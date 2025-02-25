SUBSCRIBE
Aegis Sciences Corporation Launches MedProtectCDM to Transform Medication Adherence and Safety Monitoring for Chronic Conditions

February 25, 2025 | 
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading provider of innovative toxicology and healthcare testing solutions, proudly announces the launch of MedProtectCDM, a groundbreaking tool designed to enhance clinical decision-making by identifying medication nonadherence and potential drug-drug interactions. This revolutionary oral fluid-based testing solution empowers healthcare providers to optimize treatment strategies for patients receiving treatment for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).


Addressing a Critical Gap in Medication Adherence and Safety

Nonadherence to prescribed medications is a significant challenge in chronic disease management, contributing to poor health outcomes and increased healthcare costs. MedProtectCDM bridges this gap by providing clinicians with accurate insights into a patient’s medication use, including prescription and non-prescription substances that may impact treatment efficacy or safety.

Clinical Evidence Supports MedProtectCDM’s Utility

The effectiveness of MedProtectCDM is backed by robust scientific research. Multiple studies have demonstrated the impact of oral fluid-based medication adherence testing on clinical practice. In the studies performed, we first established characteristics of standard care regarding identification of medication nonadherence and drug interactions without the availability of a novel tool. After baseline assessment of routine care practices, we measured differences in clinical performance between those providers with and without access to results from MedProtectCDM. These studies found significant gaps in care associated with effective identification of nonadherence or drug interactions and highlighted the benefit that a simple, objective assessment such as MedProtectCDM can provide when it is available to clinicians. High-level findings from each study are highlighted below.

Advancing Patient-Centered Care

By equipping healthcare providers with actionable insights, MedProtectCDM supports a patient-centered approach to care, ensuring individuals receive the right medications at the right time while mitigating risks associated with unintended drug interactions, including deprescribing as necessary.

“Medication nonadherence and drug interactions remain major barriers to effective treatment,” said Dr. Josh Schrecker, Sr. Director of Clinical Affairs at Aegis Sciences Corporation. “MedProtectCDM provides clinicians with a powerful tool to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and enhance overall medication safety.”

For additional information about MedProtectCDM, www.aegislabs.com/medprotectcdm

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Aegis Sciences Corporation is a leading healthcare company specializing in toxicology and laboratory services that provide critical insights for clinicians, healthcare organizations, and patients. Aegis is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient safety and treatment efficacy.

