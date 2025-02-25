Aegis Sciences Corporation Launches MedProtectCDM to Transform Medication Adherence and Safety Monitoring for Chronic Conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading provider of innovative toxicology and healthcare testing solutions, proudly announces the launch of MedProtectCDM, a groundbreaking tool designed to enhance clinical decision-making by identifying medication nonadherence and potential drug-drug interactions. This revolutionary oral fluid-based testing solution empowers healthcare providers to optimize treatment strategies for patients receiving treatment for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).





Addressing a Critical Gap in Medication Adherence and Safety

Nonadherence to prescribed medications is a significant challenge in chronic disease management, contributing to poor health outcomes and increased healthcare costs. MedProtectCDM bridges this gap by providing clinicians with accurate insights into a patient’s medication use, including prescription and non-prescription substances that may impact treatment efficacy or safety.

Clinical Evidence Supports MedProtectCDM’s Utility

The effectiveness of MedProtectCDM is backed by robust scientific research. Multiple studies have demonstrated the impact of oral fluid-based medication adherence testing on clinical practice. In the studies performed, we first established characteristics of standard care regarding identification of medication nonadherence and drug interactions without the availability of a novel tool. After baseline assessment of routine care practices, we measured differences in clinical performance between those providers with and without access to results from MedProtectCDM. These studies found significant gaps in care associated with effective identification of nonadherence or drug interactions and highlighted the benefit that a simple, objective assessment such as MedProtectCDM can provide when it is available to clinicians. High-level findings from each study are highlighted below.

The prevalence of medication nonadherence and drug interactions for individuals being treated for chronic diseases is well characterized in literature. “ Clinical Variation in the Treatment Practices for Medication Nonadherence, Drug–Drug Interactions, and Recognition of Disease Progression in Patients with Chronic Cardiometabolic Diseases: A Cross-Sectional Patient Simulation Study among Primary Care Physicians evaluated clinicians’ abilities to identify nonadherence and drug interactions in simulated patient care cases presenting with these clinical issues. When presented with a clinical complaint in cases that was being driven by nonadherence of drug interactions, nonadherence and drug interactions were identified less than 4% and 9%, respectively, in the absence of an objective clinical tool to identify that they were negatively affecting the simulated patients being treated.

evaluated clinicians’ abilities to identify nonadherence and drug interactions in simulated patient care cases presenting with these clinical issues. When presented with a clinical complaint in cases that was being driven by nonadherence of drug interactions, nonadherence and drug interactions were identified less than 4% and 9%, respectively, in the absence of an objective clinical tool to identify that they were negatively affecting the simulated patients being treated. “ Randomized prospective trial to detect and distinguish between medication nonadherence, drug-drug interactions, and disease progression in chronic cardiometabolic disease demonstrated that when clinicians had access to MedProtectCDM testing and results, they were 50.4x more likely to recognize medication nonadherence and 3.3x more likely to correctly treat it. Additionally, clinicians were 26.9x more likely to identify a drug interaction and 15.7x more likely to stop/switch the interacting medication. MedProtectCDM utility in clinical practice has been demonstrated, resulting in more clinical interventions compared to a control group of physicians providing the standard of care.



demonstrated that when clinicians had access to MedProtectCDM testing and results, they were 50.4x more likely to recognize medication nonadherence and 3.3x more likely to correctly treat it. Additionally, clinicians were 26.9x more likely to identify a drug interaction and 15.7x more likely to stop/switch the interacting medication. MedProtectCDM utility in clinical practice has been demonstrated, resulting in more clinical interventions compared to a control group of physicians providing the standard of care. “ Impact of medication nonadherence and drug-drug interaction testing on the management of primary care patients with polypharmacy: a randomized controlled trial further validated previously published findings by assessing real-world use of MedProtectCDM. Evaluation of medical records demonstrated clinical intervention related to nonadherence in 69.1% of patients tested and intervention related to drug-interactions in 37.3% of patients tested – significantly better findings compared to control physicians providing the standard of care.

Advancing Patient-Centered Care

By equipping healthcare providers with actionable insights, MedProtectCDM supports a patient-centered approach to care, ensuring individuals receive the right medications at the right time while mitigating risks associated with unintended drug interactions, including deprescribing as necessary.

“Medication nonadherence and drug interactions remain major barriers to effective treatment,” said Dr. Josh Schrecker, Sr. Director of Clinical Affairs at Aegis Sciences Corporation. “MedProtectCDM provides clinicians with a powerful tool to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and enhance overall medication safety.”

For additional information about MedProtectCDM, www.aegislabs.com/medprotectcdm

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Aegis Sciences Corporation is a leading healthcare company specializing in toxicology and laboratory services that provide critical insights for clinicians, healthcare organizations, and patients. Aegis is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance patient safety and treatment efficacy.

Contacts



Stephanie Protz

Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications

Aegis Sciences Corporation

stephanie.protz@aegislabs.com