phase of growth under Joel’s leadership,” said Martin Brown. “The Company appreciates Frank’s service over the past nine years and wishes him well in his future endeavors.”

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.aegislabs.com/.

Stephanie Protz

Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications

stephanie.protz@aegislabs.com